Home Sport Football Highland League

Clach deny Strathspey with stoppage time equaliser

Martin Callum netted a 97th minute leveller to deny the Grantown Jags their third win of the season.

By Callum Law
Strathspey Thistle's Jack Davison, left, challenges Gary Warren of Clachnacuddin in the air. Pictures by Jasperimage
Strathspey Thistle's Jack Davison, left, challenges Gary Warren of Clachnacuddin in the air. Pictures by Jasperimage

Clachnacuddin netted a 97th minute equaliser to earn a 2-2 draw with 10-man Strathspey Thistle at Seafield Park.

The Lilywhites took an early lead in this Breedon Highland League encounter courtesy of James Anderson.

But they found themselves behind early in the second period after counters from Jack Davison and Ross Logan. In the 65th minute the Grantown Jags were reduced to 10 men when Connor Austin was sent off.

Despite dogged resistance from the hosts the visitors netted an equaliser deep into stoppage time through Martin Callum.

The late goal denied bottom of the table Strathspey just their third win of the season, while Clach’s unbeaten run is now extended to four games.

Early opener

Clach started on the front foot and made the breakthrough in the ninth minute.
Connor Bunce burrowed down the left flank and just when it looked like the ball might run out of play he pulled it back.

Robbie Thompson jabbed a shot towards goal which Anderson knocked over the line from close range.

Three minutes later the visitors almost doubled their lead in bizarre fashion.

Thompson crossed from the left and Thistle defender Jack Gilliland headed narrowly over his own crossbar with goalkeeper James Kendall stranded.

However, on 17 minutes Strathspey equalised out of nothing.

Ben Cormack was short with a pass back to goalkeeper Daniel Rae and Davison raced in to finish into the bottom right corner.

Strathspey goalkeeper James Kendall punches away a Clach corner

The game was being played at a good tempo and the Lilywhites threatened again in the 25th minute.

A corner wasn’t fully cleared by the hosts and Thompson’s ball back into the danger zone broke for Anderson at the back post but Kendall made a good stop to keep out the striker’s header.

At the other end Daniel Whitehorn found Michael McKenzie in space on the left side of the area and his powerful drive whistled beyond the back post.

Things continued to flow from end to end. A Thompson free-kick was gathered by Kendall at the second attempt.

For the Jags Owen Paterson’s free-kick from the left picked out Alan Kerr, but Rae made a brilliant save at point blank range to keep the header out.

Back came Clach in the 34th minute with Connor Bunce’s half-volley from the edge of the area crashing off the underside of the bar.

Jags ahead

The second period start in much the same manner as the first with chances at both ends.

Harry Hennem’s long range free-kick was held by Kendall then in the 48th minute Strathspey took the lead.

Liam McDade’s delivery from the left was met by Logan’s diving header which looped over goalkeeper Rae and into the net via the underside of the crossbar.

Two minutes later Whitehorn tested Rae with a strike from 20 yards as the Jags hunted for a third.

On 53 minutes the home side did have the ball in the net again. McDade’s corner was met by James McShane’s head with McKenzie helping the ball into the net only to be flagged offside.

The unfortunate thing for Strathspey was McShane’s effort appeared net-bound without McKenzie’s touch.

Jack Davison, centre, celebrates scoring Strathspey’s first goal against Clach

Clach had been knocked out of their stride for a spell after falling behind but just after the hour mark they threatened again with Anderson’s snap-shot from the left side of the area forcing a good save from Kendall.

In the 62nd minute Kendall made an even better save down to his left to repel Thompson’s drive from 20 yards.

On 65 minutes Strathspey were reduced to 10 men. Connor Austin pulled down Bunce on the edge of the box and referee David Alexander brandished his red card despite the home side being adamant it wasn’t a clear goalscoring opportunity.

Three minutes later Thistle almost made it 3-1. Logan played a one-two with McKenzie and sped into the box on the left side with cross-cum-shot just evading the sliding McKenzie when any kind of touch would have led to a goal.

Despite having the numerical advantage Clach struggled to carve out decent chances as time ticked down.

In the 87th minute they almost did equalise with Gary Warren’s overhead kick from Lewis Mackenzie’s right-wing cross brushing the side-netting.

In injury time Martin Callum glanced a Thompson corner wide and in the sixth minute of stoppage time they survived a goalmouth scramble from Warren’s header down.

However, in the 97th minute Clach did equalise with Mackenzie’s ball into the box eventually dropping for Callum to blast home from six yards.

