Huntly striker Andy Hunter signs new deal to remain at Christie Park until 2024

The 29-year-old has netted 23 goals in 54 appearances for the Christie Park club.

By Danny Law
Huntly goalscorer Andy Hunter
Huntly striker Andy Hunter.

Andy Hunter has signed a new deal to remain with Huntly until the summer of 2024.

The 29-year-old has scored 23 goals in 54 appearances for the Christie Park club.

Huntly boss Allan Hale is pleased the former Inverurie Locos and Banks o’ Dee striker has committed his future to the club.

He said: “We are delighted that Andy has signed a new contract in what is really positive news for the club.

“Andy has been such an integral player for us this season, both on and off the pitch.

“He  has been one of our standouts and most consistent performers since he arrived at the club.

“He is an experienced player in what is a young squad, and has experience of what it takes to compete at the top end of the Highland League, which is really valuable to us and our progression.”

Vital to progression

The Black and Golds finished eighth in the Breedon Highland League with 45 points from 34 games.

Huntly chairman Gordon Carter said: “We have had our best league position finish since 2009 and are keen to use that as a platform to kick on again in the 2023-24 season

“Andy has been our top goalscorer in the last two seasons and keeping him at the club is vital to our progression so we are delighted he signed a new contract.”

