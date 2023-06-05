Banks o’ Dee confirm two-year contract for Ewen Robertson

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Midfielder Ewen Robertson has signed a two-year deal at Highland League club Banks o’ Dee.

Dee chairman Brian Winton was delighted to secure the services of player who has come through the ranks at Spain Park.

He said: “Ewen has shown he has the ability and the maturity to play football at a senior level. This is testament to the development of players at Dee Juniors.”

The Aberdeen side finished 10th in their debut Highland League season, with a 24-point deduction for a player registration error denying them a higher placing.

They kick off their new campaign at home to Wick Academy on July 29.