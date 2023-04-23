Formartine win derby with Inverurie to finish fourth; Fraserburgh beat Strathspey

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Formartine United had to come from behind to win 2-1 in a scrappy local derby against Inverurie Locos which secured a fourth place finish for the Pitmedden side.

North Lodge Park boss Stuart Anderson finished his first full season in charge on a high and felt his United just edged it.

He said: “In an evenly matched game my thoughts are that on chances we could have been two or three ahead in the first half.

“Locos are a good side in the top six, it’s evident Andy Low has got them going, so it was always going to be a difficult game.

“In the second half. they were on top when they got their goal, but we came on strong late on.

“It’s a good way to end the season, I think it’s the first time we have won this derby in four-and-a-half years.

“Our points total for second half of the season is right up there with the other leading teams.

“It’s been a new group of players, it was always going to take time but we’re happy, hard work is what’s got us to this point, we’ll need that in abundance when pre-season comes round.”

The first half came and went with Locos having to make some scrambled clearances, Julian Wade looked lively and Formartine defenders Stuart Smith and Matthew McLean went closest with powerful headers.

A goal tinged with a touch of controversy in its build up put the Inverurie ahead in 65 minutes.

65' Michie scores with a free kick 0-1 Cole Anderson on for Jonny Smith. pic.twitter.com/MiGNzY6j2i — InverurieLocoWorksFC (@InverurieLocos) April 22, 2023

Stand-in captain Mark Souter hammered a shot against Graeme Rodger at the edge of the box and with Locos awarded a free-kick Jamie Michie curled it in off the inside of a post.

An equally hotly-discussed equaliser came eight minutes later with Logan Johnstone handling in the box and Paul Campbell sending Andy Reid the wrong way from the spot.

It looked like a draw was on the cards until Wade latched on to a through ball, evaded tacklers, turned and composed himself before rolling the ball past Reid.

Locos boss Low said: “I felt if any team was going to win it that it would be ourselves.

“I’m disappointed in how we played in the closing stages because we stopped doing the good things

“It’s fine lines in this game, decision making in the final third let us down.”

Fraserburgh 3-1 Strathspey Thistle

Fraserburgh came from behind to end the campaign on a winning note by beating Strathspey Thistle 3-1 at Bellslea.

Michael Mackenzie had given the Grantown Jags a first half lead with a fabulous finish from 20 yards.

But on 48 minutes the Broch restored parity with Sean Butcher nodding home Ryan Cowie’s corner.

Josh Bolton volleyed the Buchan side ahead midway through the second period and in the closing stages Bryan Hay’s header from another Cowie corner sealed victory.

Fraserburgh finish fifth after being champions last season, although they did win the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup and Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield.

Boss Mark Cowie said: “It wasn’t the best first half so we had a few choice words at half-time and we started the second half much better.

“The early goal helped and we didn’t really look back.

“We want to be competing in every competition and in the league we’re 21 points behind last season and it’s not what we’re looking for.

“But at the same time we’ve got two trophies in the cabinet again this season.

“We’ll try to kick on, we’ve had quite a few players move on in the last year and we need to build again.”

Strathspey finish bottom but won’t have to face a relegation play-off.

Manager Robert MacCormack said: “Our players worked out socks off and it was a good performance from us.

“The hard work starts now for us in terms of recruiting and preparing for next season to make sure we’re a lot better than we were this season.”