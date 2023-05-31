Questions about League Cup and Challenge Cup entry adds to Conference League concerns

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Uncertainty regarding entry to the League Cup and Challenge Cup is adding to concerns about the proposed Conference League.

Scottish FA member clubs will vote on the idea for a new fifth tier made up of Premiership B teams, Breedon Highland League and Lowland League clubs at the SFA’s annual general meeting on Tuesday.

In discussions about the idea, the Press and Journal understands that initially clubs had been briefed by the SFA that every side in the Conference League would gain entry to the group stages of the League Cup.

However, the SFA are not in a position to make that decision because the League Cup is an SPFL-run competition, with the SPFL choosing to invite sides from the Highland League and Lowland League to participate when the tournament reverted to a group stage format in 2016.

It is believed, if the Conference League was approved, only the top three sides from it would be invited to play in the League Cup.

Since the Challenge Cup – which is also run by the SPFL – was revamped in 2016, four Highland League and four Lowland League teams have been invited to play in the tournament each season.

But there is also uncertainty about Challenge Cup participation should the Conference League be voted through.

In the final Conference League proposal, which was sent to all Scottish FA member clubs on May 12, there is no mention of participation in either the League Cup or Challenge Cup.