Brechin City’s Andy Kirk not looking past Keith clash in final week of Breedon Highland League title bid

Brechin City boss Andy Kirk insists they cannot afford to look beyond tonight’s clash with Keith.

If the Hedgemen avoid defeat at Kynoch Park this evening, it will set up a winner-takes-all showdown with Buckie Thistle on Saturday to decide which club are crowned Breedon Highland League champions.

With second-placed City 12 places higher than Keith in the table, many expect them to win and are already looking towards the weekend.

But Glebe Park gaffer Kirk is taking nothing for granted, and said: “This is absolutely the most important thing for us – if we can take care of this game, then we can think about Saturday.

“But if we go into this game in the wrong frame of mind, and don’t get what we need, then Saturday isn’t possible.

“This is a massive game for us and we knew it would be when the games were rearranged.

“As long as we perform to our levels, we’ll give ourselves chance of getting what we need.”

Brechin know they can’t afford a slip-up against Keith in their quest to win the league, but Kirk takes confidence from the composure within his squad.

At the weekend they trailed Clachnacuddin but came back to win 2-1 at Grant Street Park to keep their title hopes alive.

Kirk added: “Mistakes happen and it’s about how you respond to these mistakes. We found ourselves going behind against Clach, and it gave them a real boost.

“But if you let that affect you then it’s difficult to get back on your game and get back playing.

“It’s about dealing with the next situation and to get back pushing.

“Credit to the players, because they keep going and they never know when a game is finished.”

Ewen looks to spring a surprise

Keith manager Craig Ewen says he isn’t bothered by people writing off the Maroons ahead of this game.

But hopes his players can rise to the occasion, having been in good form, with Saturday’s loss to Inverurie Locos their first defeat in five games.

He said: “It’s not something that bothers me, I’m one of these people that doesn’t really worry about what other folk think.

“That being the case we’ll just concentrate on ourselves and try to play well and get a result.

“What will be will be.

“There’s no question Brechin are a top team who are expected to win by the vast majority.

“We’ll try to change that and see what happens, but we’re under no illusions it will be a very difficult game.

“I’d expect a bigger crowd than we’ve had in recent home games. That’s something the players will need to deal with and react in the right way.

“I’d imagine there might be a few folk from roundabout hoping for a Keith win, so they might get some extra support.

“It’s a good game for the players, and from our point of view it’s a bit of a free hit. If we were to create a shock it would be great for the players.

“I’m just looking for them to put in a good performance, and if we get that, I’ll be happy.

“It’s all about performance for me against the top teams and, on our day, you never know what could happen.”