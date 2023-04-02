Conor Gethins nets 200th goal for Nairn in draw with Keith; Huntly edge Wick Academy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Conor Gethins nets 200th goal for Nairn in draw with Keith; Huntly edge Wick Academy

Nairn boss Steven Mackay felt a draw with Keith was the correct outcome.

Reporter
Conor Gethins celebrates. Image: Brian Smith
Conor Gethins celebrates. Image: Brian Smith

Conor Gethins notched his 200th goal for Nairn County in their 2-2 draw at home against Keith.

Nairn boss Steven Mackay felt a share of the spoils was the correct outcome after an action-packed 90 minutes.

He said: “Overall a draw was probably a fair result.

“We were way off the standards we have set, especially in the first half, and we were lucky to go in at half-time only 1-0 down.

“The second half was better, but their second goal was a fantastic strike.

“I’m delighted for Conor Gethins getting his 200th goal for us, he’s a fantastic striker in the Highland League and for this club.

“Knowing him he would have wanted to do it in a home win, but you can’t write these scripts.”

The Maroons broke the deadlock in the 24th minute when Liam Duncan was taken down inside the penalty area by Ross Tokely and the Keith forward dusted himself down to make no mistake with the resultant spot kick for his fourth goal of the season.

It was all-square 10 minutes after half-time when Scott Davidson capitalised to lash home from 12 yards.

Keith dug in and restored the lead with 65 minutes gone, skipper James Brownie hitting a belter from 15 yards into the roof of the net.

However, within seven minutes parity was restored when Dem Yunus was adjudged to have handled inside the area and Gethins duly converted the penalty although Keith custodian Craig Reid did get his hands to the ball.

Keith manager Craig Ewen said: “Across the group they worked their socks off and as a manager you can’t ask for more than that.

“We did really well in the first half, setting our stall out, and created other chances besides the goal.

“In the second half, we scored a beauty through James Brownie, and we felt unlucky having a penalty awarded against us.

“We would need to see it back.

“We fought on and showed great character late on.

“Our back three are aged 18, 20 and 20, and they were were very dogged, putting their bodies on the line.

“It’s a point on the board, and gets us going in the right direction.”

Wick Academy 0-1 Huntly

A Michael Clark header gave Huntly all three points in a 1-0 win away to Wick Academy with the Black and Golds moving up to seventh in the table.

Huntly are unbeaten in their last five trips to Harmsworth Par, but manager Allan Hale admitted it wasn’t the best of games.

He said: “I’ve delighted with the three points, that puts us over the 40-point mark.

“It’s a 90 minutes I won’t remember in a hurry.

“It was poor, end-of-season stuff and it wasn’t for the lack of effort of both teams.

“It was going to take something special to open the scoring and Michael did that with fantastic header and it capped another strong performance from him.”

Huntly manager Allan Hale. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.

The first half failed to produce quality in front of goal from either side and the best chance fell to Wick before the break when Marc MacGregor got in behind only for Fraser Hobday to thwart the attacker.

The only goal of the game came after 58 minutes. The in-form Ryan Sewell picked out out Huntly captain Michael Clark at the back post to net his third of the season with a powerful header.

In the 65th minute, Wick picked up their eighth red card of the season when Sean Munro was sent off by referee Alan Proctor for stamping on Brodie Allen.

Graeme Williamson prevented a second goal ten minutes later, saving low to deny Michael Dangana.

Williamson again kept the visitors out late on turning a Sewell shot round the post.

Wick’s winless run now extends to 12 games, and manager Gary Manson admitted the game lacked quality.

He said: “It was certainly not one for the purists. One header decided a game of few chances.”

[[title]]

[[text]]
