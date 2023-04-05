Wick’s Richard Macadie keeping the faith after tough run

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Wick’s Richard Macadie keeping the faith after tough run

The Caithness side take on Keith at Kynoch Park tonight following a 12-game winless run, which has seen them drop to 16th in the table.

By Callum Law
Richard Macadie is hoping Wick can end their poor run when they face Keith.
Richard Macadie is hoping Wick can end their poor run when they face Keith.

Richard Macadie has seen it all in his 600 games for Wick Academy and he retains the faith things will improve for the Scorries after a difficult season.



Midfielder Macadie, made his 600th appearance for Academy in Saturday’s defeat to Huntly, feels players being unavailable due to injury and other factors has made it difficult for manager Gary Manson.

‘We’ve got a strong team’

The 35-year-old said: “I think we’ve got a good side but it’s just about getting everyone on the same page on the same day.

“Right through the season, we’ve had two or three missing every game for various season.

“I don’t think we’ve picked the same team twice this season. If everyone’s available I think we’ve got a strong team.

“It’s a tough job for Gary and I feel for him because he puts in a lot of work.

“He’s been getting flak but he puts in a lot of work, he analyses other teams and implements what we’re going to do at training.

“Gary gives us everything we need but we haven’t managed to get the results and I feel for him because he’s been getting stick.

“As a player, I feel responsibility, I feel it’s been down to us as players on the pitch.”

Macadie is only the second Wick player after Manson to play 600 times for Wick.

He added: “I knew there was a chance of reaching it this season and I was pleased to reach that number.

“Looking back over my years with Wick it’s been brilliant, I couldn’t have asked for any more really.”

Maroons boss looking up

Keith are also on a poor run of form and haven’t won in their last 11 fixtures.

But manager Craig Ewen was encouraged by their 2-2 draw with Nairn County.

He said: “If we could get those levels in every game we’d be fine, but I think for whatever reason we’ve been off the pace or concentration and individual errors have let us down.

Keith manager Craig Ewen.

“This is a big game for both clubs and probably for the wrong reasons.

“Both teams will be desperate to win to try to get a boost, we’ve got six games to go and we’re trying to get as many points on the board as we can.”

Editor's Picks