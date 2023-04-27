Kevin Mackie says support has been key as Brechin City get set for promotion push

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Brechin City chairman Kevin Mackie believes community backing has been key to their promotion bid.

After winning the Breedon Highland League last weekend the Hedgemen will take on Lowland League champions Spartans at Ainslie Park on Saturday in the first leg of the pyramid play-off semi-final.

The chance to earn a return to the SPFL this term has marked a turnaround in Brechin’s fortunes.

Mackie became chairman two years ago after the Angus club had been relegated three times in four seasons to plummet from the Championship to the Highland League.

He said: “The most important thing for us was getting the community behind us and making the club more accessible and involving more people.

“We needed to show it was a community club, and without the support, we wouldn’t get to where we want to get to.

“That’s important, but you also need to put on entertaining football because people won’t hang around every week if the team isn’t competitive.

“It’s been good. It’s the start of a project and – to be clear – we haven’t got aspirations to go back up to where we were in the Championship.

“If we could get promoted and settled in League Two that would the goal, but our season could be over a week on Saturday.

“But the best thing has been seeing the community turning out every Saturday to support us.

“The fans have got a brilliant relationship with the players and the players can count on their backing.

“We’re looking at five buses, so I’d think we’ll have about 500 fans in total down on Saturday, which will be great.”

Promotion/relegation system should change

Although pleased to be in the play-offs, Mackie believes the pyramid system is weighted against sides looking to come up from the Highland and Lowland Leagues.

He believes the club who finish bottom of League Two should go down automatically.

Mackie added: “We wanted to get into a position to try to get back into the SPFL, but it’s pretty heavily-weighted against teams trying to come up.

“I’m a strong believer that when there’s automatic relegation in the Premiership, Championship and League One, it should be the same in League Two.

“Whether it’s Brechin City or any team in that position, (they) should come straight down. I don’t see why there’s a play-off and they get home advantage in the second leg, which is bizarre – it should be a toss of the coin.

“I’ve seen it from both sides and it doesn’t benefit anyone other than club 42, and it’s frustrating that they have that safety net.

“There are lots of teams in the Highland and Lowland League with plenty of ambition, but only one can come up and they’ve got to jump a lot of hurdles even after they’ve won their league.

“It’s unfair and I would say League Two should be bigger, because there are lots of teams with aspirations who deserve to be there.”