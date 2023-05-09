Forres Mechanics bolster squad by bringing in Aidan MacDonald and Calum Howarth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Forres Mechanics bolster squad by bringing in Aidan MacDonald and Calum Howarth

Can-Cans manager Steven MacDonald has already been busy in the transfer market adding two new faces to his squad.

By Callum Law
Forres Mechanics manager Steven MacDonald, centre, with new signings Aidan MacDonald, left, and Calum Howarth. Pictures by Sandy McCook
Forres Mechanics manager Steven MacDonald, centre, with new signings Aidan MacDonald, left, and Calum Howarth. Pictures by Sandy McCook

Forres Mechanics manager Steven MacDonald is thrilled to have recruited Aidan MacDonald and Calum Howarth.

Goalkeeper MacDonald has agreed to join the Can-Cans on a three-year contract from Junior club Burghead Thistle and defender Howarth has agreed a return to the Can-Cans on a two-year deal after three years at Nairn County.

The keeper impressed as a trialist in Forres’ 2-3 defeat to Buckie in April, and Mosset Park boss MacDonald said: “I’ve known Aidan for a long time, since he was a young boy at Clach, and he’s done very well at Junior level.

“His dad’s manager at Burghead and he’s been playing there and doing well.

“He maybe could have stepped up before now but has been loyal to Burghead, but this is a chance he deserves.

“Aidan’s a really good goalkeeper and we got a glimpse of what he could do at the end of the season when he helped us out as a trialist against Buckie.

“We’re delighted to sign him – goalkeeper can be a difficult position in which to recruit.”

New Forres signing Aidan MacDonald.

Forres have lost veteran Stuart Knight to Buckie and, with fellow custodian Robert Donaldson likely to be out for some time with a new injury, MacDonald was keen to add to his options between the posts.

He added: “Rob will probably continue as goalkeeper coach at least.

“He’s had an MRI scan and we’re trying to find out more about the extent of his injury, but it doesn’t sound great. It seems like he will probably need an operation.

“Rob’s definitely got something to offer on the coaching side of things, so we’re hoping he can help us on that side while we learn more about his injury.”

Familiar face returns

Former Inverness Caley Thistle player Howarth spent four years with Forres during Charlie Rowley’s time in charge before moving on in 2020.

MacDonald is pleased to have him back at Mosset Park, and said: “Callum’s a left-sided defender and I’ve been looking to somebody like him for a wee while.

“He’s 27 and brings the experience we’re looking for, he’s been at the club before and knows it well.

Calum Howarth has returned to Forres

“Everyone liked Calum when he was at Forres previously and he’s at a stage where I feel he can really kick on again.

“To get him on a free as well is even better. players at Calum’s stage of their career are the most difficult to sign and can often cost a lot of money, so we’re delighted.

“It’s good to get some business done early and hopefully we get some more done before pre-season starts.”

[[title]]