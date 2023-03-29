Champions Fraserburgh hold title-chasing Brechin to draw

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Brechin City narrowed Buckie Thistle’s advantage at the top of the Breedon Highland League to five points after a 0-0 draw with champions Fraserburgh at Bellslea.

In a game where chances were at a premium the Hedgemen had the best opportunity with a second half penalty but Joe Barbour denied Botti Biabi from the spot.

The result means the Angus side trail the Jags by five points, but do still have two games in hand.

The Broch – who were certainly deserving of at least a point – remain fifth.

Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie made five alterations from the team which defeated Lossiemouth on Friday night.

Bryan Hay, Kieran Simpson, Ross Aitken, Ryan Sargent and Scott Barbour all returned in place of Willie West, Logan Watt, Sean Butcher, Connor Wood and Josh Bolton.

Brechin boss Andy Kirk made one change to the side which beat Wick Academy on Saturday with Kevin McHattie replacing Nathan Cooney.

Early action

Playing up the slope and into the breeze in the first half the Broch started well. Greg Buchan stung goalkeeper Lenny Wilson’s palms with a low drive.

Then in the fifth minute Scott Barbour’s blast from 20 yards was superbly tipped behind by Wilson at full stretch.

Brechin to their credit grew into the game with Hay making an excellent block to thwart Botti Biabi inside the area.

The Hedgemen also forced a couple of corners but in the main Fraserburgh were defending stoutly and although the game was being played at a high tempo it was largely restricted to frenetic midfield exchanges.

In the 35th minute a tame Grady McGrath header from Jamie Bain’s cross was easily saved by home goalkeeper Joe Barbour.

A minute before the break Fraserburgh threatened. Scott Barbour dispossessed Hamish Thomson and fed Sargent on the right, his lay off teed up Lewis Davidson for a strike which was deflected over.

Game in the balance

In the early stages of the second period the Broch were on the front foot. Scott Barbour’s corner just evaded Simpson and then Barbour almost latched on to Euan Spark’s header back to Wilson.

The Buchan side were keen to utilise the pace of Barbour and Sargent in behind which meant Brechin’s back three were kept on their toes.

But the visitors did still pose a threat with Spark looping a header over from a Bain free-kick.

Then in the 58th minute McGrath had the ball in the net from Biabi’s cutback, but the ball was ruled to have gone out before it was played across goal.

Midway through the second period another chance fell the Broch’s way with the ball breaking for Scott Barbour at a corner but he lashed over from 12 yards.

On 79 minutes Brechin had a golden chance to make the breakthrough when they were awarded a penalty by referee Dan McFarlane.

Biabi beat the offside trap and as Simpson tried to get back goal side the City striker went to ground.

The Broch players were incensed by the decision, but goalkeeper Joe Barbour saved Biabi’s spot-kick with his legs.

As time ticked down neither side relented in their quest to find a winning goal, but it didn’t come.

The last bit of action was in the second minute of injury time when ref McFarlane showed Ewan Loudon a straight red card for a sliding challenge on Simpson.