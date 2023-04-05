Keith leapfrog opponents Wick Academy with 2-0 win at Kynoch Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Keith leapfrog opponents Wick Academy with 2-0 win at Kynoch Park

The Maroons picked up their first win since a 2-1 victory against Turriff United in November.

By Dave Edwards
Keith's James Brownie. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Keith's James Brownie. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Keith ran out 2-0 winners against Wick Academy to move up to 15th spot in the Breedon Highland League.

Wick fielded striker Gary Weir, who once scored eight goals within 60 minutes in a game against Fort William a decade ago, as a trialist.

Keith opened the scoring in the third minute when Academy keeper Graeme Williamson spilled the ball and James Brownie was on hand to tap home his fourth goal of the season from six yards.

Shortly after Maroons goalkeeper Craig Reid gathered a 25-yard shot from Richard Macadie at the second attempt.

On the half hour mark Matthew Tough should have done better than shoot well wide of the Academy goal from 10 yards out.

Academy replied with a superb run from right back Alan Hughes but his ball across the six yard box found no takers.

Maroons winger Liam Duncan almost made it 2-0 with a 15-yard drive seven minutes from the break and at the other end Mark Macadie fired an angled shot just over.

Keith made it 2-0 with the last kick of the first half when Tough got on the end of a long-range free-kick to turn the ball home from six yards.

Only a brilliant double save by Reid stopped Gordon MacNab from reducing the deficit in the 65th minute.

