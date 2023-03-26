Buckie Thistle maintain six-point lead with victory against Nairn County

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Buckie Thistle maintain six-point lead with victory against Nairn County

Goals fromJosh Peters, Joe McCabe and Kyle Macleod sealed all three points for the Jags.

By Reporter
Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart.

Buckie Thistle defeated Nairn County at Victoria Park to maintain their six-point lead at the top of the Highland League table.

Josh Peters put the home side ahead in the first half, before late strikes from Joe McCabe and substitute Kyle Macleod sealed all three points for the Jags.

Manager Graeme Stewart thinks his team need to be more clinical in front of goal, something which could be crucial come the end of the season.

He said: “We should be three up at half time with the chances for Andrew MacAskill and Sam Urquhart.

“I’ve said to the boys we need to be clinical like Brechin were (in their 10-0 win against Wick).

“We dominated the second half though, and showed our class. Not many teams have scored three against Nairn recently.

“They (Nairn) pressed us well in the first half and won the midfield battle, but second half we were much better in that area and that’s often where games are won.”

Buckie Thistle forward Josh Peters.

Nairn midfielder Kenny MacInnes came close to opening the scoring on nine minutes, crashing a tremendous strike from 30 yards off the crossbar with Balint Demus beaten.

Buckie took the lead ten minutes later, Marcus Goodall’s driven cross from the right volleyed low past Dylan Maclean from eight yards by Peters.

Andrew MacAskill missed the chance to make it two from the penalty spot on 31 minutes, after Maclean was adjudged to have brought down Peters. Maclean redeemed himself by saving low to his right to deny the Jags’ number ten.

Chances came and went at both ends, before McCabe dived to head home a rebound after another superb Maclean save from Jack Murray’s header.

Macleod wrapped up the win five minutes later, latching onto a fine MacAskill through ball to rifle home goal number three from 12 yards.

Nairn boss Steven Mackay said: “I thought we started the game really solidly, then lost our way for about ten minutes when Buckie took the lead.

“We finished the half strongly and needed to take one of the two big chances we had. When you come to places like this, you have to take any opportunities you get.

“To be fair to Buckie, second half they changed their shape and played more aggressively, which we didn’t respond to well enough.”

