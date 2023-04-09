Conor Gethins gives Nairn derby win against Clach; Rothes and Deveronvale draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Conor Gethins gives Nairn derby win against Clach; Rothes and Deveronvale draw

The striker's 201st goal for the Wee County earned them the points against the Lilywhites in the Breedon Highland League.

By Reporter
Conor Gethins, left, scored the only goal as Nairn County beat Clachnacuddin in the Breedon Highland League
Conor Gethins, left, scored the only goal as Nairn County beat Clachnacuddin in the Breedon Highland League

Conor Gethins was the match winner as Nairn County earned a 1-0 victory against Clachnacuddin in a scrappy Breedon Highland League encounter at Station Park.

Gethins, who reached a landmark 200 goals for the Wee County last week, added another to his tally with a superbly executed finish early in the second half.

Nairn manager Steven Mackay said: “Conor is the one person on the park you want that chance to fall to.

“I had hoped when we got the goal we would kick on and the momentum would swing in our favour but we sat back and invited Clach on to us.

“Both teams huffed and puffed in the first half but didn’t really create a lot of chances.

“I don’t think Dylan (MacLean) had a save to make but we earned the win, albeit we made it difficult for ourselves.”

There was little in the way of goalmouth incidents early on with play getting bogged down in the middle of the park.

The best chance of the first half came in the 29th minute in a breakaway move down the right.

Scott Davidson squared the ball to Ciaran Young but the striker, with only Daniel Rae in the Clach goal to beat, flashed his shot wide of target.

At the other end Clach’s best move of the half ended with Lewis Mackenzie scooping the ball over the crossbar.

Clach created the first opening of the second period when James Anderson just failed to get his head to a Robbie Thompson delivery.

But it was Nairn who took the lead in the 48th minute. A long ball from the back was headed on by Kenny McKenzie and when it fell to Gethins he deftly lobbed Rae in the Clach goal.

Nairn almost doubled their lead in the 75th minute when Davidson flashed a shot just past Rae’s right hand post and the same player passed up another chance to score in stoppage time blazing his effort over.

Clachnacuddin manager Jordan MacDonald

Clach manager Jordan MacDonald said: “We didn’t deserve to lose. A punt up the park cost us.

“It’s frustrating as the same thing happened on Wednesday night (1-1 draw with Fraserburgh) – we didn’t learn from it.

“We started off really well then the game got scrappy. It was the same in the second half, we were knocking it about but we didn’t have that final bit, it was missing, which is very unlike us.”

Rothes 1-1 Deveronvale

Craig Stewart was the happier of the two managers as Rothes and Deveronvale drew 1-1 at Mackessack Park.

The Banffers had been in front through Zane Laird but Gary Kerr’s leveller earned the Speysiders a point.

Vale boss Stewart said: “We started really well and we got into some decent areas but things didn’t quite fall for us and we made some wrong decisions in the final third.

“There wasn’t much in it over the piece, Rothes threw everything at it in the second half but Sean McIntosh didn’t really have much to do.

“A draw was about right and it’s a decent result for us, a lot of teams have struggled at Rothes.

“But I think we were very much worth our point.”

Deveronvale broke the deadlock on 39 minutes with Laird finishing off a Michael Watson cross from the right.

Goooalll for Vale! – Our no 10 – Zane Laird 39” …. Rothes FC 0-1 Deveronvale FC … Mon the Vale! 🔴⚪️🔴

Posted by Deveronvale Football Club on Saturday, 8 April 2023

Seven minutes from time Rothes equalised with Alan Pollock’s free-kick from the left finding substitute Kerr at the back post and he made no mistake.

Rothes manager Ross Jack said: “We had quite a few efforts without ever really testing Sean McIntosh, but overall I felt it was a poor game.

“Credit to Gary Kerr he came off the bench and made a positive impact for us.

“I felt we maybe just shaded it and could have won, but by the same token I think Deveronvale would have felt they didn’t deserve to lose it.

“Players looked uncomfortable on the ball, we didn’t really settle, and didn’t have any fluent passages of play. Overall I wasn’t very happy.”

