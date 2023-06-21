Seth Patrick returns to Brechin City

Midfielder Seth Patrick has returned to Brechin City on a two-year contract.

The former Zimbabwe under-23 international joined the Highland League champions in January but returned to England due to personal circumstances.

However, having returned to Scotland Patrick has returned to Brechin and manager Andy Kirk is thrilled to have him back at Glebe Park.

He said: “I am delighted to welcome Seth back to the club.

“Having been with us previously, he has experience of the Highland League, knows the club and was a favourite with the supporters.

“Along with his individual ability and attitude, Seth will add more energy and strength to the midfield area.”

Patrick said: “It’s good to be back at Brechin City and I’m excited to get started again.”