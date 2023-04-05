Keith leapfrog opponents Wick Academy with 2-0 win at Kynoch Park

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Keith ran out 2-0 winners against Wick Academy to move up to 15th spot in the Breedon Highland League.

Wick fielded striker Gary Weir, who once scored eight goals within 60 minutes in a game against Fort William a decade ago, as a trialist.

Keith opened the scoring in the third minute when Academy keeper Graeme Williamson spilled the ball and James Brownie was on hand to tap home his fourth goal of the season from six yards.

Shortly after Maroons goalkeeper Craig Reid gathered a 25-yard shot from Richard Macadie at the second attempt.

On the half hour mark Matthew Tough should have done better than shoot well wide of the Academy goal from 10 yards out.

Academy replied with a superb run from right back Alan Hughes but his ball across the six yard box found no takers.

Maroons winger Liam Duncan almost made it 2-0 with a 15-yard drive seven minutes from the break and at the other end Mark Macadie fired an angled shot just over.

Keith made it 2-0 with the last kick of the first half when Tough got on the end of a long-range free-kick to turn the ball home from six yards.

Only a brilliant double save by Reid stopped Gordon MacNab from reducing the deficit in the 65th minute.

