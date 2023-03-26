Brechin City 10-0 Wick Academy: Andy Kirk pleased by relentless display as Gary Manson slams ‘ridiculous’ performance

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Brechin City boss Andy Kirk was pleased with how relentless his side were in their 10-0 hammering of Wick Academy.

The title-challengers refused to take their foot off the pedal and ran amok at Glebe Park to reach double-figures.

Striker Grady McGrath was the star of the show, finding the net on five occasions. Kieran Inglis and Marc Scott both bagged braces while Ewan Loudon also got his name on the scoresheet.

“We were on top for all of the game and sometimes the danger is you get a bit complacent and let the tempo drop,” said Kirk.

“It’s something we spoke about at half-time and some of the quality of the goals were really good.

“We never spoke about the goals before the game, it was more getting our performance right and doing the right things. If we do that, we’ll create chances and it’s then about taking them.

“Grady is a goalscorer – that’s what we brought him here for. When we’re creating chances, we’ve always got a chance of winning the game if Grady is on the pitch.

“I’m pleased he’s back amongst the goals. He scored on Wednesday night and got five here, so that’ll do him the world of good.

“The overall performance was high and the players’ desire to get about the pitch was great.”

Scott opened the scoring on four minutes, tucking away Fraser Macleod’s pass, before McGrath capitalised on poor defending to clip into an empty net.

McGrath hammered in a third shortly after and completed his hat-trick on 26 minutes from close range.

Midfielder Scott curled in a sumptuous fifth before the break and McGrath made it six into the second period, capitalising on Jordon Northcott’s good work to score.

FULL TIME | Brechin City 10-0 Wick Academy Quite incredible from City this afternoon as they racked up double figures against Wick Academy! On target for City were Marc Scott (2), Grady McGrath (5), Ewan Loudon and Kieran Inglis (2) YASSS! pic.twitter.com/ELwEXKfQkL — Brechin City FC (@BrechinCityFC) March 25, 2023

Substitute Loudon got his goal after Northcott’s shot was parried into his path before he set up McGrath’s fifth.

The Brechin hitman was denied a second hat-trick by a great save from trialist goalkeeper Billy Miller, who kept out his penalty and made a number of other impressive saves despite the scoreline.

Inglis scored twice in the closing stages, with Northcott and Jamie Bain the providers to round out an emphatic display.

Wick player-boss Gary Manson was scathing of not just his side’s display but the circumstances around the club at the moment, saying he feels more like a fire-fighter than a football manager.

“No matter what form you’re in or what confidence levels you have, you should not be getting beat 10-0 at this level,” he said. “It’s quite ridiculous when you think about it.

“We were down here with no centre-halves and no central midfielders really. Our first and second-choice goalkeepers weren’t here.

“We had to draft Billy at the last, last, minute and it’s a hard-sell to come down to Brechin in this kind of form. Hats off to him, he saves a penalty and numerous other chances. He’s the only one that can hold his head high.

“They were running at us at will. They were getting balls in the box, getting free headers. It was really amateur and a sign of where we are at the moment I’m afraid.

“I don’t really feel like a football manager at the moment, I feel more like a fire-fighter. There’s fires I’m putting out left, right and centre every week.

“It’s an absolute nightmare to be honest and not what I signed up for. It’s really difficult.”