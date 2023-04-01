James McShane reckons Strathspey are making progress ahead of Clach clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

James McShane reckons Strathspey are making progress ahead of Clach clash

The Highland League's bottom side face Clachnacuddin on Saturday, and McShane has been encouraged by recent developments.

By Callum Law
Strathspey Thistle captain James McShane, right, believes the moving in the right direction ahead of facing Clach.
Strathspey Thistle captain James McShane, right, believes the moving in the right direction ahead of facing Clach.

Captain James McShane believes Strathspey Thistle are a club on the up and is targeting a positive finish to the season.

The Grantown Jags face Clachnacuddin at Seafield Park this afternoon in the Breedon Highland League.

Strathspey may be 10 points adrift at the foot of the table, but McShane has been encouraged by recent developments.

Last week they earned their second win of the season and manager Robert MacCormack has been busy recruiting, with Michael Rae joining as assistant manager and players Michael Mackenzie, Michael Grimes and Jacob Lockett signing.

Midfielder McShane, 28, said: “I think progress is being made. Going towards next season, I don’t see why we can’t get back on track and be a competitive Strathspey team again.

“We’ve got good facilities and good support, there’s a lot going for the club – it’s just getting the right things in place on the pitch.

“I’m sure we’ll be looking for a few players in the summer and if we can get the right ones in that will help.

“I think Strathspey is an attractive club to play for, although the table might suggest otherwise at the moment.

“We’ve gone through a transitional phase, but if we could get another couple of wins, we wouldn’t be that far behind the teams ahead of us.

“If we can get things in place towards the end of this season, it could be a totally different Strathspey next term.”

Keeper taking chance

Clach make the journey south in good form having won their last three games.

Their latest success was Wednesday’s 3-1 victory against Banks o’ Dee, which included a penalty save from goalkeeper Daniel Rae.

The custodian is back between the posts for the Lilywhites following an injury to Martin MacKinnon, and Rae is keen to make the most of his opportunity.

He added: “It was a good win for the boys (on Wednesday) – we’ve got a good run of form going at home now, so we just want to keep it going. The confidence is high right now.

“I was delighted to save it (the penalty).

“I’m just happy to get back playing again and we want to push on as a team.

Clachnacuddin goalkeeper Daniel Rae is pleased with their form ahead of facing Strathspey Thistle.

“I played against Lossiemouth two weeks ago and that was my first game since November, so it was good to be back.

“We’re just focused on trying to keep this winning run going. You can’t take anything for granted.

“We’ve moved up to 12th place and we’re happy with that. Our target is to keep going, get as many points as we can.”

News from around the Highland League

Elsewhere, Rothes tackle Fraserburgh at Mackessack Park in a 2pm kick-off. Ben Johnstone and Ben Williamson are major doubts for the Speysiders.

Kieran Lawrence is Formartine United’s only absentee for Deveronvale’s visit to North Lodge Park.

The Banffers are without Harry Noble, Robbie Allan, Aaron Hamilton and Sam Bashua, with Dane Ballard and Ben Allan doubtful.

Brechin City and Turriff United will both be looking to get back to winning ways when they clash at Glebe Park.

Calum Maclean and Matthew Strachan are doubts for Nairn County’s Station Park encounter with Keith.

The Maroons are missing Gavin Elphinstone, Ryan Robertson, Kieran Mooney and Tom Andrews.

Wick Academy are without Ross Allan for their meeting with Huntly at Harmsworth Park, but Jamie Flett and Toby Macleod return.

Huntly are set to be along similar lines to Wednesday’s win against Strathspey.

Banks o’ Dee host Lossiemouth at Spain Park. Kyle Willox, Neale Allan and Marc Young are still out for Dee, while the Coasters are missing Lewis McAndrew and Ross Elliot.

Watch: Highland League Weekly Friday preview with match build-up, predictions and your chance to win a HLW mug!

