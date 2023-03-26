Buckie Thistle maintain six-point lead with victory against Nairn County

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Buckie Thistle defeated Nairn County at Victoria Park to maintain their six-point lead at the top of the Highland League table.

Josh Peters put the home side ahead in the first half, before late strikes from Joe McCabe and substitute Kyle Macleod sealed all three points for the Jags.

Manager Graeme Stewart thinks his team need to be more clinical in front of goal, something which could be crucial come the end of the season.

He said: “We should be three up at half time with the chances for Andrew MacAskill and Sam Urquhart.

“I’ve said to the boys we need to be clinical like Brechin were (in their 10-0 win against Wick).

“We dominated the second half though, and showed our class. Not many teams have scored three against Nairn recently.

“They (Nairn) pressed us well in the first half and won the midfield battle, but second half we were much better in that area and that’s often where games are won.”

Nairn midfielder Kenny MacInnes came close to opening the scoring on nine minutes, crashing a tremendous strike from 30 yards off the crossbar with Balint Demus beaten.

Buckie took the lead ten minutes later, Marcus Goodall’s driven cross from the right volleyed low past Dylan Maclean from eight yards by Peters.

Andrew MacAskill missed the chance to make it two from the penalty spot on 31 minutes, after Maclean was adjudged to have brought down Peters. Maclean redeemed himself by saving low to his right to deny the Jags’ number ten.

Chances came and went at both ends, before McCabe dived to head home a rebound after another superb Maclean save from Jack Murray’s header.

Macleod wrapped up the win five minutes later, latching onto a fine MacAskill through ball to rifle home goal number three from 12 yards.

Nairn boss Steven Mackay said: “I thought we started the game really solidly, then lost our way for about ten minutes when Buckie took the lead.

“We finished the half strongly and needed to take one of the two big chances we had. When you come to places like this, you have to take any opportunities you get.

“To be fair to Buckie, second half they changed their shape and played more aggressively, which we didn’t respond to well enough.”