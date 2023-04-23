Formartine win derby with Inverurie to finish fourth; Fraserburgh beat Strathspey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Formartine win derby with Inverurie to finish fourth; Fraserburgh beat Strathspey

The Pitmedden triumphed 2-1 against the Railwaymen at North Lodge Park and fifth-placed Broch prevailed 3-1 against the Grantown Jags at Bellslea.

By Reporter
Paul Campbell, right, scored one of Formartine United's goals against Inverurie Locos
Paul Campbell, right, scored one of Formartine United's goals against Inverurie Locos

Formartine United had to come from behind to win 2-1 in a scrappy local derby against Inverurie Locos which secured a fourth place finish for the Pitmedden side.

North Lodge Park boss Stuart Anderson finished his first full season in charge on a high and felt his United just edged it.

He said: “In an evenly matched game my thoughts are that on chances we could have been two or three ahead in the first half.

“Locos are a good side in the top six, it’s evident Andy Low has got them going, so it was always going to be a difficult game.

“In the second half. they were on top when they got their goal, but we came on strong late on.

“It’s a good way to end the season, I think it’s the first time we have won this derby in four-and-a-half years.

“Our points total for second half of the season is right up there with the other leading teams.

“It’s been a new group of players, it was always going to take time but we’re happy, hard work is what’s got us to this point, we’ll need that in abundance when pre-season comes round.”

The first half came and went with Locos having to make some scrambled clearances, Julian Wade looked lively and Formartine defenders Stuart Smith and Matthew McLean went closest with powerful headers.

A goal tinged with a touch of controversy in its build up put the Inverurie ahead in 65 minutes.

Stand-in captain Mark Souter hammered a shot against Graeme Rodger at the edge of the box and with Locos awarded a free-kick Jamie Michie curled it in off the inside of a post.

An equally hotly-discussed equaliser came eight minutes later with Logan Johnstone handling in the box and Paul Campbell sending Andy Reid the wrong way from the spot.

It looked like a draw was on the cards until Wade latched on to a through ball, evaded tacklers, turned and composed himself before rolling the ball past Reid.

Locos boss Low said: “I felt if any team was going to win it that it would be ourselves.

“I’m disappointed in how we played in the closing stages because we stopped doing the good things

“It’s fine lines in this game, decision making in the final third let us down.”

  • Fraserburgh 3-1 Strathspey Thistle

Fraserburgh came from behind to end the campaign on a winning note by beating Strathspey Thistle 3-1 at Bellslea.

Michael Mackenzie had given the Grantown Jags a first half lead with a fabulous finish from 20 yards.

But on 48 minutes the Broch restored parity with Sean Butcher nodding home Ryan Cowie’s corner.

Josh Bolton volleyed the Buchan side ahead midway through the second period and in the closing stages Bryan Hay’s header from another Cowie corner sealed victory.

Fraserburgh finish fifth after being champions last season, although they did win the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup and Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield.

Boss Mark Cowie said: “It wasn’t the best first half so we had a few choice words at half-time and we started the second half much better.

“The early goal helped and we didn’t really look back.

“We want to be competing in every competition and in the league we’re 21 points behind last season and it’s not what we’re looking for.

“But at the same time we’ve got two trophies in the cabinet again this season.

“We’ll try to kick on, we’ve had quite a few players move on in the last year and we need to build again.”

Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie

Strathspey finish bottom but won’t have to face a relegation play-off.

Manager Robert MacCormack said: “Our players worked out socks off and it was a good performance from us.

“The hard work starts now for us in terms of recruiting and preparing for next season to make sure we’re a lot better than we were this season.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Highland League

