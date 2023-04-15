Brechin City face Clachnacuddin as they look to keep pace in Highland League title race

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

For Marc Scott, it is a case of more of the same from Brechin City as they look to keep pace in the Breedon Highland League title race.

The Hedgemen face Clachnacuddin at Grant Street Park this afternoon.

Brechin are four points behind leaders Buckie Thistle, but have a game in and face the Jags next weekend.

If City lose today and Thistle win, Buckie will be champions – but, having kept seven successive clean sheets and beaten Fraserburgh 5-0 in midweek, Scott retains plenty of optimism about Brechin’s chances.

The 26-year-old winger said: “Defensively we’ve been brilliant and haven’t conceded in seven games.

“It’s just been in the final third recently where we haven’t quite had that cutting edge.

“We had to ride that out and we knew goals would come. We didn’t expect as many on Wednesday, but every time we got through we looked dangerous and boys took their chances.

“We can only take positives from it, I thought we controlled the game and if we keep clean sheets we’ve got a massive chance of winning every game.

“The games have been coming thick and fast so there’s no prospect of having time to overthink it. I think we’re in a good position.

“We need the same attitude as Wednesday night and, if we can play in a similar way, hopefully we’ll be all right.”

Clach look to get on front foot

With two games left, Clach can still finish 10th this term and manager Jordan MacDonald is out to try to upset Brechin.

He added: “We haven’t scored against them in three games and they’ve kept seven straight clean sheets.

“But we want our players to be confident, play with a freedom in the final third and try to get at them.

“We know it’s going to be difficult. I was very impressed with Brechin when we played them earlier in the season.

“We’re not going to sit back, we like to be on the front foot and get at teams. It doesn’t always work, but that’s what we’ll try to do.”

News from around the Highland League

Elsewhere, Fraserburgh look to bounce back from their midweek loss when Forres Mechanics visit Bellslea for a 2pm kick-off.

The Can-Cans will complete their campaign without Lee Fraser, Graham Fraser, Stuart Knight, Robert Donaldson and Andrew Skinner.

Lossiemouth look to end their four-game losing streak when Moray rivals Rothes travel to Grant Park.

The visitors will be without Iain Mackenzie and Ben Williamson, while Jake Thomson and Greg Morrison are doubtful.

Turriff United welcome Nairn County to the Haughs, and the visitors will be without Andrew Greig, Dylan MacLean and Callum Maclean, with Kenny McKenzie a doubt.