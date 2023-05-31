Questions about League Cup and Challenge Cup entry adds to Conference League concerns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Questions about League Cup and Challenge Cup entry adds to Conference League concerns

The proposed new fifth tier of Scottish football will be voted on next week.

By Callum Law
The Scottish League Cup trophy.
The Scottish League Cup trophy.

Uncertainty regarding entry to the League Cup and Challenge Cup is adding to concerns about the proposed Conference League.

Scottish FA member clubs will vote on the idea for a new fifth tier made up of Premiership B teams, Breedon Highland League and Lowland League clubs at the SFA’s annual general meeting on Tuesday.

In discussions about the idea, the Press and Journal understands that initially clubs had been briefed by the SFA that every side in the Conference League would gain entry to the group stages of the League Cup.

However, the SFA are not in a position to make that decision because the League Cup is an SPFL-run competition, with the SPFL choosing to invite sides from the Highland League and Lowland League to participate when the tournament reverted to a group stage format in 2016.

It is believed, if the Conference League was approved, only the top three sides from it would be invited to play in the League Cup.

Highland League side Fraserburgh were invited to play in the League Cup this season

Since the Challenge Cup – which is also run by the SPFL – was revamped in 2016, four Highland League and four Lowland League teams have been invited to play in the tournament each season.

But there is also uncertainty about Challenge Cup participation should the Conference League be voted through.

In the final Conference League proposal, which was sent to all Scottish FA member clubs on May 12, there is no mention of participation in either the League Cup or Challenge Cup.

