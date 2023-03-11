Brora’s Gregor MacDonald happy to learn left-back role

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Brora Rangers’ Gregor MacDonald is happy to try to take on the mantle of his manager Ally MacDonald.

If Glebe Park passes an 8am pitch inspection, the third-placed Cattachs take on second-placed Brechin City this afternoon in what will be Ally MacDonald’s third game in charge since being appointed boss.

Over the last decade he has been a standout for Brora at left-back and although he’s still registered as a player, is now likely to spend more time in the dugout than on the pitch.

Midfielder Gregor MacDonald has played left-back sporadically since joining the Sutherland side in 2020 but could now be thrust into the position on a more regular basis.

It’s a challenge the 22-year-old is willing to take on and said: “I’m happy to play anywhere.

“This season already I’ve played wide right, wide left, off the striker, central midfield and left-back.

“With the rotation and competition we’ve got, particularly in midfield and the forward areas, it’s tough to hold down a position.

“There’s always boys that will come in and score and create goals so if I’m able to play full-back it gives me an extra chance of playing.

“And there’s nobody better to learn how to play the position than Ally.

“You’ve seen over the last decade how good he’s been. If he thinks I can fill that position then that’s quite a compliment.”

Cattachs look to stay in race

Brora are eight points behind Brechin and 10 points behind Breedon Highland League leaders Buckie Thistle.

But they have two games in hand on the Jags and one on the Hedgemen.

After today’s clash Brora welcome Buckie to Dudgeon Park on Wednesday and MacDonald added: “It looked like things were slipping away from us.

“But we’ve got games in hand and if we could take six points from the next two games the table would look a bit different and we’d still have a chance.”

Brechin have only won two of their last five games in all competitions and manager Andy Kirk is looking for an improvement on recent weeks.

He added: “Our focus needs to be on getting our levels back to where they should be against a very good team in Brora.

“It’s not doom and gloom but the players have set high standards since the start of the season and it’s my job to make sure they hit those levels week-in, week-out.

“There are always things you want to improve and that’s what you work on.

“But against Inverurie last week we had a large number of players below their levels.

“You can maybe have one or two that are off their game and the rest will pull them through, but if there’s six or seven you’ll have problems no matter who you play against.”

News from around the Highland League

Elsewhere in the Breedon Highland League, Dean Stewart returns for Lossiemouth’s Grant Park clash with Turriff United who have doubts over James Chalmers, Callan Gray and Max Foster. A pitch inspection is scheduled for 10am.

Forres Mechanics v Formartine United at Mosset Park is also subject to an 8am pitch inspection.

Lee Fraser, Graham Fraser, Kane Davies, Robert Donaldson and Kane Davies are out for Can-Cans with Stuart Knight a doubt.

Stuart Smith, Mark Gallagher, Aaron Norris, Aidan Combe are all set to miss out for United along with suspended Kieran Adams, while Graeme Rodger faces a fitness test.

Ninth-placed Nairn County take on eighth-placed Huntly at Station Park if the game passes a 9.30am inspection. Ciaran Young and Ross Tokely are suspended for County but Wayne MacKintosh could return from injury.

Ross Still, Robbie Foster, Callum Lamb, Zander Jack and Max Berton are missing for the Black and Golds.

Clachnacuddin v Fraserburgh, Inverurie Locos v Wick Academy, Rothes v Deveronvale and Strathspey Thistle v Keith were all postponed yesterday.