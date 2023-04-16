Fraserburgh return to winning ways against Forres; Banks o’ Dee thrash Strathspey and confirm permanent managerial appointments

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Fraserburgh return to winning ways against Forres; Banks o’ Dee thrash Strathspey and confirm permanent managerial appointments

The Broch bounced back from defeat against Brechin City with a win against Forres Mechanics at Bellslea in the Breedon Highland League.

By Dave Edwards
Scott Barbour was on target in Fraserburgh's win against Forres Mechanics in the Breedon Highland League
Scott Barbour was on target in Fraserburgh's win against Forres Mechanics in the Breedon Highland League

Reigning Breedon Highland League champions Fraserburgh beat Forres Mechanics 3-0 in an entertaining Bellslea encounter.

Broch boss Mark Cowie was delighted his side’s got Wednesday night’s 5-0 hammering at Glebe Park in Brechin City out of their system in what was their penultimate game of the campaign.

He said: “I thought we played well on the back of a bad result on Wednesday night, especially considering the changes we made.

“We brought in a lot of young kids, but that’s what the Broch are known for. We are now at a stage where we can try these things as we can’t get any higher, or lower in the table.

“I thought that Paul Young ran the show, he was immense, and how he didn’t get the man of the match award I’ll never know.”

Broch make breakthrough early

In the fifth minute, Fraserburgh took the lead when youngster Callum Kelly cut the ball back for Connor Wood to side-foot home from six yards.

Only a fabulous flying save by Joe Barbour stopped a point-blank Ben Barron effort from giving Forres an equaliser as the visitors pushed forward.

In the 26th minute, Callum Johnston bundled Scott Barbour over in the corner of the box. Barbour took the penalty kick himself, but young Corey Patterson brought off a brilliant save to fist the ball away.

It was 2-0 in the 39th minute, though, when Scott Barbour cut in from the left and drilled the ball across. The ball did cannon off a Forres defender on its way into the net, but Barbour righty claimed it.

Only the outstretched foot of keeper Joe Barbour at the other end stopped Barron from pulling one back a minute from the break.

With two minutes to go, Logan Watt ran on to a threaded pass to beat young Patterson from eight yards and round off the scoring.

Forres manager Steven MacDonald was fairly pleased with his young side’s performance.

He said: “The big difference is that we gave away a soft goal early on when we dropped the man, and it makes it very difficult after that against a side of Fraserburgh’s calibre.

“We are the better team for much of that first half, but you just can’t give away goals like that.

“We tried hard in the second half when they had the wind at their backs, but found it difficult to make inroads into the game after the break.”

Banks o’ Dee 9-1 Strathspey Thistle

Banks o’ Dee announced the appointment of co-managers Josh Winton and Paul Lawson on a permanent basis after their 9-1 win over Strathspey Thistle at Spain Park.

Winton and Lawson were placed in charge until the end of the season in January after the sacking of Jamie Watt and Roy McBain.

But having won the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup last weekend, the duo will continue beyond the summer with Alex Gray staying on as assistant manager.

Dee president Brian Winton said: “We’re delighted to confirm the appointment of Josh and Paul as our permanent management team and that Alex will continue in his role as assistant.

“It’s a natural step for us after the success of our first season in the Highland League and as we look to build for the future.”

Against Strathspey Lachie MacLeod’s angled strike put Dee ahead before a brace of neat finishes from Chris Antoniazzi made it 3-0.

The Grantown Jags responded with Michael Mackenzie volleying home Ross Logan’s cross.

Mark Gilmour played captain Kane Winton through and the skipper made it 4-1 on the stroke of half-time.

After the break Mark Gilmour added the fifth and Rob Armstrong finished from a Ramsay Davidson delivery to make it six.

Gilmour then netted two more to complete a hat-trick before Kane Winton completed the scoring late on.

Joint-boss Josh Winton said: “We were a little bit sloppy early on which we anticipated might happen after the high of last weekend.

“In the second half, we were pretty ruthless and our decision-making was a lot better.”

Strathspey manager Robert MacCormack said: “We were poor and didn’t play as well as we have in recent weeks.

“Banks o’ Dee were very good and we got hammered by a much better team on the day.”

