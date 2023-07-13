Highland League: Wick add Gary Pullen; Strathspey make two new signings

Wick Academy player-manager Gary Manson hopes Gary Pullen will be the first of many summer signings.

The 18-year-old midfielder, who has previously played for North Caledonian League side Golspie Sutherland, has signed for the Scorries having impressed in pre-season.

Harmsworth Park boss Manson said: “From what I’ve seen since the start of pre-season his enthusiasm, fitness and technical quality will be assets to us.

“He’s only 18 but he’s got decent experience with Golspie in the North Caledonian League and was the league’s young player of the year.

“I’m looking forward to seeing how he does in the Highland League.

“He looks quite versatile and has played wide in the past, but I see Gary playing in central midfield for us.”

Manson has been assessing a number of potential new faces in pre-season with five – Rob McLean, Owen Harrold, Marc Coghill, Aaron Wilson and Pullen – featuring in Tuesday’s 1-0 win over Ross County.

Wick are in action again tonight when they face Tain St Duthus and the Scorries gaffer hopes to make more signings imminently.

He added: “I’m hoping before our game against Orkney on July 22 we’ll have the majority of players we’re wanting to sign tied up.

“We’ve got another couple of weeks to do that and I’d expect Gary to be the first of many.”

Double signing for Thistle

Meanwhile, Strathspey Thistle have bolstered their squad with the additions of Iain Ross and Jude Fraser from the North Caledonian League.

Midfielder Ross has been with the likes of Alness United, Golspie Sutherland and Invergordon, but has signed a one-year contract with the Grantown Jags.

Manager Robert MacCormack said: “I am delighted Iain has agreed to join to the club.

“He’s been training with us from the start of pre-season and we have been very impressed with him.

“He’s a player I know well and I’m really looking forward to working with him.”

Former Alness and St Duthus midfielder Fraser has also featured for Strathspey in pre-season and has also signed until next summer.

MacCormack added: “Jude comes to the club with huge potential.

“I’ve worked with Jude at Alness United where on his day there are not many better forwards in the North Caledonian League.

“I feel now is the right time for him to make the step up into the Highland League and test himself.

“I’m looking forward to working with Jude again and if he performs at the levels I know he is capable of he will be a huge asset for us.”