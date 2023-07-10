Highland League round-up: Wick Academy trialists to get pre-season chance; Deveronvale add goalkeeper Curtis West

Gary Manson is set to assess five potential new recruits when Wick Academy face a Ross County XI on Tuesday night.

The encounter at Harmsworth Park (7pm) is the Scorries’ first pre-season friendly.

Player-manager Manson plans to hand a chance to impress to a number of new faces who have spent pre-season training with Wick.

Defenders Rob McLean, Gary Pullen and Owen Harrold, and midfielders Marc Coghill and Aaron Wilson, are all in line to feature against the Staggies.

Manson also hopes some other possible new additions will be able to face Tain St Duthus on Thursday night in the Caithness club’s next friendly.

Manson said: “I’ve been happy with everyone we’ve taken in for pre-season so far.

“They’ve shown up well and there’s potentially still one or two more to come in.

“We’ll give them every opportunity to impress in the friendlies we’ve got.

“They’ve all been eager and keen and a good few of them will be involved against Ross County.

“With the game against Tain St Duthus on Thursday, that’s another opportunity to impress, and over the course of the two games I’m hoping to give everyone at least an hour.”

Macadie committed to Academy

Although Manson is trying to refresh Wick’s squad this summer, he has also moved to keep some of his current players at Harmsworth Park.

Attacker Mark Macadie has penned a new contract until the summer of 2026.

The 20-year-old has already made 88 appearances and scored 14 times for the Scorries.

Manson added: “Mark’s been with us a few years now and it’s time for him to kick on.

“He’s come back in really good shape and he’s looking sharp in pre-season.

“It’s good he’s committed to the club long-term because players like Mark are the future of the club.

“Since I’ve been manager, we’ve had such a big turnaround in players it’s ridiculous.

“The squad we’ll have for the new season will be almost completely different to when I took the job (in July 2020).

“Mark will be at the forefront of things at Wick for years to come.”

Vale deal in goalkeeper

Elsewhere, Deveronvale have signed goalkeeper Curtis West on a two-year contract.

The 18-year-old spent last season with Deveronside, but also featured for Vale as a trialist.

Banffers boss Craig Stewart said: “Curtis has trained with the club on a number of occasions, and we’ve always felt he has the capability of stepping up to the Highland League.

“We believe he is now ready and have offered him the chance to progress to that level.”

Vale are in action on Tuesday night when they face neighbours Deveronside at Princess Royal Park (7.30pm)

Elsewhere, Inverurie Locos take on Stonehaven at Glenury Park (7.30pm) and Rothes meet Forres Thistle at Logie Park (7.30pm).

Meanwhile, Buckie Thistle have transfer-listed Sam Urquhart.

The 31-year-old attacked joined the Jags in 2016 and has helped them win the Breedon Highland League and Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup during that time.

It is expected Urquhart will attract plenty of interest from other clubs.