Paul Campbell, right, scored one of Formartine United's goals against Inverurie Locos
Game-changer Ewan Loudon thrilled to play part in Brechin late show to win Highland…
Paul Campbell, right, scored one of Formartine United's goals against Inverurie Locos
Brora Rangers and Nairn County end the season with victories
Paul Campbell, right, scored one of Formartine United's goals against Inverurie Locos
Penalty disagreement as Wick and Lossiemouth draw; farewells as Turriff beat Clach
Paul Campbell, right, scored one of Formartine United's goals against Inverurie Locos
Banks o' Dee come from behind to edge Keith in five-goal thriller
Paul Campbell, right, scored one of Formartine United's goals against Inverurie Locos
Buckie boss Graeme Stewart determined to bounce back from last day disappointment
Paul Campbell, right, scored one of Formartine United's goals against Inverurie Locos
Tributes paid to Highland journalist Bill McAllister
Paul Campbell, right, scored one of Formartine United's goals against Inverurie Locos
WATCH: Highland League Weekly – Buckie Thistle v Brechin City title-decider highlights, celebrations and…
Paul Campbell, right, scored one of Formartine United's goals against Inverurie Locos
Brechin City strike late to beat Buckie Thistle and win the Highland League
Paul Campbell, right, scored one of Formartine United's goals against Inverurie Locos
Key moments in thrilling Highland League title race
Paul Campbell, right, scored one of Formartine United's goals against Inverurie Locos
Ex-team-mates Josh Peters and Euan Spark aiming for Highland League glory with Buckie and…

Most Read

1
Paul Campbell, right, scored one of Formartine United's goals against Inverurie Locos
Tui axes Aberdeen Airport summer flights to Tenerife and Rhodes
2
Paul Campbell, right, scored one of Formartine United's goals against Inverurie Locos
Finnies the Jeweller opens new look boutique after seven-figure investment
3
Paul Campbell, right, scored one of Formartine United's goals against Inverurie Locos
Aberdeen developer reveals seven-storey student flats plan for vacant John Street site
4
Tesco
Boy and girl, 16, admit attacking man who was set on by group of…
5
Bounty Competitions
North-east granny plans early retirement after winning biggest EVER prize in Bounty Competitions
6
Paul Campbell, right, scored one of Formartine United's goals against Inverurie Locos
Approved: £750,000 project will transform closed Mannofield TSB into ‘healthy lifestyle cafe’
7
Paul Campbell, right, scored one of Formartine United's goals against Inverurie Locos
Parking ticket fines in Oban will likely increase to £100
8
Paul Campbell, right, scored one of Formartine United's goals against Inverurie Locos
Sex offender who smuggled knife into court and tried to slit his throat has…
9
Paul Campbell, right, scored one of Formartine United's goals against Inverurie Locos
Ex-team-mates Josh Peters and Euan Spark aiming for Highland League glory with Buckie and…
10
Mr Bando in a still from one of his drill music videos
‘Vicious’ rapper jailed for gutting man with machete while collecting debts

More from Press and Journal

Paul Campbell, right, scored one of Formartine United's goals against Inverurie Locos
Finlay Retson and Paul Beaton claim McDonald and Munro Speyside Stages title
Paul Campbell, right, scored one of Formartine United's goals against Inverurie Locos
Thousands of cyclists from 20 countries conquer Etape Loch Ness
Paul Campbell, right, scored one of Formartine United's goals against Inverurie Locos
Weekend court roll - a vicious rapper and a racist chip van owner
Paul Campbell, right, scored one of Formartine United's goals against Inverurie Locos
Stalker who thought medicine student was his wife to be medically assessed after year-long…
Paul Campbell, right, scored one of Formartine United's goals against Inverurie Locos
Lorry driver chased man with wooden baton in feud about missing laptop
Paul Campbell, right, scored one of Formartine United's goals against Inverurie Locos
Aberdeenshire childminder shares her secrets after getting almost perfect inspection score
Paul Campbell, right, scored one of Formartine United's goals against Inverurie Locos
Moray Planning Ahead: Burghead cottage could become coffee shop as Rothes restaurant plan refused
Paul Campbell, right, scored one of Formartine United's goals against Inverurie Locos
Shinty: Newtonmore keeper Kenny Ross makes amends at Caberfeidh; Kingussie end Oban Camanachd's winning…
Paul Campbell, right, scored one of Formartine United's goals against Inverurie Locos
Fort William finish with a flourish to edge into third place in North Caledonian…
Paul Campbell, right, scored one of Formartine United's goals against Inverurie Locos
Jamie Crowe enters the history books with Run Balmoral hat-trick

Editor's Picks

Most Commented