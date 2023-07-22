Kyle Connell at the double as Cove Rangers come from behind to defeat Highland League champions Brechin City

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kyle Connell at the double as Cove Rangers come from behind to defeat Highland League champions Brechin City

Paul Hartley's side made it two wins out of two in the Viaplay Cup with a 3-2 victory at Glebe Park.

By Danny Law
Cove's Kyle Connell celebrates after scoring to make it 3-2 against Brechin City. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley was encouraged by the perseverance shown by his side as they came from behind to defeat Breedon Highland League champions Brechin City.

Hartley’s side sit second in Group C of the Viaplay Cup after following up their opening 5-2 win against Clyde with a 3-2 victory at Glebe Park.

They trailed at the break with Grady McGrath’s opener for City cancelled out by Mark Reynolds before Ewan Loudon fired the hosts in front from the penalty spot.

Two Kyle Connell goals in the space of seven minutes were enough to earn Hartley’s side the victory in an entertaining contest.

He said: “I thought we created enough chances in the first half and then we conceded a couple of sloppy goals.

“It is not easy coming here at this stage of the season when the pitch is sticky. We knew they would make it difficult for us.

“We said to the players at half time to make sure we come back in at full time having won the game and they did that.

“We had a lot of control in the second half and created a lot of chances.

“But there are also lots of things we can do better.”

Mark Gallagher on the ball for Cove Rangers. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

New siging Kerr on the bench

Cove made only one change from the team that won against Clyde with goalkeeper Nick Suman replacing Balint Demus while Josh Kerr, one of three new signings at the club on Friday, was named on the bench.

The other new arrivals – Dayshonne Golding and Jacob Jones – missed out as they are still waiting on international clearance to play.

The first half was a strange affair with Cove largely dominant but they finished the 45 minutes trailing 2-1.

Ewan Loudon nets from the spot for Brechin City. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Cove should have broken the deadlock in the 25th minute when Brechin goalkeeper Jamie McCabe was caught under a Tyler Mykyta cross and Mark Gallagher headed onto the crossbar with Reynolds firing over from the rebound.

The home side made the breakthrough against the run of play on the half-hour mark when McGrath found space in behind Reynolds and Connor Scully and fired the ball low beyond Suman who got a touch but couldn’t keep the effort out.

Cove levelled a mere four minutes later when a Mykyta free kick was cleared only as far as Reynolds who slotted home with his right foot.

Mark Reynolds is congratulated by his teammates after netting for Cove Rangers against Brechin City. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Brechin had a chance to regain the lead six minutes before the break when Loudon was brought down by Suman and the City attacker dusted himself down before sending the goalkeeper the wrong way from the spot.

Loudon and McGrath had chances early in the second half to put Brechin 3-1 ahead but the crucial next goal fell to Cove.

A through ball from substitute Iain Vigurs was flicked on by Cove captain Mitch Megginson for Connell who poked the ball beyond the advancing McCabe in the 74th minute.

Connell claimed the winner seven minutes later when he netted from close range from a cross from former Bohemians and Airdrieonians player Kerr, who impressed after replacing Mouhamed Niang with 30 minutes to go.

Hartley added: “I thought Josh did well when he came on. He made a good impact and got about the pitch. He is a versatile player who has played at a good level.”

Frustration for City manager

Brechin boss Andy Kirk accepted his side didn’t do enough to take something from the game.

He said: “We had wee spells in the game where we did OK but for most of it we were pretty disappointing.

“We had one or two nice patterns but there were too many turnovers of possession.

“We got into good positions only to lose the ball and defensively we made poor decisions.

“It is still early in the season for us but we have to be better.

“We knew we were up against a better and stronger side but we had the chance to go 3-1 ahead just after half-time and we didn’t take it.

“You always run the risk of getting punished by a stronger team.”

Both sides return to action on Tuesday night with Cove welcoming Livingston to Balmoral Stadium while Brechin travel to New Douglas Park to face Clyde.

BRECHIN CITY (4-2-3-1) – McCabe 6, Spark 6, Thomson 6, Martin 6, Cruickshank 6; Patrick 5 (Heenan 83), Moreland 6; Scott 6, MacLeod 6, Loudon 7; McGrath 6. Substitutes not used: Mudie, McArthur, White, Wilson.

COVE RANGERS (4-4-2) – Suman 6, Darge 6, Gillingham 6, Reynolds 7, Scully 6; Mykyta 7, Niang 6 (Kerr 60), Gallagher 7 (Vigurs 70), Connell 7; Burrell 7, Megginson 6. Subs not used: Demus, Ochmanski, Gaffney.

ATTENDANCE: 544

REFEREE: Scott Lambie 6

MAN OF THE MATCH: Kyle Connell (Cove Rangers).