Strathspey unhappy with red card as Clach strike late to earn point

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Strathspey unhappy with red card as Clach strike late to earn point

The Grantown Jags – who are bottom of the Breedon Highland League – drew 2-2 with Clachnacuddin at Seafield Park.

By Callum Law
Clachnacuddin's Rorie MacLeod, left, and Strathspey's Daniel Whitehorn contest a header. Pictures by Jasperimage
Clachnacuddin's Rorie MacLeod, left, and Strathspey's Daniel Whitehorn contest a header. Pictures by Jasperimage

Strathspey Thistle manager Robert MacCormack felt a poor refereeing decision cost them their third win of the season.

The Grantown Jags – who are bottom of the Breedon Highland League – drew 2-2 with Clachnacuddin at Seafield Park.

Strathspey were leading 2-1 when Connor Austin was controversially sent off by referee David Alexander for denying a goalscoring opportunity when it appeared there were home defenders covering.

Despite a valiant effort from Thistle when down to 10 men the Lilywhites notched an equaliser through Martin Callum in the seventh minute of stoppage time.

MacCormack said: “I really thought we deserved to win the game. A very poor refereeing decision cost us ultimately.

“It was difficult in the second half with 10 men against a decent Clach team. It’s devastating not to win the game.

“I think everyone who was here apart from one man thought it was a yellow card. We’ll appeal it and see how we get on.

“I think if we’ve got 11 men on the park we go on to win the game, but it wasn’t to be.

Ross Logan of Strathspey, left, tries to get away from Clach’s Kieran Chalmers

“I thought we were excellent with 11 and 10 and it took a late equaliser to stop us winning the game.

“When you’re down where we are you don’t get the luck, the game could have finished a couple of minutes earlier.

“It is what it is, but I thought the referee didn’t have a great afternoon.

“The players were devastated in the dressing room, but I told them we’ve been heavily beaten this season and felt like that.

“So to take a draw from a very good side is encouraging and I’m happy they’re disappointed with drawing because it’s shows there are signs of improvement.”

Visitors didn’t deserve point

Clach extended their unbeaten run to four games, but boss Jordan MacDonald admitted they deserved nothing from the contest.

He added: “From Wednesday night (3-1 win over Banks o’ Dee) to that. We’ve just dropped off a cliff.

“First 15 minutes I thought we were exceptional, we got a goal and maybe could have had more.

“Then we gave a goal away and after that it was all Strathspey, we just didn’t get going at all.

“We didn’t play, we didn’t win battles, but the players kept going and I’m not going to criticise them.

“We got an equaliser which we didn’t deserve. I’ll take it, but we didn’t deserve it.”

MacDonald also felt that Austin’s dismissal was harsh, and said: “I thought it was a yellow. I can’t really complain about it, but I thought it was a yellow.”

James Anderson, centre, celebrates scoring Clach’s opener against Strathspey

Clach started well and took the lead in the ninth minute. Connor Bunce burrowed down the left flank and found Robbie Thompson with a cutback.

The on-loan Inverness Caley Thistle player jabbed a shot towards goal which James Anderson forced over the line from close range.

On 17 minutes Strathspey restored parity when Ben Cormack was short with a pass back and Jack Davison raced in to finish low past goalkeeper Daniel Rae.

There were chances at both ends. Home goalkeeper James Kendall made a good save to keep out Anderson’s back post header and at the other end Michael McKenzie’s angled drive drifted narrowly wide.

In the 33rd minute Lilywhites custodian Rae made an excellent save at point-blank range to turn away Alan Kerr’s header from Owen Paterson’s left-wing free-kick.

Seconds later for Clach Bunce crashed a half-volley off the underside of the crossbar from the edge of the box.

Hosts in front

Three minutes into the second half the Jags stormed ahead when Liam McDade crossed from the left and Ross Logan’s diving header looped over Rae and in off the underside of the crossbar.

In the 50th minute Rae did well to smother Daniel Whitehorn’s strike from 20 yards and three minutes later Thistle had the ball in the net again.

James McShane’s header from McDade’s corner was helped over the line by McKenzie, with the striker flagged offside.

Just after the hour Kendall made two good saves to repel strikes from Anderson and Robbie Thompson.

Clach’s Connor Bunce, centre, is put under pressure by Connor Austiin, left, and Daniel Whitehorn, right, of Strathspey Thistle

Then Strathspey were reduced to 10 men when Austin hauled down Bunce on the edge of the area and to the surprise of most in the ground ref Alexander brandished his red card.

Despite their numerical advantage Clach struggled to carve out many decent chances but their persistance paid off in the 97th minute.

Lewis Mackenzie’s ball in from the right was headed down by Gary Warren and Callum finished from six yards with Thistle left wondering where all the injury time had come from.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Highland League

