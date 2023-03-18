Ex-Dundee youngster Josh Buchan and Inverurie Locos can help each other – Andy Low

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Inverurie Locos boss Andy Low thinks the signing of Josh Buchan is a win-win for club and player.

The Railwaymen have signed the 17-year-old defender on a short-term deal until the summer following his release from Championship Dundee.

Low was happy to give the “ambitious” local an opportunity in the Highland League – with the agreement also bolstering the Locos squad ahead of a campaign run-in which will include next month’s GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup final.

The Harlaw Park gaffer, who is trying to balance giving players minutes without burning them out ahead of the showpiece, said: “Josh is from Inverurie and has trained with us for two or three weeks just to build up his confidence again after the setback of being released from the full-time game.

“He’s come in and done really, really well.

“He’s 17, but a good size and has a lot of quality – and a lot of potential as well.

“We’ve offered him an environment where he can train, enjoy his football and give us an option defensively – which was an area I was looking to strengthen.”

🚂 BISH BASH BOSH – WELCOME JOSH Josh Buchan has tonight joined Inverurie Locos on a short term deal, upon being released by Dundee. Manager Andy Low: “It’s great to get the opportunity to work with Josh for the remainder of this season.…https://t.co/0YJYapcH2b 🚂 🔴⚽️⚫️ pic.twitter.com/v6uQcBzRG1 — InverurieLocoWorksFC (@InverurieLocos) March 14, 2023

Locos’ last game was their impressive 2-0 League Cup semi-final victory over Breedon Highland League title-hopefuls Brechin City two weekends ago.

They return to league action at Huntly on Saturday.

With centre-half Mark Souter suspended, the door could be open for Buchan to make his debut.

Low wants performances like Inverurie produced against Brechin, as well as cup finals and trophy wins, to become the “norm” for the club, and said of the Huntly clash: “I’m really looking forward to it. It’ll be a close game.

“I think Huntly started the season slowly, but they’ve come into it now, and are up into positions in the league table they feel they should be with the quality of squad they’ve got.

“It’ll be tough, but my only thought process is winning games and trying to gather as much momentum as possible moving into next season.

“The guys have got a lot of confidence following the semi-final win, but it’s feet firmly back on the ground. We’ve worked hard and we’ll be looking forward to it.”

Logan Johnstone is still a couple of weeks away from fitness for Inverurie, while striker Garry Wood is out for the season.

Huntly aim to sign off on right note

This weekend’s meeting with Inverurie Locos will be Huntly’s final home game of the season.

Allan Hale’s men have won three of their past four games at Christie Park which included a narrow 1-0 loss against Breedon Highland League title challengers Brechin City.

The Huntly boss said: “Locos have been doing well since Andy came in and they have been backed by the board to make changes.

“Andy did a great job at Locos before and Jamie Watt (Low’s assistant) did fantastic at Banks o’ Dee.

“They are very knowledgeable and experienced coaches so we know it will be a tough game.

“The recent games between the teams have been very competitive and keenly contested and we expect the same.

“It is our last home game of the season so we want to put in a good performance for our supporters.

“Our home form has been very consistent this season and that’s so important when you are striving to improve.

“We still have a few away games left to play which is just a result of the scheduling after the postponements.

“You would like a home game or two in the run-in but we just have to focus on this weekend and try to get a positive result.”