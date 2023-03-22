Formartine United beat Banks o’ Dee 2-0 – with Dee skipper Kane Winton ruled to have aimed bite at opponent

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Formartine United beat Banks o’ Dee 2-0 – with Dee skipper Kane Winton ruled to have aimed bite at opponent

Ryan Cryle By Ryan Cryle
March 22, 2023, 10:11 pm Updated: March 22, 2023, 10:16 pm
Dee's Kane Winton. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson
Dee's Kane Winton. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson

Banks o’ Dee skipper Kane Winton was sent off after being ruled to have bitten, or tried to bite, Formartine United’s Matthew McLean as the Aberdeen side went down 2-0 at North Lodge Park.

It is understood Dee could appeal the dismissal.

An early Julian Wade goal – his 24th this season – and a sumptuous strike from Mark Gallagher soon after half-time were the difference between the sides in the Breedon Highland League clash, as Formartine continued their impressive unbeaten start to 2023.

Aidan Combe returned to the United bench, having missed Saturday’s 6-0 home win against Wick Academy.

Fomartine came into the fixture not only unbeaten since New Year, but having beaten Dee 3-2 at Spain Park in February’s reverse fixture.

United took the lead with 10 minutes played – a Mark Gallagher corner from the left finding Julian Wade, who headed off his own shoulder at the near post, with the ball ricocheting into the top corner beyond the helpless Andy Shearer.

Formartine dominated the early part of the game, and it took until the 25th minute for Dee to register a meaningful effort on goal, when skipper Kane Winton was first to a loose ball 18 yards out, lashing it by the right post.

Dee had come into the contest, and Matthew McLean had to move smartly to get in front of a close-range Magnus Watson effort deflecting it out for a corner.

However, it was Formartine who looked set to add to their lead on 33 minutes, when Wade rose to power a header towards goal from Gallagher’s cross from the left – only for Dee keeper Shearer to make a great stop.

It looked a timely save when United keeper Ewen Macdonald wiped out Winton in the box moments later. It was a needless act, as Winton had taken a heavy touch when breaking into the area, with the ball looking like it would run out for a goal-kick.

Many at North Lodge Park looked like they had accepted an equaliser was coming when their former player, veteran forward Neil Gauld – closing in on 400 senior goals – stepped up to take the resultant penalty. But Macdonald dived full stretch to his left to turn the ball round the post and make amends for his error.

Dee had plenty of the ball towards the end of the first period and threw on skilful midfielder Michael Philipson at the break to try to make more of it.

However, on 51 minutes, Formartine went 2-0 in front when Gallagher curled an exquisite effort beyond a rooted Shearer and into the right bottom corner from 20 yards.

This cushion made the home side more comfortable, and allowed them to let Dee  continue to have plenty of possession for much of the second period.

Dee’s frustrations to find any way back into things at North Lodge Park were made clear when their skipper Winton was sent off by referee Filippo Mazzoni with 15 minutes left – after the officials ruled he had bitten, or at least tried to bite, Matthew McLean after they tangled on the Formartine byeline.

It was a head-scratcher of a moment in what ended up being an otherwise low-key second period – which had not been overly ill-tempered – with Formartine ultimately running out comfortable winners.

Formartine and Dee remain third and 13th, respectively, after Wednesday’s result. 

Banks o’ Dee’s next outing is a home game with Brora Rangers on Saturday, while United are next in action on April 1, when Deveronvale visit North Lodge Park.

