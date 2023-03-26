Brechin City 10-0 Wick Academy: Andy Kirk pleased by relentless display as Gary Manson slams ‘ridiculous’ performance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Brechin City 10-0 Wick Academy: Andy Kirk pleased by relentless display as Gary Manson slams ‘ridiculous’ performance

Grady McGrath finds the net five times as title-challengers rout under-strength Scorries

By Jamie Durent
Brechin City manager Andy Kirk. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Brechin City manager Andy Kirk. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Brechin City boss Andy Kirk was pleased with how relentless his side were in their 10-0 hammering of Wick Academy.

The title-challengers refused to take their foot off the pedal and ran amok at Glebe Park to reach double-figures.

Striker Grady McGrath was the star of the show, finding the net on five occasions. Kieran Inglis and Marc Scott both bagged braces while Ewan Loudon also got his name on the scoresheet.

“We were on top for all of the game and sometimes the danger is you get a bit complacent and let the tempo drop,” said Kirk.

“It’s something we spoke about at half-time and some of the quality of the goals were really good.

“We never spoke about the goals before the game, it was more getting our performance right and doing the right things. If we do that, we’ll create chances and it’s then about taking them.

“Grady is a goalscorer – that’s what we brought him here for. When we’re creating chances, we’ve always got a chance of winning the game if Grady is on the pitch.

Brechin City striker Grady McGrath was in lethal form against Wick Academy. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Brechin City striker Grady McGrath was in lethal form against Wick Academy. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

“I’m pleased he’s back amongst the goals. He scored on Wednesday night and got five here, so that’ll do him the world of good.

“The overall performance was high and the players’ desire to get about the pitch was great.”

Scott opened the scoring on four minutes, tucking away Fraser Macleod’s pass, before McGrath capitalised on poor defending to clip into an empty net.

McGrath hammered in a third shortly after and completed his hat-trick on 26 minutes from close range.

Midfielder Scott curled in a sumptuous fifth before the break and McGrath made it six into the second period, capitalising on Jordon Northcott’s good work to score.

Substitute Loudon got his goal after Northcott’s shot was parried into his path before he set up McGrath’s fifth.

The Brechin hitman was denied a second hat-trick by a great save from trialist goalkeeper Billy Miller, who kept out his penalty and made a number of other impressive saves despite the scoreline.

Inglis scored twice in the closing stages, with Northcott and Jamie Bain the providers to round out an emphatic display.

Wick player-boss Gary Manson was scathing of not just his side’s display but the circumstances around the club at the moment, saying he feels more like a fire-fighter than a football manager.

“No matter what form you’re in or what confidence levels you have, you should not be getting beat 10-0 at this level,” he said. “It’s quite ridiculous when you think about it.

“We were down here with no centre-halves and no central midfielders really. Our first and second-choice goalkeepers weren’t here.

Brechin City striker Grady McGrath is congratulated after scoring the second against Wick Academy. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Brechin City striker Grady McGrath is congratulated after scoring the second against Wick Academy. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

“We had to draft Billy at the last, last, minute and it’s a hard-sell to come down to Brechin in this kind of form. Hats off to him, he saves a penalty and numerous other chances. He’s the only one that can hold his head high.

“They were running at us at will. They were getting balls in the box, getting free headers. It was really amateur and a sign of where we are at the moment I’m afraid.

“I don’t really feel like a football manager at the moment, I feel more like a fire-fighter. There’s fires I’m putting out left, right and centre every week.

“It’s an absolute nightmare to be honest and not what I signed up for. It’s really difficult.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highland League

Brechin City striker Grady McGrath was in lethal form against Wick Academy. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Highland League: Five-star Grady McGrath helps Brechin City thrash Wick Academy 10-0
Huntly FC goalkeeper Fraser Hobday. Image: Scott Baxter.
Huntly are 'on the up' and want to finish season strongly, says goalkeeper Fraser…
Wick Academy boss Gary Manson. Image: Jasperimage
Gary Manson thinks confidence crisis is major factor in Wick Academy's Highland League struggles…
Fraserburgh midfielder Logan Watt. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Fraserburgh up the tempo after the interval to defeat Lossiemouth
Kane Winton is free to face Brora Rangers this weekend. Image: Jasperimage
SFA rescind red card shown to Banks o' Dee's Kane Winton - ruling officials…
Toni Jam has signed a new deal at Deveronvale. Image supplied by Deveronvale FC.
Toni Jam and Olek Dlugosz sign new deals for Deveronvale
The March 24 edition of the Highland League Weekly Friday preview show is out now - and, as always, you can watch it for free, right here!
Watch: Highland League Weekly Friday preview ahead of action tonight and Saturday
Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie. Image: Wullie Marr
Fraserburgh boss Mark Cowie wants to rebuild momentum ahead of next season
Watch Highland League Weekly EXTRA highlights of Brechin City v Nairn County.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly EXTRA - Brechin City v Nairn County highlights
Spain Park, the home of Banks o' Dee. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Banks o' Dee confirm they will appeal Kane Winton red card for allegedly aiming…

Most Read

1
Kyle Buchan admitted driving while on drugs on three separate occasions. Image: Facebook.
Aberdeen man avoids prison after ‘shocking’ dangerous driving episode
2
Estabulo is ready to open in Aberdeen's Union Square shopping centre very soon. Image: Estabulo
Estabulo Rodizio Bar & Grill: Brazilian barbecue confirms Union Square opening date for Aberdeen
3
The blue car parked on Aberdeen's Don Street as captured on Google Maps shows a man sitting in the front seat with his penis out - though his face and nudity is blurred.
Aberdeen driver caught with his pants down on Google Maps
4
Missing Finn Creaney (right) with dad Mark. Image: Creaney family
Finn Creaney’s father: ‘I’ve put my life on hold to search the Highland wilderness,…
5
Ron Macdougall with his daughters (L2R) Karen Howard and Anna Walker at Mr Dun's barbers in Belmont Street. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson.
Model secretly signs up for the Brave fashion show to surprise daughters who have…
6
Bob Keiller has committed the next two years of his life, unpaid, to the task of regenerating Union Street. Image: Our Union Street
Why Bob Keiller could be the man to bring sparkle back to Union Street…

More from Press and Journal

Bayley Hutchison. (Image: Wullie Marr/DCT Media)
Glasgow Women 1-3 Aberdeen Women: Gavin Levey pleased with win as Dons move five…
Inverness e-scooter crash
Investigation launched after woman taken to hospital following e-scooter crash in Inverness
The incident took place at Soul on Union Street. Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Man, 32, to appear in court following alleged Soul Bar attack in Aberdeen city…
The one-car crash took place on the A98 Fraserburgh to New Pitsligo road. Image: Google Maps.
Woman and two children, 3 and 6, taken to hospital following one-car crash near…
Dyce Academy
Teen, 15, charged after alleged assault at Aberdeen school
The collision took place on the southbound carriageway of the A92 near Muchalls. Image: Google Maps.
Man taken to hospital following A92 crash near Muchalls days after 17-car crash in…
It is understood the disturbance took place near Aberdeen bus station. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.
Man, 32, charged following disturbance in Aberdeen city centre
The Glen Affric tartan is the oldest in Scotland. Image: Alan Richardson Pix-AR.
Scotland's oldest tartan discovered in Highland peat bog to go on display at V&A…
Loch Ness manager Shane Carling.
Loch Ness return to winning ways with emphatic triumph over St Duthus
Our Rab has been suffering from very painful feet.
RAB MCNEIL: My feet have been killing me

Editor's Picks

Most Commented