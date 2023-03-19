Huntly and Inverurie Locos share the spoils in controversial encounter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Huntly and Inverurie Locos share the spoils in controversial encounter

By Reporter
March 19, 2023, 5:00 pm
Huntly striker Andrew Hunter.
Huntly striker Andrew Hunter.

Huntly and Inverurie Loco Works had to settle for a point apiece as their derby encounter ended in controversial circumstances at Christie Park.

Huntly Manager Allan Hale was full of praise for goalscorer Andrew Hunter who took his tally for the season to 13 goals with a late equaliser.

He said: “It was a moment of real quality from Hunter, that’s what he brings to the team.

“He’s got that quality, the ball and spun with a great finish on his left foot.

“A lot of people claiming it wasn’t over the line but some were at the vantage point as me.

“I was frustrated with our decision making on the pitch especially in the second half.

“The first half saw us get into good areas but our decision making let us down and I didn’t see where we were going to score as we didn’t test their keeper enough the goal was a moment of brilliance and I thought we were a bit fortunate.”

Locos have now gone six games without an away win but manager Andrew Low felt side deserved all three points.

He said: “I’m disappointed as I thought there was only one team that looked like they were going to win the game.

“Give Huntly credit the started well in the first 20 minutes and from there we should’ve been three or four up.

“Greg Mitchell was denied by an unbelievable save from Fraser Hobday.

“I feel sorry for the players as even with ten men I thought their work rate and application was brilliant. I still thought we were the better side even with ten men.

“Whether it was a goal or not for the equaliser we can’t be sure. Some say it was over and some said it might have been.”

Locos broke the deadlock a minute before the interval. A quick counter from the visitors saw the ball worked into the left channel for Robert Ward who was allowed space to run into the box before driving in his 13th of the season.

Having received an earlier yellow card for handball, Cole Anderson received a second caution and subsequent red card from referee Kevin Buchanan for a rash challenge on Michael Clark in the 65th minute.

There was plenty of drama and controversy with 46 seconds of the match remaining.

A long throw from James Connelly was not cleared by the home defence and the ball dropped to Hunter.

The former Locos forward took the ball down and crashed a shot off the underside of the bar to level.

There were claims from the visitors the ball hadn’t crossed the line but the officials signalled a goal to give Huntly a share of the points.

Meanwhile, the game between Keith and Brechin City was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Highland League

Brora Rangers striker Jordan Macrae. Image: Chris Sumner.
Highland League: Brora Rangers and Clachnacuddin pick up welcome wins
Formartine United striker Julian Wade. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Highland League: First Formartine hat-trick for Julian Wade, Deveronvale come from behind to beat…
Buckie Thistle's Josh Peters in action against Rothes. Image: Jasperimage
Buckie Thistle's Graeme Stewart thinks Highland League race remains '50/50' after draw with Rothes
Banks o' Dee's (from left) Magnus Watson, Neil Gauld and Lachie MacLeod. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson
Neil Gauld wonder-goal sparks late flurry as Banks o' Dee win 3-0 at Fraserburgh
Buckie's Max Barry tries to wriggle free of Rothes' attentions. Image: Jasperimage
Buckie Thistle draw 1-1 at home to Rothes to go nine points clear at…
Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Mark Cowie thinks Highland League top-three finish is 'up for grabs' for Fraserburgh
Jack Murray netted Buckie Thistle's opener against Brora Rangers. Image: Jasperimage
Jack Murray: Win at Brora Rangers showed Buckie Thistle can rise to Highland League…
Inverurie Locos manager Andy Low. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Ex-Dundee youngster Josh Buchan and Inverurie Locos can help each other - Andy Low
Pictures by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson Press & Journal, Sport URN: CR0039213 Forres Mechanics Vs. Fraserburgh (Half time score) Forres 0 Fraserburgh 1 Picture:Stock 23 Forres Ethan John Cairns Saturday 5th October 2022 - Pictures by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Caley Thistle teenager Ethan Cairns makes loan return to Forres Mechanics
It's time for another Highland League Weekly Friday preview show - funny(ish) and free to view!
Watch: Highland League Weekly Friday preview ahead of (fingers-crossed) March 18's full fixture card

