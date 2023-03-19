Buckie Thistle’s Graeme Stewart thinks Highland League race remains ’50/50′ after draw with Rothes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Buckie Thistle’s Graeme Stewart thinks Highland League race remains ’50/50′ after draw with Rothes

Ryan Cryle By Ryan Cryle
March 19, 2023, 5:00 pm
Buckie Thistle's Josh Peters in action against Rothes. Image: Jasperimage
Buckie Thistle's Josh Peters in action against Rothes. Image: Jasperimage

Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart thinks there are still plenty of twists and turns to come in the Breedon Highland League title race after the leaders drew 1-1 at home to Rothes.

Josh Peters’ quick response to Aidan Wilson’s second-half opener meant the Jags extended their lead at the head of the division to nine points – but a victory would have sent them 11 points clear.

Their title-rivals Brechin City, who were supposed to visit Keith on Saturday, found themselves again out of action due to the weather and now have four games in hand on Buckie.

Although both Buckie and Brechin – who meet at Victoria Park on the final day – will win the title if they win all of their remaining matches, Stewart admitted a victory against Rothes would have left his side in an enviable position.

However, he seemed pleased enough to end a busy week with a point, saying: “I’m quite happy with a lot of the performance. I thought we were good at times.

“The pitch isn’t great – with the way the weather is – and it probably doesn’t suit us in terms of moving the ball quickly.

Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“The goal was disappointing,  but I thought they were really good defensively – it was kind of defence v attack. (Michael) Finnis for them had a great game and won just about everything which came into the box

“We kept the ball well without creating enough chances.

“We probably should win the game, but we concede a goal, come back and show a bit of character – we were just a bit short at the end.”

Stewart added: “I think it’s almost a 50/50 (between Buckie and Brechin).

“If we’d won today, you’d rather be in our position, no doubt about it. With us drawing, it’s made it back to about level.

“We’ve both got really hard games (to come), and I’d be surprised if either of us won all our games – obviously one of us won’t with the last game of the season.”

Buckie will get a well-earned rest before hosting Nairn next weekend, having claimed wins at Banks o’ Dee and then at Brora on Wednesday ahead of the stalemate with seventh-placed Rothes – a haul Stewart said he would have “taken”.

Main among Buckie subs as Jags take a while to get going

Retired goalkeeper Kevin Main was a surprise inclusion among the Buckie substitutes for the Rothes clash, after Balint Demus was recalled (at least temporarily) by Cove Rangers and Lee Herbert promoted to the starting line-up.

On 17 minutes, a short Buckie corner from the right allowed Max Barry to tee up Andy Macaskill inside the Rothes area. However, Macaskill scuffed his cross-goal shot badly from 10 yards and it went out for a throw-in on the left.

The home side had looked slightly uncertain in the early exchanges, almost letting Rothes in on a couple of occasions, but, on 25 minutes, the Jags almost took the lead in bizarre circumstances when a mis-hit attempt to flick the ball into the area from Macaskill came back off Sean McCarthy’s crossbar.

Buckie Thistle’s Andy Macaskill. Image: Jasperimage

On 30 minutes, Macaskill slipped in Cohen Ramsay 18 yards out, but Ramsay’s curling effort was palmed round the right post by McCarthy, with Jack Murray heading straight at the goalie from the resultant corner.

The league leaders came out for the second half with an intensity which had been lacking at points during the opening period and had a great chance to take the lead when Barry’s flick on the 18-yard line sent Murray through on the Rothes goal. But the big defender lashed the ball high across the face of goal.

Sides score within moments of each other

Rothes’ resistance to Buckie’s efforts looked vital when Wilson fired home to make it 1-0 – following a rapid break where marauding right-back Jake Thomson outmuscled Jags defender Hamish Munro.

Rothes’ Aidan Wilson celebrates scoring the opening goal v Buckie. Image: Jasperimage

However, Buckie equalised immediately, with Peters drilling home low from just inside the box.

There followed hopeful shouts for a Buckie penalty on 64 minutes, when scorer Peters went down as he tried to go by Ben Johnstone, before Marcus Goodall skipped by a defender to go one-v-one with McCarthy – only to fire straight at the goalie.

In the aftermath, Buckie were again demanding a penalty after three players, Goodall among them, collided when the ball was delivered back into the box.

In the game’s final throes, the sides continued to hunt for a winner, but some excellent last-ditch defending from Buckie’s Munro, and Rothes duo Johnstone and Finnis, prevented much in the way of clear-cut openings.

Jack: ‘Everyone knows you’re at your most vulnerable when you’ve scored’

Rothes manager Ross Jack. Image: Jasperimage

Rothes boss Ross Jack, who hailed the play for Wilson’s goal and will take his side to Turriff United on Wednesday, said: “If we’d frustrated them a bit longer, we might’ve came away with the three (points).

“Everyone knows you’re at your most vulnerable when you’ve scored a goal, but we just couldn’t keep it tight.”

He added: “Considering the number of players we lost at the last minute, I thought it was great battling performance from us, and I’m quite pleased to pick up a point.

“We had a few great counter-attacks where we could’ve done slightly better.”

