Brora’s Gregor MacDonald happy to learn left-back role

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Brora’s Gregor MacDonald happy to learn left-back role

By Callum Law
March 11, 2023, 6:00 am
Gregor MacDonald, right, is happy to take over at left-back for Brora Rangers
Gregor MacDonald, right, is happy to take over at left-back for Brora Rangers

Brora Rangers’ Gregor MacDonald is happy to try to take on the mantle of his manager Ally MacDonald.

If Glebe Park passes an 8am pitch inspection, the third-placed Cattachs take on second-placed Brechin City this afternoon in what will be Ally MacDonald’s third game in charge since being appointed boss.

Over the last decade he has been a standout for Brora at left-back and although he’s still registered as a player, is now likely to spend more time in the dugout than on the pitch.

Midfielder Gregor MacDonald has played left-back sporadically since joining the Sutherland side in 2020 but could now be thrust into the position on a more regular basis.

It’s a challenge the 22-year-old is willing to take on and said: “I’m happy to play anywhere.

“This season already I’ve played wide right, wide left, off the striker, central midfield and left-back.

“With the rotation and competition we’ve got, particularly in midfield and the forward areas, it’s tough to hold down a position.

“There’s always boys that will come in and score and create goals so if I’m able to play full-back it gives me an extra chance of playing.

“And there’s nobody better to learn how to play the position than Ally.

“You’ve seen over the last decade how good he’s been. If he thinks I can fill that position then that’s quite a compliment.”

Cattachs look to stay in race

Brora are eight points behind Brechin and 10 points behind Breedon Highland League leaders Buckie Thistle.

But they have two games in hand on the Jags and one on the Hedgemen.

After today’s clash Brora welcome Buckie to Dudgeon Park on Wednesday and MacDonald added: “It looked like things were slipping away from us.

“But we’ve got games in hand and if we could take six points from the next two games the table would look a bit different and we’d still have a chance.”

Brechin have only won two of their last five games in all competitions and manager Andy Kirk is looking for an improvement on recent weeks.

Brechin manager Andy Kirk is looking for a response against Brora

He added: “Our focus needs to be on getting our levels back to where they should be against a very good team in Brora.

“It’s not doom and gloom but the players have set high standards since the start of the season and it’s my job to make sure they hit those levels week-in, week-out.

“There are always things you want to improve and that’s what you work on.

“But against Inverurie last week we had a large number of players below their levels.

“You can maybe have one or two that are off their game and the rest will pull them through, but if there’s six or seven you’ll have problems no matter who you play against.”

News from around the Highland League

Elsewhere in the Breedon Highland League, Dean Stewart returns for Lossiemouth’s Grant Park clash with Turriff United who have doubts over James Chalmers, Callan Gray and Max Foster. A pitch inspection is scheduled for 10am.

Forres Mechanics v Formartine United at Mosset Park is also subject to an 8am pitch inspection.

Lee Fraser, Graham Fraser, Kane Davies, Robert Donaldson and Kane Davies are out for Can-Cans with Stuart Knight a doubt.

Stuart Smith, Mark Gallagher, Aaron Norris, Aidan Combe are all set to miss out for United along with suspended Kieran Adams, while Graeme Rodger faces a fitness test.

Ninth-placed Nairn County take on eighth-placed Huntly at Station Park if the game passes a 9.30am inspection. Ciaran Young and Ross Tokely are suspended for County but Wayne MacKintosh could return from injury.

Ross Still, Robbie Foster, Callum Lamb, Zander Jack and Max Berton are missing for the Black and Golds.

