Key moments in thrilling Highland League title race

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Breedon Highland League title race has come down to today’s clash between Buckie Thistle and Brechin City.

There have been plenty of twists and turns since the battle to become champions began back in July.

Here we recap some of the crucial moments this season.

Brechin City 1-0 Buckie Thistle – August 20 2022

The first meeting between the two championship contenders with Grady McGrath’s fourth minute goal the difference between the sides.

Jamie Bain hit the woodwork as the Hedgemen chased a second and the Jags finished with 10 men when Joe McCabe was given a straight red card for a challenge on Fraser MacLeod.

This was Buckie’s first defeat of the season, with victory making it five wins from five for Brechin at the start of the campaign.

Buckie Thistle 3-2 Deveronvale – January 3 2023

The Jags twice had to come from behind to prevail against their local rivals. Matt Jamieson drew first blood for the Banffers before Andrew MacAskill equalised.

Dane Ballard re-established Vale’s lead only for Josh Peters to restore parity seconds later.

Buckie played the final 20 minutes with Jack Murray sent off for a sliding challenge on Michael Watson.

Despite their numerical disadvantage Peters netted a stoppage time winner for Thistle which moved them a point behind Brechin having played a game more.

Huntly 0-1 Brechin City – February 25 2023

Having suffered their first league defeat of the campaign three days earlier the Hedgemen left it late to get back to winning ways.

Grady McGrath was thwarted by the woodwork in the early stages but the goal City craved arrived two minutes from time when Jordan Northcott’s delivery was finished by Anthony McDonald.

🎥 It's what you've all been waiting for! The footage of Anthony McDonald's last minute goal which sparked jubilant scenes at Huntly yesterday afternoon. pic.twitter.com/0vWpfd9sNI — Brechin City FC (@BrechinCityFC) February 26, 2023

The result left Brechin two points behind Buckie with a game in hand.

Brora Rangers 0-2 Buckie Thistle – March 15 2023

The Jags stayed in the hunt for the title with a midweek victory at Dudgeon Park.

After a goalless first half Jack Murray forced home Andrew MacAskill’s corner to break the deadlock and Josh Peters’ counter added gloss to the score.

It left Buckie eight points ahead of Brechin, who had three games in hand, at the top of the table.

Keith 0-2 Brechin City – April 19 2023

The Hedgemen travelled to Kynoch Park on Wednesday knowing they had to avoid defeat to take the title race to the final day of the season.

That’s what they did with Fraser MacLeod giving them a first half lead against the Maroons before Ewan Loudon’s strike ensured they claimed the points.

With one point between Brechin and Buckie everything now hinges on the clash at Victoria Park.