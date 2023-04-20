Andy Kirk pleased Brechin can have title say on final day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Andy Kirk pleased Brechin can have title say on final day

The Hedgemen defeated Keith 2-0 at Kynoch Park which means the Highland League champions will be decided on Saturday when they tackle Buckie Thistle.

By Callum Law
Brechin's Ewan Loudon, number 18, scores their second goal against Keith. Pictures by Wullie Marr
Brechin's Ewan Loudon, number 18, scores their second goal against Keith. Pictures by Wullie Marr

Andy Kirk praised Brechin City for taking the Breedon Highland League title race to the final day of the season.

The Hedgemen beat Keith 2-0 at Kynoch Park to move a point behind leaders Buckie Thistle ahead of the top two meeting at Victoria Park on Saturday.

Had Brechin been beaten by Keith their championship challenge would have been over. 

Boss Kirk said: “It’s down to the last game now and that’s what we hoped we would get it to.

“We had to do a job to get there and we’ve managed to do that.

“Now we’ll get ready for what will be a tough game.

“I was pleased with the performance, especially first half, I thought we controlled things.

“Second half we maybe didn’t quite hit the levels we’d been at which was understandable, Keith put a little bit more pressure on.

“Although I didn’t feel like we were in much trouble, they didn’t create too much.

“I’m delighted with the boys, the attitude’s fantastic and the level of performance, especially first half, was really good.”

Early problems for Maroons

Keith were dealt a blow after quarter of an hour when Joey Wilson was stretchered off with suspected ankle ligament damage.

In the 29th minute Maroons manager Craig Ewen was sent off by referee Duncan Nicolson having disagreed with a decision, with the whistler brandishing his yellow card twice in the space of 10 seconds.

A minute later Brechin broke the deadlock. Anthony McDonald and Kevin McHattie had earlier been thwarted by home goalkeeper Craig Reid, but on this occasion Botti Biabi skipped down the right before picking out Fraser MacLeod with his cross and the midfielder found the bottom right corner from 15 yards.

The Maroons responded well with Matthew Tough meeting Gavin Elphinstone’s right-wing cross, but the striker’s header was off target.

Marc Scott of Brechin, left, battles with Ewan Murray of Keith

At the other end Reid made a smart block from Grady McGrath, then Tough headed over another inviting Elphinstone delivery on the stroke of half-time.

The second period was a cagier affair. Brechin sub Ewan Loudon pulled an effort wide and Keith’s Ewan Murray tested visiting goalkeeper Lenny Wilson with a drive from 25 yards.

But just as the Maroons were looking to increase the pressure in their search for an equaliser they conceded a second goal in the 79th minute.

Murray was short with a back-pass to Reid which allowed McGrath in on the right and his ball across was eventually collected by Loudon, who blasted home from 14 yards.

Second goal proves to be costly

Keith assistant manager Chris Craib said: “They got a goal at a good time which knocked the stuffing out of us a wee bit.

“In the second half I thought we put their centre-halves under pressure and they didn’t like it.

“We got good crosses into the area and we thought we could nick a goal but then we made an error for the second goal which killed the game.”

Fraser MacLeod, left, celebrates scoring Brechin’s first goal against Keith

On Wilson’s injury and Ewen’s dismissal, Craib added: “Joey was taken to hospital in Aberdeen, they think it’s ankle ligaments.

“He’s struggling to walk, but he was taken in a car to Aberdeen and we’ll find out more in the next 24 hours.

“With Craig it was a bit of frustration overflowed and there was a bit of chit-chat back and forth and the second yellow card came out very quickly.”

