Home Sport Football Highland League

Buckie Thistle extend gap at Highland League summit with 2-0 win against Brora Rangers

By Andy Skinner
March 15, 2023, 9:52 pm Updated: March 15, 2023, 10:03 pm
Jack Murray netted Buckie Thistle's opener against Brora Rangers. Image: Jasperimage
Jack Murray netted Buckie Thistle's opener against Brora Rangers. Image: Jasperimage

Buckie Thistle extended their lead at the top of the Highland League to eight points with a fine 2-0 win away to Brora Rangers.

Second half goals from Jack Murray and Josh Peters proved decisive for Graeme Stewart’s men.

Although second-placed Brechin City have three games in hand, the result keeps the Jags’ momentum going with just six games of their campaign remaining.

Brora were in action for the first time since their 4-0 triumph at Turriff United 10 days previously, with Ally MacDonald naming an unchanged side.

Buckie made one change from the team which defeated Banks o’ Dee at the weekend, with Sam Urquhart returning to the side to replace Scott Adams.

The Jags started with intent, with an early Peters strike across goal forcing Millar Gamble to get a crucial touch to deny Urquhart a sight of goal, while an Andy MacAskill corner was flashed over by the head of Murray.

Josh Peters netted Buckie Thistle’s second goal against Brora Rangers. Image: Jasperimage

Brora began to settle into the game, but Buckie continued to pose the greater goal threat, with a breakaway leading to an opportunity for Peters on 20 minutes, however, the former Elgin City forward shot straight at Logan Ross.

The Cattachs registered their first attempt midway through the half, though Martin Maclean was unable to get enough purchase on his strike from the edge of the box to trouble Buckie goalie Balint Demus.

Dale Gillespie was next to try his luck from similar distance, with the Brora skipper striking wide of target.

The Jags had a penalty appeal waved away just after the half-hour mark when Murray went to ground following MacAskill’s free-kick – however, referee Billy Baxter booked the defender for simulation.

Shortly afterwards, the home side created their closest opening of the first period, with Gillespie’s cross finding the head of Gamble, whose effort flashed narrowly over.

At the other end, Peters was thwarted for a second time after he got in behind Gamble. On this occasion, he got a stronger connection on his effort, but Ross was once again equal to it.

Max Ewan clears a Buckie Thistle attack. Image: Jasperimage.

Play continued to flow from end to end, with Buckie’s Joe McCabe making an excellent near post challenge to thwart a nearly certain goal as Brora’s top scorer Andy Macrae waited to pounce on Max Ewan’s cutback.

It was Buckie who also started the second half on top, and they broke the deadlock just four minutes after the restart when MacAskill’s corner picked out Murray to guide home a header which crept inside Ross’ far post.

Brora searched for a response, with MacDonald showing his attacking intent by withdrawing midfielder Gillespie in place of striker Jordan MacRae.

Just as the home side were looking to find a way back into the game, though, they gift-wrapped the Jags a second. Gregor MacDonald’s attempted passback only served to present Peters with a clear run at goal, with the forward making no mistake with a composed finish past Ross.

At the other end, Demus had to show good reflexes to palm away an Ali Sutherland effort following Ewan’s cutback.

In the dying stages, Ross made an excellent reaction stop to deny Max Barry a third Buckie goal when he went clean through on goal.

Buckie had done enough to claim the points, however, with the defeat coming as a blow to Brora’s slim hopes of mounting a late title charge.

Tags