Clachnacuddin v Fraserburgh, Inverurie Locos v Wick Academy, Rothes v Deveronvale and Strathspey Thistle v Keith were all postponed yesterday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Highland League

Balmoor, home of Peterhead. Image: SNS
Peterhead v Dunfermline and Brechin v Brora postponed after failing pitch inspections
Gregor MacDonald, right, is happy to take over at left-back for Brora Rangers
Buckie and Banks o' Dee clash again after League Cup thriller
Gregor MacDonald, right, is happy to take over at left-back for Brora Rangers
Buckie Thistle president Garry Farquhar voices concerns over Scottish Conference proposal
Gregor MacDonald, right, is happy to take over at left-back for Brora Rangers
Winter weather sees weekend football matches, including games in Highland League, postponed
Gregor MacDonald, right, is happy to take over at left-back for Brora Rangers
Watch: Highland League Weekly Friday preview ahead of two BIG clashes at the top…
Luke Emmett, left, in action for Keith. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Highland League: Banks o' Dee sign defender Luke Emmett from Keith
Gregor MacDonald, right, is happy to take over at left-back for Brora Rangers
Highland League Weekly crowned Digital Initiative of the Year at Regional Press Awards in…
Gregor MacDonald, right, is happy to take over at left-back for Brora Rangers
Midweek Highland League fixtures wiped out by weather with Brechin v Fraserburgh last to…
Gregor MacDonald, right, is happy to take over at left-back for Brora Rangers
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - New boss Robert MacCormack on trying to change Strathspey…
Gregor MacDonald, right, is happy to take over at left-back for Brora Rangers
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Quickfire Questions with Keith FC's Liam Duncan

Most Read

1
Gregor MacDonald, right, is happy to take over at left-back for Brora Rangers
Aberdeen kindergarten receives almost perfect score following inspection
2
Gregor MacDonald, right, is happy to take over at left-back for Brora Rangers
Person killed by a train at Keith Railway Station, route between Aberdeen and Inverness…
3
Gregor MacDonald, right, is happy to take over at left-back for Brora Rangers
Community launches fundraiser for ‘warm and loveable boy’ Theo, 5, who died following crash…
4
Gregor MacDonald, right, is happy to take over at left-back for Brora Rangers
Police investigate ‘wilful’ fire at Aberdeen secondary school
5
Gregor MacDonald, right, is happy to take over at left-back for Brora Rangers
Cairngorm: Business responsible for ‘unsafe’ funicular railway loses bid to stop multi-million pound lawsuit
6
Gregor MacDonald, right, is happy to take over at left-back for Brora Rangers
Stunning home with hot tub, barbecue hut and summer house on the market near…
7
Gregor MacDonald, right, is happy to take over at left-back for Brora Rangers
Exclusive: Poll shows Kate Forbes is the unionist choice for first minister – but…
8
Gregor MacDonald, right, is happy to take over at left-back for Brora Rangers
Aberdeenshire man praised by Dame Judi Dench was inspired to work as a nurse…
9
Mains of Scotstown Inn flooding
Aberdeen’s Mains of Scotstown pub flooded – two months after landlords walk out
10
Gregor MacDonald, right, is happy to take over at left-back for Brora Rangers
Jail for child sex attacker who sexually harassed six women

More from Press and Journal

Gregor MacDonald, right, is happy to take over at left-back for Brora Rangers
Aberdeen on the rise again after being in a 'bad place', insists interim boss…
Gregor MacDonald, right, is happy to take over at left-back for Brora Rangers
Recent weather raises risk of wildfires across Highlands, Islands and Aberdeenshire
Gregor MacDonald, right, is happy to take over at left-back for Brora Rangers
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: A family with the best of love and life
Gregor MacDonald, right, is happy to take over at left-back for Brora Rangers
Ross-shire road closed overnight following one-vehicle crash
Gregor MacDonald, right, is happy to take over at left-back for Brora Rangers
Productive farms available for sale across Scotland
Gregor MacDonald, right, is happy to take over at left-back for Brora Rangers
Speed ploughs go global as farmers draw the line
Gregor MacDonald, right, is happy to take over at left-back for Brora Rangers
Nature Watch: Shore birds provide food for thought at Johnshaven and Gourdon
Gregor MacDonald, right, is happy to take over at left-back for Brora Rangers
Columnists to bring you farming views
Gregor MacDonald, right, is happy to take over at left-back for Brora Rangers
Why would someone want a meat hook? The weirdest items stolen from Aberdeen bars…
Gregor MacDonald, right, is happy to take over at left-back for Brora Rangers
Yvie Burnett goes skating in Stockholm and starts saving for a wedding

Editor's Picks

Most Commented