Clachnacuddin's Rorie MacLeod, left, and Strathspey's Daniel Whitehorn contest a header. Pictures by Jasperimage
Inverurie beaten by Brora; Banks o' Dee thrash Lossiemouth
Clachnacuddin's Rorie MacLeod, left, and Strathspey's Daniel Whitehorn contest a header. Pictures by Jasperimage
Buckie Thistle remain five points clear after narrow win; Fraserburgh profit from slack Rothes…
Clachnacuddin's Rorie MacLeod, left, and Strathspey's Daniel Whitehorn contest a header. Pictures by Jasperimage
Brechin City keep up pressure on leaders Buckie Thistle; Formartine extend unbeaten run
Clachnacuddin's Rorie MacLeod, left, and Strathspey's Daniel Whitehorn contest a header. Pictures by Jasperimage
Conor Gethins nets 200th goal for Nairn in draw with Keith; Huntly edge Wick…
Clachnacuddin's Rorie MacLeod, left, and Strathspey's Daniel Whitehorn contest a header. Pictures by Jasperimage
Highland League: Banks o' Dee complete signing of defender Jevan Anderson from Elgin City
Clachnacuddin's Rorie MacLeod, left, and Strathspey's Daniel Whitehorn contest a header. Pictures by Jasperimage
Clach deny Strathspey with stoppage time equaliser
Clachnacuddin's Rorie MacLeod, left, and Strathspey's Daniel Whitehorn contest a header. Pictures by Jasperimage
Graeme Stewart reckons Buckie Thistle have character for tense Highland League run-in
Clachnacuddin's Rorie MacLeod, left, and Strathspey's Daniel Whitehorn contest a header. Pictures by Jasperimage
League points and cup final places up for grabs as Inverurie Locos face Brora…
Clachnacuddin's Rorie MacLeod, left, and Strathspey's Daniel Whitehorn contest a header. Pictures by Jasperimage
James McShane reckons Strathspey are making progress ahead of Clach clash
Clachnacuddin's Rorie MacLeod, left, and Strathspey's Daniel Whitehorn contest a header. Pictures by Jasperimage
Watch: Highland League Weekly Friday preview with match build-up, predictions and your chance to…

Most Read

1
Clachnacuddin's Rorie MacLeod, left, and Strathspey's Daniel Whitehorn contest a header. Pictures by Jasperimage
Good Samaritan scarred for life after violent drunk bites his ear
2
Clachnacuddin's Rorie MacLeod, left, and Strathspey's Daniel Whitehorn contest a header. Pictures by Jasperimage
‘Where are the workers?’: Fuming resident slams Aberdeen roadwork diversion
3
Ambulance response times in parts of Grampian and the Highlands have doubled or even tripled. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson
Four-year-old girl taken to hospital after falling out of window in Inverurie
4
Clachnacuddin's Rorie MacLeod, left, and Strathspey's Daniel Whitehorn contest a header. Pictures by Jasperimage
Singer admits stalking colleague by bombarding her with YouTube videos
5
Clachnacuddin's Rorie MacLeod, left, and Strathspey's Daniel Whitehorn contest a header. Pictures by Jasperimage
New Aberdeen Co-op store expected to provide 30 jobs set to open in April
6
Clachnacuddin's Rorie MacLeod, left, and Strathspey's Daniel Whitehorn contest a header. Pictures by Jasperimage
Man taken to hospital as A82 partially reopens at Kingshouse in Glencoe
7
Clachnacuddin's Rorie MacLeod, left, and Strathspey's Daniel Whitehorn contest a header. Pictures by Jasperimage
New life for Forres bank, storage building for Elgin City and a new cafe
8
Clachnacuddin's Rorie MacLeod, left, and Strathspey's Daniel Whitehorn contest a header. Pictures by Jasperimage
Six dream homes on the market across the north and north-east of Scotland
9
Clachnacuddin's Rorie MacLeod, left, and Strathspey's Daniel Whitehorn contest a header. Pictures by Jasperimage
Speeder caught doing 100mph on B road handed six-month ban
10
Clachnacuddin's Rorie MacLeod, left, and Strathspey's Daniel Whitehorn contest a header. Pictures by Jasperimage
Emergency services attend crash on A947 near Turriff

More from Press and Journal

Clachnacuddin's Rorie MacLeod, left, and Strathspey's Daniel Whitehorn contest a header. Pictures by Jasperimage
Aberdeen coffee business is putting its prices down, rather than up
Clachnacuddin's Rorie MacLeod, left, and Strathspey's Daniel Whitehorn contest a header. Pictures by Jasperimage
Rugby: Aberdeen Grammar produce 'gutsy display' against Biggar; Highland impress in Dundee
Clachnacuddin's Rorie MacLeod, left, and Strathspey's Daniel Whitehorn contest a header. Pictures by Jasperimage
Junior football: Five-star Culter book North Regional Cup final date in style
Clachnacuddin's Rorie MacLeod, left, and Strathspey's Daniel Whitehorn contest a header. Pictures by Jasperimage
Jai Aenugu: How vulnerable to a cyberattack are you?
Clachnacuddin's Rorie MacLeod, left, and Strathspey's Daniel Whitehorn contest a header. Pictures by Jasperimage
Drink-driver crashed into road sign while racing other vehicle
Clachnacuddin's Rorie MacLeod, left, and Strathspey's Daniel Whitehorn contest a header. Pictures by Jasperimage
Russell Anderson: Should you use pension pot to pay off your mortgage?
Clachnacuddin's Rorie MacLeod, left, and Strathspey's Daniel Whitehorn contest a header. Pictures by Jasperimage
Len Ironside: In this new era, the SNP must focus on listening and delivering
Clachnacuddin's Rorie MacLeod, left, and Strathspey's Daniel Whitehorn contest a header. Pictures by Jasperimage
Rugby: Gordonians suffer first defeat of the season; Orkney make it six successive home…
Clachnacuddin's Rorie MacLeod, left, and Strathspey's Daniel Whitehorn contest a header. Pictures by Jasperimage
Meet the Courage on the Catwalk model who kept fundraising for charity while going…
Clachnacuddin's Rorie MacLeod, left, and Strathspey's Daniel Whitehorn contest a header. Pictures by Jasperimage
Caley Thistle hero David Carson has eyes on the prize after sinking Morton

Editor's Picks

Most Commented