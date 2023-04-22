Key moments in thrilling Highland League title race

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Key moments in thrilling Highland League title race

We recap some of the crucial games in the battle between Buckie Thistle and Brechin City to win the championship.

By Callum Law
Buckie Thistle and Brechin City will go head-to-head to decide who will be Breedon Highland League champions
Buckie Thistle and Brechin City will go head-to-head to decide who will be Breedon Highland League champions

The Breedon Highland League title race has come down to today’s clash between Buckie Thistle and Brechin City.

There have been plenty of twists and turns since the battle to become champions began back in July.

Here we recap some of the crucial moments this season.

Brechin City 1-0 Buckie Thistle – August 20 2022

The first meeting between the two championship contenders with Grady McGrath’s fourth minute goal the difference between the sides.

Jamie Bain hit the woodwork as the Hedgemen chased a second and the Jags finished with 10 men when Joe McCabe was given a straight red card for a challenge on Fraser MacLeod.

This was Buckie’s first defeat of the season, with victory making it five wins from five for Brechin at the start of the campaign.

Buckie Thistle 3-2 Deveronvale – January 3 2023

The Jags twice had to come from behind to prevail against their local rivals. Matt Jamieson drew first blood for the Banffers before Andrew MacAskill equalised.

Dane Ballard re-established Vale’s lead only for Josh Peters to restore parity seconds later.

Buckie played the final 20 minutes with Jack Murray sent off for a sliding challenge on Michael Watson.

Despite their numerical disadvantage Peters netted a stoppage time winner for Thistle which moved them a point behind Brechin having played a game more.

Huntly 0-1 Brechin City – February 25 2023

Having suffered their first league defeat of the campaign three days earlier the Hedgemen left it late to get back to winning ways.

Grady McGrath was thwarted by the woodwork in the early stages but the goal City craved arrived two minutes from time when Jordan Northcott’s delivery was finished by Anthony McDonald.

The result left Brechin two points behind Buckie with a game in hand.

Brora Rangers 0-2 Buckie Thistle – March 15 2023

The Jags stayed in the hunt for the title with a midweek victory at Dudgeon Park.

After a goalless first half Jack Murray forced home Andrew MacAskill’s corner to break the deadlock and Josh Peters’ counter added gloss to the score.

Josh Peters, centre, scores Buckie’s second goal in their win against Brora in March

It left Buckie eight points ahead of Brechin, who had three games in hand, at the top of the table.

Keith 0-2 Brechin City – April 19 2023

The Hedgemen travelled to Kynoch Park on Wednesday knowing they had to avoid defeat to take the title race to the final day of the season.

That’s what they did with Fraser MacLeod giving them a first half lead against the Maroons before Ewan Loudon’s strike ensured they claimed the points.

With one point between Brechin and Buckie everything now hinges on the clash at Victoria Park.

Watch: FREE Highland League Weekly Friday preview ahead of Buckie Thistle and Brechin City’s final-day title showdown

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Highland League

Buckie Thistle and Brechin City will go head-to-head to decide who will be Breedon Highland League champions
Ex-team-mates Josh Peters and Euan Spark aiming for Highland League glory with Buckie and…
Buckie Thistle and Brechin City will go head-to-head to decide who will be Breedon Highland League champions
Buckie and Brechin bosses hoping hard work pays off in title bid
Buckie Thistle and Brechin City will go head-to-head to decide who will be Breedon Highland League champions
Watch: FREE Highland League Weekly Friday preview ahead of Buckie Thistle and Brechin City's…
Buckie Thistle and Brechin City will go head-to-head to decide who will be Breedon Highland League champions
A look back at previous Highland League final day showdowns
Buckie Thistle and Brechin City will go head-to-head to decide who will be Breedon Highland League champions
Highland League title-contenders Buckie and Brechin tough to separate, according to Fraserburgh boss Mark…
Buckie Thistle and Brechin City will go head-to-head to decide who will be Breedon Highland League champions
Buckie and Brechin chiefs looking forward to memorable Highland League finale
Buckie Thistle and Brechin City will go head-to-head to decide who will be Breedon Highland League champions
Watch: Highland League Weekly EXTRA - Highlights after title-chasing Brechin City took on Keith…
Buckie Thistle and Brechin City will go head-to-head to decide who will be Breedon Highland League champions
Andy Kirk pleased Brechin can have title say on final day
Huntly goalscorer Andy Hunter
Huntly end season on a positive note with victory at Rothes
Buckie Thistle and Brechin City will go head-to-head to decide who will be Breedon Highland League champions
Brechin win at Keith to set up final day title showdown with Buckie

