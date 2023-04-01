James McShane reckons Strathspey are making progress ahead of Clach clash

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Captain James McShane believes Strathspey Thistle are a club on the up and is targeting a positive finish to the season.

The Grantown Jags face Clachnacuddin at Seafield Park this afternoon in the Breedon Highland League.

Strathspey may be 10 points adrift at the foot of the table, but McShane has been encouraged by recent developments.

Last week they earned their second win of the season and manager Robert MacCormack has been busy recruiting, with Michael Rae joining as assistant manager and players Michael Mackenzie, Michael Grimes and Jacob Lockett signing.

Midfielder McShane, 28, said: “I think progress is being made. Going towards next season, I don’t see why we can’t get back on track and be a competitive Strathspey team again.

“We’ve got good facilities and good support, there’s a lot going for the club – it’s just getting the right things in place on the pitch.

“I’m sure we’ll be looking for a few players in the summer and if we can get the right ones in that will help.

“I think Strathspey is an attractive club to play for, although the table might suggest otherwise at the moment.

“We’ve gone through a transitional phase, but if we could get another couple of wins, we wouldn’t be that far behind the teams ahead of us.

“If we can get things in place towards the end of this season, it could be a totally different Strathspey next term.”

Keeper taking chance

Clach make the journey south in good form having won their last three games.

Their latest success was Wednesday’s 3-1 victory against Banks o’ Dee, which included a penalty save from goalkeeper Daniel Rae.

The custodian is back between the posts for the Lilywhites following an injury to Martin MacKinnon, and Rae is keen to make the most of his opportunity.

He added: “It was a good win for the boys (on Wednesday) – we’ve got a good run of form going at home now, so we just want to keep it going. The confidence is high right now.

“I was delighted to save it (the penalty).

“I’m just happy to get back playing again and we want to push on as a team.

“I played against Lossiemouth two weeks ago and that was my first game since November, so it was good to be back.

“We’re just focused on trying to keep this winning run going. You can’t take anything for granted.

“We’ve moved up to 12th place and we’re happy with that. Our target is to keep going, get as many points as we can.”

News from around the Highland League

Elsewhere, Rothes tackle Fraserburgh at Mackessack Park in a 2pm kick-off. Ben Johnstone and Ben Williamson are major doubts for the Speysiders.

Kieran Lawrence is Formartine United’s only absentee for Deveronvale’s visit to North Lodge Park.

The Banffers are without Harry Noble, Robbie Allan, Aaron Hamilton and Sam Bashua, with Dane Ballard and Ben Allan doubtful.

Brechin City and Turriff United will both be looking to get back to winning ways when they clash at Glebe Park.

Calum Maclean and Matthew Strachan are doubts for Nairn County’s Station Park encounter with Keith.

The Maroons are missing Gavin Elphinstone, Ryan Robertson, Kieran Mooney and Tom Andrews.

Wick Academy are without Ross Allan for their meeting with Huntly at Harmsworth Park, but Jamie Flett and Toby Macleod return.

Huntly are set to be along similar lines to Wednesday’s win against Strathspey.

Banks o’ Dee host Lossiemouth at Spain Park. Kyle Willox, Neale Allan and Marc Young are still out for Dee, while the Coasters are missing Lewis McAndrew and Ross Elliot.