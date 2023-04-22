Buckie and Brechin bosses hoping hard work pays off in title bid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Buckie and Brechin bosses hoping hard work pays off in title bid

The champions will be decided when the Jags host the Hedgemen at Victoria Park this afternoon.

By Callum Law
Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart, left, and Brechin City boss Andy Kirk are both hoping to win the Highland League. Graphic created by DCT Design Desk
Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart, left, and Brechin City boss Andy Kirk are both hoping to win the Highland League. Graphic created by DCT Design Desk

For Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart and Brechin City boss Andy Kirk winning the Breedon Highland League would be the culmination of years of work.

The Jags and the Hedgemen clash at Victoria Park this afternoon with the title at stake, a win or a draw will be enough for the home side, while the visitors need all three points if they are to be champions.

Stewart guided Buckie to the title in 2017 but soon had to embark on a major overhaul of his squad.

Gradually he has built a new team which has threatened to win silverware, losing in three cup finals in recent times, and finishing second behind Fraserburgh in the league last season.

Stewart said: “The team’s there now. We had a big rebuild after we won the league the last time due to a lot of injuries and players leaving.

“We had seven or eight players needing operations at the same time which is a pretty rare occurrence.

“We had to rebuild and people didn’t understand why we went from first to seventh or eighth, but we had to rebuild and it isn’t a quick process.

Buckie are top of the Highland League after last weekend’s win against Formartine United

“We’ve managed to attract top quality players and we’ve been very close. We’re getting the club back towards where it should be.

“We’re challenging for trophies and now the next step is to win something and if could do that hopefully it has a domino effect.

“It’s the biggest game and the hardest game of the season. Brechin are the biggest club in the Highland League, not long ago they were playing in the Championship.”

Hedgemen on the up after slide

Kirk took charge at Brechin two years ago after three relegations in four seasons had seen the Angus side plummet from the Championship to the Highland League.

After finishing third last term City have progressed again this season.

He added: “It’s our second year in the Highland League and we’ve built a squad from pretty much nothing at the start of last season.

“We learned a lot last season and this season I think we’ve progressed as a team because of those experiences.

Brechin defeated Keith on Wednesday to take the title race to the last day of the season

“We want to be up there challenging, we didn’t quite get there last season, but we’ve got there this season.

“We’ve got a chance if we can win this game to be successful, we won’t need to get the players up for it because it’s a big moment in their careers.

“We’ve worked all season to try to get ourselves in a position to be successful.

“You need that wee bit of luck and you need to play well. It’s all there for us if we can put in a good performance, but we’re up against a top team in Buckie.”

