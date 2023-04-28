Brechin City’s character pleases Andy Kirk ahead of pyramid play-offs

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Manager Andy Kirk is encouraged for Brechin City’s pyramid play-off clash with Spartans by the run they put together to win the Breedon Highland League.

The Hedgemen played their last nine league fixtures in the space of 32 days and picked up 23 out of 27 points to pip Buckie Thistle to the title.

Glebe Park boss Kirk didn’t feel they were at their best at points during the run-in.

But he believes the character shown by his players will stand them in good stead when they face Lowland League champions Spartans at Ainslie Park tomorrow in the first leg of the play-off semi-final.

Kirk said: “It’s quite encouraging for me what we’ve done without being at our best.

“In the tougher times you find out more about the players. We had nine games in a short space of time and there was the psychological thing as well with us being eight points behind at one stage.

“We had to deal with 0-0 draws against Brora and Fraserburgh, they’re tough moments but you see the character of the group bouncing back to win the games they did.

The gaffer 🏆🫡 pic.twitter.com/11xpkOv6Du — Brechin City FC (@BrechinCityFC) April 23, 2023

“Even up at Keith last week was a game we needed at least a point from, and you have to deal with that and get a result.

“Last Saturday we had to dig in away to Buckie against a very strong team, so to win the game 2-0 and win the league was credit to them.

“I’ve learned more about the group in terms of their mentality to dig in, win games and finish teams off.

“That is encouraging, but this is a different type of game against a team we haven’t faced.

“We have to take that into account while also trying to impose our game on to Spartans.

“They’re a very strong side and we’re wary of that.”

Could plastic be fantastic?

Kirk hopes the artificial surface at Ainslie Park may also suit his side.

The last time Brechin played on astroturf was against Banks o’ Dee at Spain Park at the end of 2022 and they triumphed 4-1 after a scintillating first half performance.

When asked about the pitch, Kirk added: “It could suit us, we like to try to play football.

“We’ve probably not done enough of that in the last eight or nine games with what’s been at stake.

“It becomes a bit more edgy in the closing stages of the season and you saw that last Saturday. It wasn’t a particularly good game.

“We didn’t really play anywhere near the levels we can and Buckie would probably say the same.

“But for both teams it was all about getting the result and hopefully this game is slightly different.

“We’ll look to get a foothold in it and get the ball down and get back to what we’re good at.”

Kirk is also confident Brechin are fully focused on their promotion tilt after the high of winning the Highland League title last weekend.

He said: “It’s a strange situation. You go through a season and you win the league title and you enjoy that moment.

“But quickly your focus has to switch to two more massive games.

“Our objective was to get to this position and we’ve managed to do it.

“We have to have full focus now on the job in hand.

“It’s the same situation for Spartans – they’ll have experienced the emotions of winning the league and now have to get ready for the next challenge that comes along.”