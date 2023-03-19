Neil Gauld wonder-goal sparks late flurry as Banks o’ Dee win 3-0 at Fraserburgh

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Banks o’ Dee co-manager Josh Winton was delighted with his side’s 3-0 win at Fraserburgh.

The victory was the Aberdeen side’s first victory against the Broch in four attempts across all competitions this season.

Dee scored three times in a flurry near the end of proceedings – with Neil Gauld, Lachie MacLeod and Magnus Watson all on the scoresheet between 70 and 80 minutes – to seal the Breedon Highland League points.

Winton said: “The first half was pretty even and then the second half we scored three goals and the boys were deserving of their three points.

“The first one, Gauldy picked up the ball on the halfway line and went on a mazy run and managed to slot it into the bottom corner – it was terrific solo goal from him.

“Then the second one, Gauldy played in Lachie (MacLeod), whose put it away.

“For the third, Michael Philipson put it in the channel for Lachie and he squared for Magnus, who slotted it into the bottom corner.

“It was three good moves, but Gauldy’s solo goal was outstanding.”

Winton also praised his team for keeping it tight at Bellslea – one of the division’s most fearsome away venues.

He added: “(Goalkeeper Andy) Shearer and the back four were outstanding and, from the strikers up top, we defended as a unit.

“Keeping a clean sheet at Fraserburgh is a good one for us.

“It’s been pretty close (games between the sides this term) – they beat us on pens (in the Shield), they beat us 1-0 in the (Shire) Cup, then we drew 1-1 at a Spain Park in a game where we probably deserved the three points.

“I’m delighted, as there’s not many teams who go up there and get a result like that.

Dee have the Highland League Cup final against Inverurie Locos early next month, and Winton and co-boss Paul Lawson are keen to build up a head of steam, saying: “We’re having to use the squad, as we knew March was always going to be onerous with the games we had coming up and midweeks – we’ve got Formartine on Wednesday.

“Everyone’s doing their bit and we’re just trying to build momentum towards the cup final.”

Broch boss Cowie: We’re either really good or really bad

Fraserburgh boss Mark Cowie – who still harboured hopes of finishing third this season before Saturday’s loss – once again bemoaned inconsistency from the champions this term which has them fifth in the table.

Admitting he has been left scratching his head as to whether it is a “mental or physical issue” with his team, Cowie said: “They were the better side. We’re inconsistent at the moment – we’re either really good or really bad, and we can’t find that midline.

“We had two clear-cut chances in the first half to go in front, didn’t take them and gave away poor, poor goals in the second half, then allowed Banks o’ Dee to manage the game and see it out.

“If you’re not ruthless in both boxes, you won’t win football matches.

“To be fair to Neil Gauld, I didn’t think he still had that in his legs. It’s a careless, short backpass from us, but then I think he did skip past two of our defenders and then, when he cut on to his right foot, I knew it was a goal, because he’s clinical.

“It’s frustrating. I’m sitting in the boardroom before the game and looking at three trophies – two Aberdeenshire trophies and the Highland League championship trophy.

“Then you go on the park and one minute we’re playing Turriff – and we’re lacklustre and there’s nothing to us – then we go up to Wick and win 6-0, then we face Banks o’ Dee at home and don’t show any fight.

“But we will solve it. We’re not a bad side, there’s still a lot to play for and that’s where I have to earn my money. I have to try to get them to the level they are capable of – which is one of the top sides in the league.”