Buckie boss Graeme Stewart determined to bounce back from last day disappointment

A win or a draw against Brechin City would have won the Jags' the Highland League but they were beaten 2-0 at Victoria Park.

By Callum Law
Buckie Thistle players are left devastated as Brechin City celebrate scoring at Victoria Park. Pictures by Jason Hedges
Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart vowed to come back stronger next season after final day disappointment against Brechin City.

The Jags needed a win or a draw on Saturday at Victoria Park to win the Breedon Highland League title, their first silverware in six years.

They were denied by two late Hedgemen goals from Ewan Loudon and Grady McGrath.

Over the last two seasons Thistle have lost just six league games and amassed 176 points, but have been pipped to the title by Fraserburgh last season and Brechin this term.

Manager Stewart said: “It’s very disappointing, but Brechin are worthy champions, they’ve got the most points.

“I think we should score a couple of goals in the game. First half we were outstanding and maybe we could have done a little bit better at times.

“Second half Brechin were always going to come, they put pressure on us, but I thought we defended brilliantly.

“They never had a shot or a chance really, and you’re thinking ‘try to see out’ and one half chance happens and they score.

Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart

“We’re devastated, but we’ll go again. The sign of a team is how we react to adversity like this.

“I’m not going anywhere, all I’m thinking about is pre-season and how we get on next season and people we can bring in to strengthen us.

“The effort they players put in it would have been a big thing for everyone and for one or two they might not get other opportunities and I’m absolutely gutted for them.

“I just thanked them for their hard work because I couldn’t have asked any more, both over the whole season and on Saturday.

“Brechin deserved to win it, but I’m proud of my team and I’m confident we can kick on again and come back even stronger.”

‘It will linger’

Buckie talisman Andrew MacAskill admitted the manner of how they missed out will take some time to get over.

The midfielder added: “It doesn’t get any more sickening than that, it’s a real sore one.

“When you don’t capitalise when you’re on top that’s the risk you take. Brechin were going to have moments in the game and the longer it’s 0-0 the more you run that risk.

Sam Pugh, number 15, has a shot for Buckie against Brechin

“It’s kind of unbelievable that we haven’t been able to win a trophy over the past two seasons when we’ve been so consistent.

“The boys are devastated and this will be a sore one to get over.

“It will linger through most of the summer, but we have to lift ourselves to go again next season.

“It was a quiet dressing room, I don’t think immediately after full-time was the time for the post-mortem.”

