Forres Mechanics bolster squad by bringing in Aidan MacDonald and Calum Howarth

Forres Mechanics manager Steven MacDonald is thrilled to have recruited Aidan MacDonald and Calum Howarth.

Goalkeeper MacDonald has agreed to join the Can-Cans on a three-year contract from Junior club Burghead Thistle and defender Howarth has agreed a return to the Can-Cans on a two-year deal after three years at Nairn County.

The keeper impressed as a trialist in Forres’ 2-3 defeat to Buckie in April, and Mosset Park boss MacDonald said: “I’ve known Aidan for a long time, since he was a young boy at Clach, and he’s done very well at Junior level.

“His dad’s manager at Burghead and he’s been playing there and doing well.

“He maybe could have stepped up before now but has been loyal to Burghead, but this is a chance he deserves.

“Aidan’s a really good goalkeeper and we got a glimpse of what he could do at the end of the season when he helped us out as a trialist against Buckie.

“We’re delighted to sign him – goalkeeper can be a difficult position in which to recruit.”

Forres have lost veteran Stuart Knight to Buckie and, with fellow custodian Robert Donaldson likely to be out for some time with a new injury, MacDonald was keen to add to his options between the posts.

He added: “Rob will probably continue as goalkeeper coach at least.

“He’s had an MRI scan and we’re trying to find out more about the extent of his injury, but it doesn’t sound great. It seems like he will probably need an operation.

“Rob’s definitely got something to offer on the coaching side of things, so we’re hoping he can help us on that side while we learn more about his injury.”

Familiar face returns

Former Inverness Caley Thistle player Howarth spent four years with Forres during Charlie Rowley’s time in charge before moving on in 2020.

MacDonald is pleased to have him back at Mosset Park, and said: “Callum’s a left-sided defender and I’ve been looking to somebody like him for a wee while.

“He’s 27 and brings the experience we’re looking for, he’s been at the club before and knows it well.

“Everyone liked Calum when he was at Forres previously and he’s at a stage where I feel he can really kick on again.

“To get him on a free as well is even better. players at Calum’s stage of their career are the most difficult to sign and can often cost a lot of money, so we’re delighted.

“It’s good to get some business done early and hopefully we get some more done before pre-season starts.”