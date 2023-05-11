Banks o’ Dee striker Neil Gauld signs pre-contract with Turriff United

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Neil Gauld will move to Turriff United when his Banks o’ Dee contract expires in June.

The 36-year-old joined the Spain Park side on a one-year deal after being released by Inverurie Locos last summer.

He has now signed a pre-contract agreement with Turriff and will ply his trade at The Haughs next season.

Gauld currently boasts the most goals in the Breedon Highland League for an active player, having netted more than 300 in the division throughout his career.

The striker has also played for Huntly and Formartine United.

👀👀📝……oh who are we kidding! Turriff United are delighted to announce the pre-contract signing of a Highland League legend! With goalscoring exploits including the fastest hat-trick in Scottish Cup history and a joint Highland League record of 8 goals scored in one game, pic.twitter.com/RSlx0PAljY — Turriff United Football Club (@TurriffUnitedFC) May 11, 2023