Most Read

1
Buckie Thistle and Brechin City will go head-to-head to decide who will be Breedon Highland League champions
Tui axes Aberdeen Airport summer flights to Tenerife and Rhodes
2
Buckie Thistle and Brechin City will go head-to-head to decide who will be Breedon Highland League champions
Finnies the Jeweller opens new look boutique after seven-figure investment
3
Buckie Thistle and Brechin City will go head-to-head to decide who will be Breedon Highland League champions
Aberdeen developer reveals seven-storey student flats plan for vacant John Street site
4
Tesco
Boy and girl, 16, admit attacking man who was set on by group of…
5
Bounty Competitions
North-east granny plans early retirement after winning biggest EVER prize in Bounty Competitions
6
Buckie Thistle and Brechin City will go head-to-head to decide who will be Breedon Highland League champions
Approved: £750,000 project will transform closed Mannofield TSB into ‘healthy lifestyle cafe’
7
Buckie Thistle and Brechin City will go head-to-head to decide who will be Breedon Highland League champions
Parking ticket fines in Oban will likely increase to £100
8
Buckie Thistle and Brechin City will go head-to-head to decide who will be Breedon Highland League champions
Sex offender who smuggled knife into court and tried to slit his throat has…
9
Buckie Thistle and Brechin City will go head-to-head to decide who will be Breedon Highland League champions
Ex-team-mates Josh Peters and Euan Spark aiming for Highland League glory with Buckie and…
10
Mr Bando in a still from one of his drill music videos
‘Vicious’ rapper jailed for gutting man with machete while collecting debts

More from Press and Journal

Buckie Thistle and Brechin City will go head-to-head to decide who will be Breedon Highland League champions
King Charles and Camilla pay Ballater an unexpected visit ahead of Coronation
Buckie Thistle and Brechin City will go head-to-head to decide who will be Breedon Highland League champions
"We were way off it" - Ross County boss Malky Mackay following 6-1 defeat…
Buckie Thistle and Brechin City will go head-to-head to decide who will be Breedon Highland League champions
Hearts 6 Ross County 1 – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star…
Buckie Thistle and Brechin City will go head-to-head to decide who will be Breedon Highland League champions
Suicide awareness campaigner returning to Fraserburgh after 4,225 mile charity cycle round Britain
Buckie Thistle and Brechin City will go head-to-head to decide who will be Breedon Highland League champions
Chairman takes on charity cycle
Buckie Thistle and Brechin City will go head-to-head to decide who will be Breedon Highland League champions
Stirling Bull Sales: Breeders prepare for May round
Buckie Thistle and Brechin City will go head-to-head to decide who will be Breedon Highland League champions
Aberdeen's David Law in contention in Japan; Gemma Dryburgh storms up leaderboard at Chevron…
Buckie Thistle and Brechin City will go head-to-head to decide who will be Breedon Highland League champions
'It felt like a bomb had gone off': 2.7 magnitude earthquake hits Lochaber overnight
Buckie Thistle and Brechin City will go head-to-head to decide who will be Breedon Highland League champions
Man in hospital following collision involving motorbike and police van in Aberdeen
Buckie Thistle and Brechin City will go head-to-head to decide who will be Breedon Highland League champions
Strichen JAC crowned north club of the year

Editor's Picks

Most Commented