Huntly and Inverurie Locos share the spoils in controversial encounter

Huntly and Inverurie Loco Works had to settle for a point apiece as their derby encounter ended in controversial circumstances at Christie Park.

Huntly Manager Allan Hale was full of praise for goalscorer Andrew Hunter who took his tally for the season to 13 goals with a late equaliser.

He said: “It was a moment of real quality from Hunter, that’s what he brings to the team.

“He’s got that quality, the ball and spun with a great finish on his left foot.

“A lot of people claiming it wasn’t over the line but some were at the vantage point as me.

“I was frustrated with our decision making on the pitch especially in the second half.

“The first half saw us get into good areas but our decision making let us down and I didn’t see where we were going to score as we didn’t test their keeper enough the goal was a moment of brilliance and I thought we were a bit fortunate.”

Locos have now gone six games without an away win but manager Andrew Low felt side deserved all three points.

He said: “I’m disappointed as I thought there was only one team that looked like they were going to win the game.

“Give Huntly credit the started well in the first 20 minutes and from there we should’ve been three or four up.

“Greg Mitchell was denied by an unbelievable save from Fraser Hobday.

“I feel sorry for the players as even with ten men I thought their work rate and application was brilliant. I still thought we were the better side even with ten men.

“Whether it was a goal or not for the equaliser we can’t be sure. Some say it was over and some said it might have been.”

Locos broke the deadlock a minute before the interval. A quick counter from the visitors saw the ball worked into the left channel for Robert Ward who was allowed space to run into the box before driving in his 13th of the season.

Having received an earlier yellow card for handball, Cole Anderson received a second caution and subsequent red card from referee Kevin Buchanan for a rash challenge on Michael Clark in the 65th minute.

There was plenty of drama and controversy with 46 seconds of the match remaining.

A long throw from James Connelly was not cleared by the home defence and the ball dropped to Hunter.

The former Locos forward took the ball down and crashed a shot off the underside of the bar to level.

Locos line-up this afternoon… Mark Souter is out due to suspension and Jonny Smith & Cole Anderson return after being cup tied last time out. There is also a place on the bench for latest signing Josh Buchan. 🚂 🔴⚽️⚫️ pic.twitter.com/23yBdB79nw — InverurieLocoWorksFC (@InverurieLocos) March 18, 2023

There were claims from the visitors the ball hadn’t crossed the line but the officials signalled a goal to give Huntly a share of the points.

Meanwhile, the game between Keith and Brechin City was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.