Most Read

1
Four fire crews were deployed to the scene on Loch Street, located to the rear of North East Scotland College (Nescol). Image: Google Maps.
Firefighters called to property fire in Aberdeen city centre
2
Steve Husband has sold this shed and its land in Achiltibuie for £42,000, after buying it for just £407 in 1987. Image: Steve Husband.
Man who sold his ‘shed’ for £42,000 says it’s a bittersweet sale
3
Sammy Dey is shining a light on inclusivity within the beauty industry. Sammy is pictured with a tooth curing light which she uses to adhere gems using composite to people's teeth. Photo by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Meet the empowering Aberdeen beauty expert who is breaking down barriers
4
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Scottish Excellence Awards Picture shows; Edinbane Lodge on Skye. Skye. Supplied by Hotel PR Date; Unknown
Skye and Ardnamurchan restaurants among big winners at glitzy ‘excellence’ awards
5
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen drink-driver claimed crashed car had been stolen
6
The presentation of awards for the Peterhead Lifeboat crew who rescued the Opportunus. Pictured is the crew L-R, Martyn Simpson, Craig Aird, Murdo MacKenzie, Patrick Davidson, Michael Dyke, Jonathan Hutton. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Peterhead RNLI lifeboat crew receive award for saving five lives in their ‘most dramatic’…
7
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 17th September '21 CR0030948 Fraser Gow, a director of Inverness baker Harry Gow with some of his companies products at their Culloden bakery.
Our top 5 recommendations on where to buy the best pies in Elgin
8
Aberdeen's Mattie Pollock celebrates making it 3-0 against Hearts. (Photo by Paul Byars / SNS Group)
Interim Aberdeen boss Barry Robson hopes for talks with board next week
9
CR0041613 Reporter Name - Danny McKay Location - Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story: - Court story Picture Shows - Andrew Spowart cor NEEDS ID BY Danny McKay Friday the 10th March 2023 Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
17-year-old dealer found with £51,000 drugs in bedroom of his family home

More from Press and Journal

A young Mandalorian fan high fives one of the Mandalorian characters. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Gallery: Check out the fun and games of Aberdeen's Comic Con
Glamping pod will be finished off at Ben Rinnes.
Glamping pod near Ben Rinnes, workshop for Elgin firm and treatment shed for Speyside…
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. L-R Mark Tait, Michael Tait, Kevin Low, Alexander Tait Snr, Alexander Tait Jnr appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Picture shows; L-R Mark Tait, Michael Tait, Kevin Low, Alexander Tait Snr, Alexander Tait Jnr.. Elgin. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Family in dock after brutal and unprovoked attacks on random train passengers
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – street sex antics and multi-million-pound conmen
Aberdeen Lynx celebrate becoming Scottish champions. Supplied by Aberdeen Lynx.
Aberdeen Lynx create history by winning Scottish National League for the first time
Golspie Sutherland boss Mark McKernie.
Golspie Sutherland reach North of Scotland Cup final after recording back-to-back wins over league…
Steven Johnson died at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary (ARI) on Tuesday, two days after an alleged assault in the city centre. Image: Mhairi Conway
Fundraiser launched in memory of devoted father-of-seven Steven Johnson who died after alleged Aberdeen…
Oban coastguard and paramedics were called to Ganavan Sands shortly after 2pm today. Image: Louise Glen/ DC Thomson.
Woman, 57, rescued from West Coast beauty spot after breaking her ankle
To go with story by David Mackay. Missing mother and daughter Picture shows; Catherine Costello, left, and Eve Pender. Unknown. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Mother and daughter missing from Lewis last seen at Inverness bus station
Jeremy Hosking has pulled out of his £10 million plans, pointing the blame at biodiversity minister Lorna Slater. Image: DCT Design.
Multi-millionaire Brexit backer pulls out of bid to buy Kinloch Castle blaming 'anarchist' Lorna…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented