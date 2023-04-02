Strathspey unhappy with red card as Clach strike late to earn point

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Strathspey Thistle manager Robert MacCormack felt a poor refereeing decision cost them their third win of the season.

The Grantown Jags – who are bottom of the Breedon Highland League – drew 2-2 with Clachnacuddin at Seafield Park.

Strathspey were leading 2-1 when Connor Austin was controversially sent off by referee David Alexander for denying a goalscoring opportunity when it appeared there were home defenders covering.

Despite a valiant effort from Thistle when down to 10 men the Lilywhites notched an equaliser through Martin Callum in the seventh minute of stoppage time.

MacCormack said: “I really thought we deserved to win the game. A very poor refereeing decision cost us ultimately.

“It was difficult in the second half with 10 men against a decent Clach team. It’s devastating not to win the game.

“I think everyone who was here apart from one man thought it was a yellow card. We’ll appeal it and see how we get on.

“I think if we’ve got 11 men on the park we go on to win the game, but it wasn’t to be.

“I thought we were excellent with 11 and 10 and it took a late equaliser to stop us winning the game.

“When you’re down where we are you don’t get the luck, the game could have finished a couple of minutes earlier.

“It is what it is, but I thought the referee didn’t have a great afternoon.

“The players were devastated in the dressing room, but I told them we’ve been heavily beaten this season and felt like that.

“So to take a draw from a very good side is encouraging and I’m happy they’re disappointed with drawing because it’s shows there are signs of improvement.”

Visitors didn’t deserve point

Clach extended their unbeaten run to four games, but boss Jordan MacDonald admitted they deserved nothing from the contest.

He added: “From Wednesday night (3-1 win over Banks o’ Dee) to that. We’ve just dropped off a cliff.

“First 15 minutes I thought we were exceptional, we got a goal and maybe could have had more.

“Then we gave a goal away and after that it was all Strathspey, we just didn’t get going at all.

“We didn’t play, we didn’t win battles, but the players kept going and I’m not going to criticise them.

“We got an equaliser which we didn’t deserve. I’ll take it, but we didn’t deserve it.”

MacDonald also felt that Austin’s dismissal was harsh, and said: “I thought it was a yellow. I can’t really complain about it, but I thought it was a yellow.”

Clach started well and took the lead in the ninth minute. Connor Bunce burrowed down the left flank and found Robbie Thompson with a cutback.

The on-loan Inverness Caley Thistle player jabbed a shot towards goal which James Anderson forced over the line from close range.

On 17 minutes Strathspey restored parity when Ben Cormack was short with a pass back and Jack Davison raced in to finish low past goalkeeper Daniel Rae.

There were chances at both ends. Home goalkeeper James Kendall made a good save to keep out Anderson’s back post header and at the other end Michael McKenzie’s angled drive drifted narrowly wide.

In the 33rd minute Lilywhites custodian Rae made an excellent save at point-blank range to turn away Alan Kerr’s header from Owen Paterson’s left-wing free-kick.

Seconds later for Clach Bunce crashed a half-volley off the underside of the crossbar from the edge of the box.

Hosts in front

Three minutes into the second half the Jags stormed ahead when Liam McDade crossed from the left and Ross Logan’s diving header looped over Rae and in off the underside of the crossbar.

In the 50th minute Rae did well to smother Daniel Whitehorn’s strike from 20 yards and three minutes later Thistle had the ball in the net again.

James McShane’s header from McDade’s corner was helped over the line by McKenzie, with the striker flagged offside.

Just after the hour Kendall made two good saves to repel strikes from Anderson and Robbie Thompson.

Then Strathspey were reduced to 10 men when Austin hauled down Bunce on the edge of the area and to the surprise of most in the ground ref Alexander brandished his red card.

Despite their numerical advantage Clach struggled to carve out many decent chances but their persistance paid off in the 97th minute.

Lewis Mackenzie’s ball in from the right was headed down by Gary Warren and Callum finished from six yards with Thistle left wondering where all the injury time had come from.