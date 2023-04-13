Clinical Brechin delight Andy Kirk as they keep title challenge on track with win against Fraserburgh

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Clinical Brechin delight Andy Kirk as they keep title challenge on track with win against Fraserburgh

The Hedgemen defeated the Broch 5-0 at Glebe Park to move within four points of Highland League leaders Buckie Thistle.

By Callum Law
Fraser MacLeod, left, and his Brechin City team-mates celebrate after he scored their second goal against Fraserburgh. Pictures by Kenny Elrick
Fraser MacLeod, left, and his Brechin City team-mates celebrate after he scored their second goal against Fraserburgh. Pictures by Kenny Elrick

Andy Kirk hailed ruthless Brechin City after they thumped Fraserburgh to narrow the gap on Breedon Highland League leaders Buckie Thistle.

The Hedgemen produced an excellent display to run out 5-0 winners against the Broch at Glebe Park.

It means Brechin trail Buckie by four points, but still have a game in hand and play the Jags at Victoria Park on the final day of the season.

Having been frustrated that his side haven’t been clinical in recent weeks boss Kirk was thrilled with what he saw against Fraserburgh.

He said: “I’m delighted, we started well and carried it on. We were ruthless in front of goal which is something we’ve probably lacked in the last couple of games.

“I’m delighted with the performance and the attitude.

“We’ve been threatening that for a wee while, we’ve had some good performances and we’ve had one or two that have been a little disjointed.

“We’re up against good opposition who make it hard, but there was a different side to us which I feel has been coming.

“The difference is when you’re ruthless in front of goal because goals change games.

“I thought everyone to a man – even the subs when they came on – were different class.”

City too strong

Brechin did the damage with a superb first half performance which saw them lead 4-0 at the interval.

They got the ball rolling in the third minute with Kevin McHattie and Fraser MacLeod combining on the left before the latter found Botti Biabi to score from six yards.

On 16 minutes the Angus side doubled their lead. Biabi displayed terrific footwork on the right to create space for a cross which MacLeod headed home at the front post.

Two minutes later Marc Scott added a third when he weaved inside Ryan Cowie on the right of the area and blasted a shot past Joe Barbour from 12 yards.

Grady McGrath of Brechin, right, tries to get away from Fraserburgh’s Paul Young

A minute shy of half-time home goalkeeper Lenny Wilson made a good block to deny Scott Barbour before the Hedgemen went straight up the park to score again. McHattie crossed from the left flank and Scott headed home from close range.

Things settled down in the second period and Wilson made a fingertip save to keep out Sean Butcher’s looping header, but Brechin’s fifth arrived on 75 minutes.

Broch sub Logan Watt lost possession in a dangerous area and after MacLeod’s shot had been saved by goalkeeper Barbour, Grady McGrath rammed home the rebound.

Visitors didn’t cope

Champions Fraserburgh are fifth in table and manager Mark Cowie said: “One team’s desperate for a title and one team’s got nothing to play for, you saw that.

“We warned the guys before the game that Brechin would be hungry and we didn’t cope with it.

“Every time Brechin went forward in the first half you thought there was a goal coming, the mistakes we made for the goals were poor.

Marc Scott, right, heads home Brechin’s fourth goal against Fraserburgh

“You noticed one team is gunning for a title and for one team the end of the season can’t come quick enough.

“It’s not a performance you’d expect from Fraserburgh. We haven’t been clicking for a while and we’re too soft which isn’t like us.

“Brechin were excellent, we wish them and Buckie all the best. I’m gutted to give up our title, but we’ve done it with a whimper and we’ll need to try to come back next year.”

