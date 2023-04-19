Brechin City’s Andy Kirk not looking past Keith clash in final week of Breedon Highland League title bid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Brechin City’s Andy Kirk not looking past Keith clash in final week of Breedon Highland League title bid

If the Hedgemen avoid defeat at Kynoch Park, the title race willl come down to Saturday's game against leaders Buckie Thistle.

By Callum Law
Brechin City manager Andy Kirk. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Brechin City manager Andy Kirk. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Brechin City boss Andy Kirk insists they cannot afford to look beyond tonight’s clash with Keith.

If the Hedgemen avoid defeat at Kynoch Park this evening, it will set up a winner-takes-all showdown with Buckie Thistle on Saturday to decide which club are crowned Breedon Highland League champions.

With second-placed City 12 places higher than Keith in the table, many expect them to win and are already looking towards the weekend.

But Glebe Park gaffer Kirk is taking nothing for granted, and said: “This is absolutely the most important thing for us – if we can take care of this game, then we can think about Saturday.

“But if we go into this game in the wrong frame of mind, and don’t get what we need, then Saturday isn’t possible.

“This is a massive game for us and we knew it would be when the games were rearranged.

“As long as we perform to our levels, we’ll give ourselves chance of getting what we need.”

Brechin know they can’t afford a slip-up against Keith in their quest to win the league, but Kirk takes confidence from the composure within his squad.

At the weekend they trailed Clachnacuddin but came back to win 2-1 at Grant Street Park to keep their title hopes alive.

Kirk added: “Mistakes happen and it’s about how you respond to these mistakes. We found ourselves going behind against Clach, and it gave them a real boost.

“But if you let that affect you then it’s difficult to get back on your game and get back playing.

“It’s about dealing with the next situation and to get back pushing.

“Credit to the players, because they keep going and they never know when a game is finished.”

Ewen looks to spring a surprise

Keith manager Craig Ewen says he isn’t bothered by people writing off the Maroons ahead of this game.

But hopes his players can rise to the occasion, having been in good form, with Saturday’s loss to Inverurie Locos their first defeat in five games.

He said: “It’s not something that bothers me, I’m one of these people that doesn’t really worry about what other folk think.

“That being the case we’ll just concentrate on ourselves and try to play well and get a result.

“What will be will be.

“There’s no question Brechin are a top team who are expected to win by the vast majority.

“We’ll try to change that and see what happens, but we’re under no illusions it will be a very difficult game.

Keith manager Craig Ewen expects a difficult game against Brechin.

“I’d expect a bigger crowd than we’ve had in recent home games. That’s something the players will need to deal with and react in the right way.

“I’d imagine there might be a few folk from roundabout hoping for a Keith win, so they might get some extra support.

“It’s a good game for the players, and from our point of view it’s a bit of a free hit. If we were to create a shock it would be great for the players.

“I’m just looking for them to put in a good performance, and if we get that, I’ll be happy.

“It’s all about performance for me against the top teams and, on our day, you never know what could happen.”

