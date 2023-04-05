Wick’s Richard Macadie keeping the faith after tough run

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Richard Macadie has seen it all in his 600 games for Wick Academy and he retains the faith things will improve for the Scorries after a difficult season.

The Caithness side take on Keith at Kynoch Park tonight following a 12-game winless run, which has seen them drop to 16th in the table.

Midfielder Macadie, made his 600th appearance for Academy in Saturday’s defeat to Huntly, feels players being unavailable due to injury and other factors has made it difficult for manager Gary Manson.

‘We’ve got a strong team’

The 35-year-old said: “I think we’ve got a good side but it’s just about getting everyone on the same page on the same day.

“Right through the season, we’ve had two or three missing every game for various season.

“I don’t think we’ve picked the same team twice this season. If everyone’s available I think we’ve got a strong team.

Massive congratulations to Richard Macadie who made his 600th appearance for Wick Academy in yesterdays match against Huntly. Here is ten minutes worth of Richard’s huge contribution to our club https://t.co/Qit8bBzqTO – we hope it does him justice ⚽️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/CcTjZXqQ7D — Wick Academy FC (@WickAcademyFC) April 2, 2023

“It’s a tough job for Gary and I feel for him because he puts in a lot of work.

“He’s been getting flak but he puts in a lot of work, he analyses other teams and implements what we’re going to do at training.

“Gary gives us everything we need but we haven’t managed to get the results and I feel for him because he’s been getting stick.

“As a player, I feel responsibility, I feel it’s been down to us as players on the pitch.”

Macadie is only the second Wick player after Manson to play 600 times for Wick.

He added: “I knew there was a chance of reaching it this season and I was pleased to reach that number.

“Looking back over my years with Wick it’s been brilliant, I couldn’t have asked for any more really.”

Maroons boss looking up

Keith are also on a poor run of form and haven’t won in their last 11 fixtures.

But manager Craig Ewen was encouraged by their 2-2 draw with Nairn County.

He said: “If we could get those levels in every game we’d be fine, but I think for whatever reason we’ve been off the pace or concentration and individual errors have let us down.

“This is a big game for both clubs and probably for the wrong reasons.

“Both teams will be desperate to win to try to get a boost, we’ve got six games to go and we’re trying to get as many points on the board as we can.”