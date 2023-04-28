Brechin City’s character pleases Andy Kirk ahead of pyramid play-offs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Brechin City’s character pleases Andy Kirk ahead of pyramid play-offs

The Breedon Highland League champions start their promotion bid against Lowland League winners Spartans tomorrow.

By Callum Law
Brechin manager Andy Kirk with the Highland League trophy. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Brechin manager Andy Kirk with the Highland League trophy. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Manager Andy Kirk is encouraged for Brechin City’s pyramid play-off clash with Spartans by the run they put together to win the Breedon Highland League.

The Hedgemen played their last nine league fixtures in the space of 32 days and picked up 23 out of 27 points to pip Buckie Thistle to the title.

Glebe Park boss Kirk didn’t feel they were at their best at points during the run-in.

But he believes the character shown by his players will stand them in good stead when they face Lowland League champions Spartans at Ainslie Park tomorrow in the first leg of the play-off semi-final.

Kirk said: “It’s quite encouraging for me what we’ve done without being at our best.

“In the tougher times you find out more about the players. We had nine games in a short space of time and there was the psychological thing as well with us being eight points behind at one stage.

“We had to deal with 0-0 draws against Brora and Fraserburgh, they’re tough moments but you see the character of the group bouncing back to win the games they did.

“Even up at Keith last week was a game we needed at least a point from, and you have to deal with that and get a result.

“Last Saturday we had to dig in away to Buckie against a very strong team, so to win the game 2-0 and win the league was credit to them.

“I’ve learned more about the group in terms of their mentality to dig in, win games and finish teams off.

WATCH: Highland League Weekly – Buckie Thistle v Brechin City title-decider highlights, celebrations and reaction

“That is encouraging, but this is a different type of game against a team we haven’t faced.

“We have to take that into account while also trying to impose our game on to Spartans.

“They’re a very strong side and we’re wary of that.”

Could plastic be fantastic?

Kirk hopes the artificial surface at Ainslie Park may also suit his side.

The last time Brechin played on astroturf was against Banks o’ Dee at Spain Park at the end of 2022 and they triumphed 4-1 after a scintillating first half performance.

When asked about the pitch, Kirk added: “It could suit us, we like to try to play football.

“We’ve probably not done enough of that in the last eight or nine games with what’s been at stake.

“It becomes a bit more edgy in the closing stages of the season and you saw that last Saturday. It wasn’t a particularly good game.

“We didn’t really play anywhere near the levels we can and Buckie would probably say the same.

“But for both teams it was all about getting the result and hopefully this game is slightly different.

“We’ll look to get a foothold in it and get the ball down and get back to what we’re good at.”

Kirk is also confident Brechin are fully focused on their promotion tilt after the high of winning the Highland League title last weekend.

Andy Kirk, centre, on the touchline when Brechin faced Buckie last weekend.

He said: “It’s a strange situation. You go through a season and you win the league title and you enjoy that moment.

“But quickly your focus has to switch to two more massive games.

“Our objective was to get to this position and we’ve managed to do it.

“We have to have full focus now on the job in hand.

“It’s the same situation for Spartans – they’ll have experienced the emotions of winning the league and now have to get ready for the next challenge that comes along.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Highland League

Huntly goalscorer Andy Hunter
Huntly striker Andy Hunter signs new deal to remain at Christie Park until 2024
Brechin manager Andy Kirk with the Highland League trophy. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Former Brora Rangers man Gavin Morrison hoping for a change of play-off luck with…
Brechin manager Andy Kirk with the Highland League trophy. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Kevin Mackie says support has been key as Brechin City get set for promotion…
Brechin manager Andy Kirk with the Highland League trophy. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Aberdeen colts and Highland League clubs in line to join new Scottish Conference League
2
Brechin manager Andy Kirk with the Highland League trophy. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Brechin City marksman Grady McGrath looks to continue Highland League-leading scoring streak in play-offs
Brechin manager Andy Kirk with the Highland League trophy. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Ross Tokely wants his final year as a footballer to end with Nairn County…
Brechin manager Andy Kirk with the Highland League trophy. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Gary Manson reveals changes afoot at Wick Academy after disappointing campaign
Brechin manager Andy Kirk with the Highland League trophy. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Formartine, Turriff and Strathspey players pen extensions
Brechin manager Andy Kirk with the Highland League trophy. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Kevin McHattie on journey from early retirement thoughts to Highland League title with Brechin…
Brechin manager Andy Kirk with the Highland League trophy. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Long-serving Blair Lawrie looks back on his Clachnacuddin highlights after retiring from football

Most Read

1
Brechin manager Andy Kirk with the Highland League trophy. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Investigation launched into sudden death of baby girl in Aberdeen
2
Brechin manager Andy Kirk with the Highland League trophy. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Readers react to supermarket giant Waitrose coming to Aberdeen
3
Brechin manager Andy Kirk with the Highland League trophy. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Waitrose to set up shop in Aberdeen this summer
4
Brechin manager Andy Kirk with the Highland League trophy. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Aberdeen street closed after Range Rover overturns
5
Brechin manager Andy Kirk with the Highland League trophy. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Floral tributes paid to Orkney teenagers after ‘tragic deaths’
6
Brechin manager Andy Kirk with the Highland League trophy. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Drink-driver started singing and dancing in middle of the A90
7
Brechin manager Andy Kirk with the Highland League trophy. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Dramatically transformed Tarves croft house on the market for £535,000
8
Brechin manager Andy Kirk with the Highland League trophy. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Police treating death of pregnant Wick woman as suspicious
9
Nat Fraser, left, Alan Smith right and searches for missing Arlene Fraser back in 1998 centre. Image: DC Thomson/ Supplied / Northpix
The Arlene Fraser murder: A witness wearing a wire and a lip-reader led to…
10
Lord Provost David Cameron has apologised Councillor Mrs Stewart, Councillor Tissera and "anyone else who feels I have not treated them fairly". Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Analysis: Sorry seems to be the hardest word for Aberdeen’s Lord Provost as sexism…

More from Press and Journal

Brechin manager Andy Kirk with the Highland League trophy. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Invergordon and Golspie Sutherland relish chance to score North Caledonian Cup triumph
Brechin manager Andy Kirk with the Highland League trophy. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
'This has ruined us' - sewage flood families demand answers from Scottish Water
Brechin manager Andy Kirk with the Highland League trophy. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Mystery donor makes £100,000 donation towards Aberdeen teen's sight-saving brain surgery
Brechin manager Andy Kirk with the Highland League trophy. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Peterhead co-managers have no intention of calling time on their playing careers
Brechin manager Andy Kirk with the Highland League trophy. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Moreen Simpson: Oh, What A Night of memories at Aberdeen's tremendous Tivoli
Brechin manager Andy Kirk with the Highland League trophy. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
'We could rent every vacant house six times over' - Highland Council agrees new…
Brechin manager Andy Kirk with the Highland League trophy. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Bank holiday roads: Motorists urged to drive with extra care
Brechin manager Andy Kirk with the Highland League trophy. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Martin Gilbert: Retaining fossil fuels doesn’t mean continuing to pollute the environment
Brechin manager Andy Kirk with the Highland League trophy. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Junior football: Hermes set sights on reaching Quest Engineering Cup final
Brechin manager Andy Kirk with the Highland League trophy. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Woman seen driving 'exceptionally slow' was more than four times drink-drive limit

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]