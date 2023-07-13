Highland League: Wick add Gary Pullen; Strathspey make two new signings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highland League: Wick add Gary Pullen; Strathspey make two new signings

The Scorries have recruited the midfielder while the Grantown Jags have landed Iain Ross and Jude Fraser.

By Callum Law
Wick boss Gary Manson is pleased to have signed Gary Pullen
Wick Academy player-manager Gary Manson hopes Gary Pullen will be the first of many summer signings.

The 18-year-old midfielder, who has previously played for North Caledonian League side Golspie Sutherland, has signed for the Scorries having impressed in pre-season.

Harmsworth Park boss Manson said: “From what I’ve seen since the start of pre-season his enthusiasm, fitness and technical quality will be assets to us.

“He’s only 18 but he’s got decent experience with Golspie in the North Caledonian League and was the league’s young player of the year.

“I’m looking forward to seeing how he does in the Highland League.

“He looks quite versatile and has played wide in the past, but I see Gary playing in central midfield for us.”

Manson has been assessing a number of potential new faces in pre-season with five – Rob McLean, Owen Harrold, Marc Coghill, Aaron Wilson and Pullen – featuring in Tuesday’s 1-0 win over Ross County.

Wick are in action again tonight when they face Tain St Duthus and the Scorries gaffer hopes to make more signings imminently.

He added: “I’m hoping before our game against Orkney on July 22 we’ll have the majority of players we’re wanting to sign tied up.

“We’ve got another couple of weeks to do that and I’d expect Gary to be the first of many.”

Double signing for Thistle

Meanwhile, Strathspey Thistle have bolstered their squad with the additions of Iain Ross and Jude Fraser from the North Caledonian League.

Midfielder Ross has been with the likes of Alness United, Golspie Sutherland and Invergordon, but has signed a one-year contract with the Grantown Jags.

Manager Robert MacCormack said: “I am delighted Iain has agreed to join to the club.

“He’s been training with us from the start of pre-season and we have been very impressed with him.

“He’s a player I know well and I’m really looking forward to working with him.”

Strathspey Thistle manager Robert MacCormack has made two signings

Former Alness and St Duthus midfielder Fraser has also featured for Strathspey in pre-season and has also signed until next summer.

MacCormack added: “Jude comes to the club with huge potential.

“I’ve worked with Jude at Alness United where on his day there are not many better forwards in the North Caledonian League.

“I feel now is the right time for him to make the step up into the Highland League and test himself.

“I’m looking forward to working with Jude again and if he performs at the levels I know he is capable of he will be a huge asset for us.”

