Anthony McDonald screamer at Clach keeps Brechin City in Highland League hunt; 10-man Brora beat Huntly

Brechin City kept their Highland League title ambitions on course with a narrow 2-1 victory over Clachnacuddin at Grant Street Park.

If Brechin manage to overcome, or draw with, Keith at Kynoch Park in Wednesday night’s rearranged league fixture, the outcome of the title race will be decided on Saturday when City travel north again to face current league leaders Buckie Thistle.

After both title-chasers’ weekends wins, Buckie sit four points ahead of the Hedgemen – although that gap would narrow to just one point should Brechin prevail at Keith.

On Saturday, City were made to fight all the way by a battling Clach side who deservedly grabbed the lead after just 12 minutes when James Anderson rose above the visitors defence to head home a Harry Hennem corner.

City fought back and they levelled the match 10 minutes later when Botti Biabi slotted home a Euan Spark cross, with the Clach players adamant the goal should have been chalked off for offside.

Brechin boss Andy Kirk made a change at the beginning of the second-half replacing Michael McArthur with Anthony McDonald and the move paid off almost immediately with the ex-Hearts and Inverness midfielder blasting home a stunning 25-yard drive three minutes into the half to clinch a vital three points for his side.

Visiting boss Andy Kirk said: “Today was all about picking up three points.

“We’ve had a very tough schedule over the past few weeks and Clachnacuddin have improved since we last met them. The pitch was a bit fiery and we lost a poor goal from our point of view.

“However, the players dug in and I didn’t think we looked like conceding again for the rest of the match.

“Wednesday night’s victory over Fraserburgh was a massive game for us and the boys put in a huge amount of effort, so today’s match was always going to be difficult.

“We know that we are capable of playing a lot better, but today was just about the players digging in, giving everything they had, and getting the three points, which they did – so we have to be very pleased with the outcome.

“We now go to Keith on Wednesday night in another cup final for us and we will go their with belief and confidence, although we know it won’t be easy.”

Clach counterpart Jordan MacDonald said: “We knew what we were up against it as any team that blows Fraserburgh away as Brechin did on Wednesday night presents a real challenge.

“We knew that we had to be brave and we were. I thought that we played some lovely football, scored a really good goal, which was something that we’ve worked on since July last year would you believe – but it’s finally come off with just a couple of games to go.

“It’s taken an absolutely unbelievable goal to beat us, but I was delighted with the way my players responded and the way they performed over the course of the match.”

Nicolson’s header sees 10-man Brora beat Huntly

A Mark Nicolson header secured Brora Rangers a 1-0 win over Huntly at Dudgeon Park

Brora – who had Tony Dingwall sent off for two bookings in the clash – are now unbeaten in their last six matches, but player-manager Ally MacDonald admitted they had to fight for the three points.

He said: “Huntly have been going well and we knew it would be a hard game in this hard run of fixtures, but the players continued to work hard.

“There were a couple of heart-in-mouth moments in the game, especially when we’re down to 10 men.

“Once we fell out of the running in the league, we set a goal of finishing third and we’ve managed to secure that.”

Huntly had the better chances in the early stages with Logan Ross denying Robbie Foster midway through the half.

Euan Storrier then created a quick counter for Brodie Allen, whose effort was just wide of the post.

The visitors were claiming for a penalty early in the second half when an Andy Hunter free-kick looked to have been handled when it was delivered into the opposition area, but neither referee Kevin Buchanan nor his assistant Andrew Bannerman signalled for any infringement in the box.

In the 65th minute, Lyall Booth was penalised for a foul on Brora’s Andy Macrae out on the right wing. Gregor Macdonald delivered the resulting free-kick into the box for Nicolson to head home his fourth of the season.

Just two minutes later, Brora would be reduced to 10 men, when, having picked up an earlier caution for handball, Tony Dingwall would receive a second for simulation.

Andy Macrae tried his luck with an overhead kick after 70 minutes and his effort looked to be heading towards goal only for strike partner Jordan MacRae to inadvertently block the shot

It was a first loss in five games for Huntly, and assistant manager Stefan Laird felt they deserved something out of the game.

He said: “The players were outstanding and I thought we were the better team for long spells.

“We were prepared for Brora and created enough chances, but that would be the story of the season – that we need to take them.

“We made changes and looked like, if we’d scored, we’d score again, but we can’t afford to miss opportunities like we did.

“We were denied a stonewall penalty and decision can go against you, but we’ve got to take the chances ourselves.”