Clinical Brechin delight Andy Kirk as they keep title challenge on track with win against Fraserburgh

Andy Kirk hailed ruthless Brechin City after they thumped Fraserburgh to narrow the gap on Breedon Highland League leaders Buckie Thistle.

The Hedgemen produced an excellent display to run out 5-0 winners against the Broch at Glebe Park.

It means Brechin trail Buckie by four points, but still have a game in hand and play the Jags at Victoria Park on the final day of the season.

Having been frustrated that his side haven’t been clinical in recent weeks boss Kirk was thrilled with what he saw against Fraserburgh.

He said: “I’m delighted, we started well and carried it on. We were ruthless in front of goal which is something we’ve probably lacked in the last couple of games.

“I’m delighted with the performance and the attitude.

“We’ve been threatening that for a wee while, we’ve had some good performances and we’ve had one or two that have been a little disjointed.

“We’re up against good opposition who make it hard, but there was a different side to us which I feel has been coming.

“The difference is when you’re ruthless in front of goal because goals change games.

“I thought everyone to a man – even the subs when they came on – were different class.”

City too strong

Brechin did the damage with a superb first half performance which saw them lead 4-0 at the interval.

They got the ball rolling in the third minute with Kevin McHattie and Fraser MacLeod combining on the left before the latter found Botti Biabi to score from six yards.

On 16 minutes the Angus side doubled their lead. Biabi displayed terrific footwork on the right to create space for a cross which MacLeod headed home at the front post.

Two minutes later Marc Scott added a third when he weaved inside Ryan Cowie on the right of the area and blasted a shot past Joe Barbour from 12 yards.

A minute shy of half-time home goalkeeper Lenny Wilson made a good block to deny Scott Barbour before the Hedgemen went straight up the park to score again. McHattie crossed from the left flank and Scott headed home from close range.

Things settled down in the second period and Wilson made a fingertip save to keep out Sean Butcher’s looping header, but Brechin’s fifth arrived on 75 minutes.

Broch sub Logan Watt lost possession in a dangerous area and after MacLeod’s shot had been saved by goalkeeper Barbour, Grady McGrath rammed home the rebound.

Visitors didn’t cope

Champions Fraserburgh are fifth in table and manager Mark Cowie said: “One team’s desperate for a title and one team’s got nothing to play for, you saw that.

“We warned the guys before the game that Brechin would be hungry and we didn’t cope with it.

“Every time Brechin went forward in the first half you thought there was a goal coming, the mistakes we made for the goals were poor.

“You noticed one team is gunning for a title and for one team the end of the season can’t come quick enough.

“It’s not a performance you’d expect from Fraserburgh. We haven’t been clicking for a while and we’re too soft which isn’t like us.

“Brechin were excellent, we wish them and Buckie all the best. I’m gutted to give up our title, but we’ve done it with a whimper and we’ll need to try to come back next year.”