Day to remember as Fraserburgh’s Ryan Cowie celebrates testimonial match against Aberdeen

For Ryan Cowie, celebrating his testimonial will be another special memory in a storied Fraserburgh career.

The defender’s 11 years of service to the Broch will be recognised this afternoon when Aberdeen visit Bellslea (3pm).

Cowie has made 328 appearances and scored 27 goals for the Buchan side.

During that period, he’s helped Fraserburgh win six Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cups, three Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shields and the Breedon Highland League last year.

There have also been memorable Scottish Cup ties against the likes of Rangers and Falkirk.

The 31-year-old said: “I’m honoured to receive a testimonial and when you sign it’s not something you ever think about.

“For me it’s always just been about trying to break into the team and getting to play for the Broch.

“It’s going to be a great occasion and I’m happy that my family and friends will get that experience.

“They’ve supported me all the way through and they’re all looking forward to it.

“I’m also very grateful Aberdeen have decided to come up and support us.

“From day one at Fraserburgh, I was really impressed with the way the club’s run and how the players are looked after.

“It’s felt like a journey that I’ve been invested in and every year we’ve seen improvement and it’s felt like we were driving towards something.

“There’s always been something we’ve been aiming for and looking to improve on.

“There’s never been a period where the enjoyment has waned or my motivation has been stifled.

“Every summer I’ve been eager to go to pre-season, all my team-mates have been first-class, (and) any boys that have left I’ve been devastated to see them go.

“It’s a team that’s always been challenging for honours and that’s what you’re in football for.

“You want to be competing in finals and want to see your family happy when you win something.

“Those are moments you cherish and, as the years have gone on, we’ve managed to be involved in quite a few of those occasions – and hopefully it continues for a while yet.”

Motivation to improve

When Cowie joined Fraserburgh in 2012, he followed in the footsteps of older brothers Mark – who’s now the manager – and Dean.

But having signed with only a year of Highland League experience with Turriff United under his belt, he admits it took time to find his feet.

Cowie added: “Kris Hunter took a gamble on me taking me to Turriff from the Juniors with Longside and then he took me to Fraserburgh as well.

“I was driven to play for him and I think early on it was an eye-opener that I’d really have to improve to be at the level required.

“That was my motivation to improve, it probably took me two or three years to reach the levels required to play regularly.

“Once that happened my confidence grew and playing alongside the likes of Russell McBride and Ryan Christie was a big help.

“They were first-class with me. They were beside me on the park and they guided me and really helped me.

“Then there’s other guys like Willie West and Graham Johnston that really helped me push on as well.

“Once I’d managed to get up to the level needed, if I was able to learn off them I always felt I’d a chance of doing well for the club.”