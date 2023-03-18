Ex-Dundee youngster Josh Buchan and Inverurie Locos can help each other – Andy Low

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Ex-Dundee youngster Josh Buchan and Inverurie Locos can help each other – Andy Low

Ryan Cryle By Ryan Cryle
March 18, 2023, 6:00 am
Inverurie Locos manager Andy Low. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Inverurie Locos manager Andy Low. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Inverurie Locos boss Andy Low thinks the signing of Josh Buchan is a win-win for club and player.

The Railwaymen have signed the 17-year-old defender on a short-term deal until the summer following his release from Championship Dundee.

Low was happy to give the “ambitious” local an opportunity in the Highland League – with the agreement also bolstering the Locos squad ahead of a campaign run-in which will include next month’s GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup final.

The Harlaw Park gaffer, who is trying to balance giving players minutes without burning them out ahead of the showpiece, said: “Josh is from Inverurie and has trained with us for two or three weeks just to build up his confidence again after the setback of being released from the full-time game.

“He’s come in and done really, really well.

“He’s 17, but a good size and has a lot of quality – and a lot of potential as well.

“We’ve offered him an environment where he can train, enjoy his football and give us an option defensively – which was an area I was looking to strengthen.”

Locos’ last game was their impressive 2-0 League Cup semi-final victory over Breedon Highland League title-hopefuls Brechin City two weekends ago. 

They return to league action at Huntly on Saturday.

With centre-half Mark Souter suspended, the door could be open for Buchan to make his debut.

Low wants performances like Inverurie produced against Brechin, as well as cup finals and trophy wins, to become the “norm” for the club, and said of the Huntly clash: “I’m really looking forward to it. It’ll be a close game.

“I think Huntly started the season slowly, but they’ve come into it now, and are up into positions in the league table they feel they should be with the quality of squad they’ve got.

“It’ll be tough, but my only thought process is winning games and trying to gather as much momentum as possible moving into next season.

“The guys have got a lot of confidence following the semi-final win, but it’s feet firmly back on the ground. We’ve worked hard and we’ll be looking forward to it.”

Logan Johnstone is still a couple of weeks away from fitness for Inverurie, while striker Garry Wood is out for the season.

Huntly aim to sign off on right note

This weekend’s meeting with Inverurie Locos will be Huntly’s final home game of the season.

Allan Hale’s men have won three of their past four games at Christie Park which included a narrow 1-0 loss against Breedon Highland League title challengers Brechin City.

Huntly boss Allan Hale. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson 

The Huntly boss said: “Locos have been doing well since Andy came in and they have been backed by the board to make changes.

“Andy did a great job at Locos before and Jamie Watt (Low’s assistant) did fantastic at Banks o’ Dee.

“They are very knowledgeable and experienced coaches so we know it will be a tough game.

“The recent games between the teams have been very competitive and keenly contested and we expect the same.

“It is our last home game of the season so we want to put in a good performance for our supporters.

“Our home form has been very consistent this season and that’s so important when you are striving to improve.

“We still have a few away games left to play which is just a result of the scheduling after the postponements.

“You would like a home game or two in the run-in but we just have to focus on this weekend and try to get a positive result.”

