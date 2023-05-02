New deal for Huntly winger Callum Murray

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Huntly winger Callum Murray has agreed a three-year contract extension with the Highland League club.

The 26 year-old former Buckie attacker joined the Black and Golds in Septermber 22 from Mechanics and has scored three goals in 27 appearances.

Huntly boss Allan Hale is delighted the player has extended his stay until the summer of 2026.

He said: “It’s more really positive news for the club. Callum has been a really important player for us since his arrival and will continue to be moving forwards.

“It’s never easy for a player to come into a club mid-way through a season and make a positive contribution but he has contributed well in terms of performances, assists and goals last season.

“He has a great attitude, a strong work ethic, is a good character and he’s a really good player to have here so we are delighted to have him tied down for a further three years.”