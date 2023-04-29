Captain Jamie Bain wants Brechin to grasp play-off chance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Captain Jamie Bain wants Brechin to grasp play-off chance

The Breedon Highland League champions start their pyramid play-off campaign against Lowland League winners Spartans.

By Callum Law
Brechin captain Jamie Bain lifting the Breedon Highland League trophy
Brechin captain Jamie Bain lifting the Breedon Highland League trophy

Captain Jamie Bain is determined to help Brechin City grasp their chance to return to the SPFL.

The Breedon Highland League champions tackle Lowland League counterparts Spartans at Ainslie Park today in the first leg of the pyramid play-off semi-final.

Defender Bain had spent his whole career in the SPFL prior to signing for Brechin in the summer of 2021.

After clinching the Highland League title in dramatic fashion against Buckie last weekend the 31-year-old would like to return to a higher level.

Bain said: “It’s my goal to try to get back to the SPFL and I know it’s the goal of everyone at the club from the players to the staff and the board.

“I try to use my experience, I’ve made something like 426 appearances and I try to help the younger boys.

“I said to some of them last Saturday ‘enjoy this moment because it might never happen again.’

“You don’t know what’s round the corner and going into these games I’ll be saying ‘go and give everything because the market is even bigger and you don’t know where your career could go if you get into League Two.’

“Somebody like Grady McGrath (who has scored 35 goals this season) is an example if he’s playing in League Two more teams will look at him and his profile and options increase.”

Hedgemen back to work

After the high of winning the league Brechin have had to refocus this week ahead of facing Spartans.

But he revealed manager Andy Kirk quickly had their feet back on the ground at training earlier this week.

He added: “It is hard to refocus because it was the high of highs last Saturday, everyone connected with the club had a smile on their face.

“We were back to training on Tuesday night and the gaffer said to us before we started that we’d deserved to win the league but now it’s a clean slate and that we need to work hard for the next two games and hopefully there’s two more after that.

“We’ve won the league and enjoyed it but we want to go on and make it even better.

Jamie Bain in action for Brechin

“If we could get promoted back to League Two the celebration would be even bigger than winning the league because we’d be going back up the levels.”

Another reason why Bain is eager to try to win promotion is because he expects the Highland League to be even tougher to win next season.

The former Airdrieonians, Forfar and Clyde player said: “The Highland League is very hard, you can’t drop many points and every team is always battling for something.

“I think it will only be stronger again next year, so this is our chance to try to get out of it because I think it will be better and harder again next season.”

WATCH: Highland League Weekly – Buckie Thistle v Brechin City title-decider highlights, celebrations and reaction

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Highland League

Brechin captain Jamie Bain lifting the Breedon Highland League trophy
Nairn County raise objections to Scottish Conference League proposal
Brechin captain Jamie Bain lifting the Breedon Highland League trophy
Brechin City's character pleases Andy Kirk ahead of pyramid play-offs
Huntly goalscorer Andy Hunter
Huntly striker Andy Hunter signs new deal to remain at Christie Park until 2024
Brechin captain Jamie Bain lifting the Breedon Highland League trophy
Former Brora Rangers man Gavin Morrison hoping for a change of play-off luck with…
Brechin captain Jamie Bain lifting the Breedon Highland League trophy
Kevin Mackie says support has been key as Brechin City get set for promotion…
Brechin captain Jamie Bain lifting the Breedon Highland League trophy
Aberdeen colts and Highland League clubs in line to join new Scottish Conference League
2
Brechin captain Jamie Bain lifting the Breedon Highland League trophy
Brechin City marksman Grady McGrath looks to continue Highland League-leading scoring streak in play-offs
Brechin captain Jamie Bain lifting the Breedon Highland League trophy
Ross Tokely wants his final year as a footballer to end with Nairn County…
Brechin captain Jamie Bain lifting the Breedon Highland League trophy
Gary Manson reveals changes afoot at Wick Academy after disappointing campaign
Brechin captain Jamie Bain lifting the Breedon Highland League trophy
Formartine, Turriff and Strathspey players pen extensions

Most Read

1
Brechin captain Jamie Bain lifting the Breedon Highland League trophy
Aberdeen offshore worker fined for throwing cardboard cup at Hearts footballer
2
Brechin captain Jamie Bain lifting the Breedon Highland League trophy
Last-minute cancellations at Eight Acres causes chaos for MacMoray festival goers
3
Aberdeen student Georgia Bland.
Aberdeen student moved car to avoid parking ticket – and got caught drink-driving instead
4
Lairgandour and Scatraig estate
Highland estate on the market for offers over £6.57m
5
Brechin captain Jamie Bain lifting the Breedon Highland League trophy
Mystery donor makes £100,000 donation towards Aberdeen teen’s sight-saving brain surgery
6
Brechin captain Jamie Bain lifting the Breedon Highland League trophy
Police investigating ‘unexplained’ death of woman in Aberdeen
7
Brechin captain Jamie Bain lifting the Breedon Highland League trophy
Emotional reunion at Inverness Airport after cyclist completes 5,400-mile Africa challenge to help Highland…
8
Brechin captain Jamie Bain lifting the Breedon Highland League trophy
First look inside Ballater’s new restaurant Fish Shop ahead of its opening
9
Brechin captain Jamie Bain lifting the Breedon Highland League trophy
Angus MacDonald signs two-year contract extension with Aberdeen – ‘We are building something special’
3
10
Brechin captain Jamie Bain lifting the Breedon Highland League trophy
New Ellon gym rejected by councillors is accidentally approved in blunder… And now it’s…

More from Press and Journal

Brechin captain Jamie Bain lifting the Breedon Highland League trophy
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: A new mattress for the seven dwarves of menopause
Nature Watch: Glen Dye trek reveals wonderful diversity of nature
Brechin captain Jamie Bain lifting the Breedon Highland League trophy
Aircraft enthusiast looks to spread his wings at Brave fashion show
A stall of locally grown vegetables.
Food insecurity and ferry delays: Local food growing strategy for Outer Hebrides
Brechin captain Jamie Bain lifting the Breedon Highland League trophy
Cosplayers welcome! Fantasy Con Scotland to take place in Aberdeen Beach Ballroom
Brechin captain Jamie Bain lifting the Breedon Highland League trophy
Legal costs for Moray Council in 'David and Goliath' court battle to stop housing…
Brechin captain Jamie Bain lifting the Breedon Highland League trophy
Rewilding: Unlocking the value of north's natural assets
Brechin captain Jamie Bain lifting the Breedon Highland League trophy
The Flying Pigs: Scotland's most famous sheep since Dolly was caught breaking baa-d
Brechin captain Jamie Bain lifting the Breedon Highland League trophy
Mum suspected of drink-driving with child in car failed to give breath samples
Brechin captain Jamie Bain lifting the Breedon Highland League trophy
Don't hedge your bets: Lucinda Russell and fellow experts weigh in on protests

Editor's Picks

Most Commented