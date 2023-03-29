Champions Fraserburgh hold title-chasing Brechin to draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Champions Fraserburgh hold title-chasing Brechin to draw

In a game where chances were at a premium the Hedgemen had the best opportunity with a second half penalty but Joe Barbour denied Botti Biabi from the spot.

By Callum Law
Fraserburgh's Ryan Sargent, second from right, tries to get away from Kevin McHattie of Brechin, right. Pictures by Wullie Marr
Brechin City narrowed Buckie Thistle’s advantage at the top of the Breedon Highland League to five points after a 0-0 draw with champions Fraserburgh at Bellslea.

The result means the Angus side trail the Jags by five points, but do still have two games in hand.

The Broch – who were certainly deserving of at least a point – remain fifth.

Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie made five alterations from the team which defeated Lossiemouth on Friday night.

Bryan Hay, Kieran Simpson, Ross Aitken, Ryan Sargent and Scott Barbour all returned in place of Willie West, Logan Watt, Sean Butcher, Connor Wood and Josh Bolton.

Brechin boss Andy Kirk made one change to the side which beat Wick Academy on Saturday with Kevin McHattie replacing Nathan Cooney.

Early action

Playing up the slope and into the breeze in the first half the Broch started well. Greg Buchan stung goalkeeper Lenny Wilson’s palms with a low drive.

Then in the fifth minute Scott Barbour’s blast from 20 yards was superbly tipped behind by Wilson at full stretch.

Brechin to their credit grew into the game with Hay making an excellent block to thwart Botti Biabi inside the area.

The Hedgemen also forced a couple of corners but in the main Fraserburgh were defending stoutly and although the game was being played at a high tempo it was largely restricted to frenetic midfield exchanges.

Brechin’s Hamish Thomson, right, and Euan Spark, centre, try to shackle Scott Barbour of Fraserburgh

In the 35th minute a tame Grady McGrath header from Jamie Bain’s cross was easily saved by home goalkeeper Joe Barbour.

A minute before the break Fraserburgh threatened. Scott Barbour dispossessed Hamish Thomson and fed Sargent on the right, his lay off teed up Lewis Davidson for a strike which was deflected over.

Game in the balance

In the early stages of the second period the Broch were on the front foot. Scott Barbour’s corner just evaded Simpson and then Barbour almost latched on to Euan Spark’s header back to Wilson.

The Buchan side were keen to utilise the pace of Barbour and Sargent in behind which meant Brechin’s back three were kept on their toes.

But the visitors did still pose a threat with Spark looping a header over from a Bain free-kick.

Then in the 58th minute McGrath had the ball in the net from Biabi’s cutback, but the ball was ruled to have gone out before it was played across goal.

Midway through the second period another chance fell the Broch’s way with the ball breaking for Scott Barbour at a corner but he lashed over from 12 yards.

Fraserburgh’s Scott Barbour, centre, has a shot against Brechin

On 79 minutes Brechin had a golden chance to make the breakthrough when they were awarded a penalty by referee Dan McFarlane.

Biabi beat the offside trap and as Simpson tried to get back goal side the City striker went to ground.

The Broch players were incensed by the decision, but goalkeeper Joe Barbour saved Biabi’s spot-kick with his legs.

As time ticked down neither side relented in their quest to find a winning goal, but it didn’t come.

The last bit of action was in the second minute of injury time when ref McFarlane showed Ewan Loudon a straight red card for a sliding challenge on Simpson.

