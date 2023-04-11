Wick Academy’s Jack Henry upbeat despite double leg break and FIVE-HOUR ambulance wait

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wick Academy’s Jack Henry upbeat despite double leg break and FIVE-HOUR ambulance wait

The Scorries midfielder had to be driven to hospital by Formartine's physiotherapist after being injured at North Lodge Park last month.

By Callum Law
Jack Henry, left, in action for Wick Academy.
Jack Henry, left, in action for Wick Academy.

Wick Academy’s Jack Henry hopes to make a football comeback as he begins his recovery from a double leg break.

The Scorries midfielder sustained the injury in last month’s 6-0 Breedon Highland League loss to Formartine United at North Lodge Park.

But Henry, 31, is remaining upbeat about his plight, and said: “I’m still in a bit of pain, but the swelling is coming down and I’m on the mend.

“I’ve been cooped up in the house resting for the last few weeks.

“Hopefully soon I’ll be able to get to physio and see if I can get back to playing football at some level.

“The club has gone through a hard time and I feel bad not being able to contribute.

“Prior the injury, I was going to consider over the summer what I wanted to do and, while I haven’t given it great thought, I’d like to get back to football at some level.”

Henry thinks he will only be able to return to the pitch if he gets over both the physical and mental effects of the serious injury, adding: “I’ll need to see how the leg is in time and also how the mental side is as well, because I wouldn’t want to be playing and pulling out of challenges and things like that.”

Henry’s gratitude to Formartine physio

Henry was keen to thank Formartine physio Jenni Butler for her treatment and for driving him to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary in her car to be assessed when it became clear the wait for an ambulance could stretch to close to five hours.

He also stressed he had no complaints with the tackle which led to his injury.

Henry, who has played for Wick since 2017, added: “There’s no hard feelings on my part. It’s one of those things in football, it wasn’t a bad challenge. There wasn’t any malice in it from either player.

“The ball was there to be won, I got a toe to it and planted my foot and just got caught instead of the ball.

“I’ve probably made 1,000 of those tackles and never had a problem, but on the day it happened (it was a problem) and it’s one of those unfortunate things.

“I think it was Daniel Park that I challenged and he messaged me afterwards, there’s no hard feelings.

“Formartine’s physio Jenni was really good and I’m lucky she was there.

“She kept me calm and was really good. When it happened, they phoned for an ambulance and they said it would be 20 minutes, but then, after about half an hour, she phoned again and they said it could up to four hours.

“But she put me in the back of her car and drove me to the hospital in Aberdeen.

“I was very lucky she was there and I’m grateful for the way she looked after me.”

Yesterday's game was overshadowed by the serious injury sustained by Jack Henry which resulted in him going to Aberdeen…

Posted by Wick Academy FC on Sunday, 19 March 2023

Henry ‘never thought about’ impact of serious injury on day job

As well as being unable to play football, Henry has been off work since the game on March 18 and admits he hadn’t considered the consequences of a serious injury until it happened.

Henry, who works as a decommissioning operator at Dounreay, said: “In terms of the impact on your work and things, it’s something I never thought about until it happened to me.

“I’ve played with boys who have had bad injuries and I’ve never thought about it.

“It was only when I was waiting to go to the hospital that I started to think about how bad it could be.”

