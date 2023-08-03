New recruit Aaron Nicolson hails professional Nairn County set-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

New recruit Aaron Nicolson hails professional Nairn County set-up

The Scotland Schoolboy international started in the Wee County's Breedon Highland League opener last weekend.

By Callum Law
Aaron Nicolson is aiming to make strides with Nairn County this season
Aaron Nicolson is aiming to make strides with Nairn County this season

Summer signing Aaron Nicolson feels Nairn County is the best place to prove himself in senior football.

The Scotland Schoolboy international striker joined the Wee County following his release by Inverness Caley Thistle.

Nicolson still has aspirations to return to a higher level, but wants to make his mark at Station Park.

The 18-year-old said: “You know you have to work hard to get a deal in full-time football, but last season our under-18s finished second in the league.

“I had a taste of the first-team making three appearances and then I played for Scotland Schoolboys so I thought I’d had a good season.

“When I was told I was being released by Caley Thistle I was disappointed but you’ve got to dust yourself off and look at what’s next.

“The main reason I chose Nairn is because how professional the set-up is.

“I’d like to try to go back up the levels so to try to help with that I’m trying to train in as close to a professional environment as I can.

“In the Highland League you only train twice a week but it’s intense, the standard of coaching is very good and I think it’s the best club for me in terms of trying to move back up the divisions in the future.”

International pride

Earlier this year Nicolson represented Scotland Schoolboys in the Centenary Shield and it’s an experience he looks back on with pride, particularly captaining the side against England.

He added: “Being told I was in the squad, I was delighted.

“We had a three-day training camp and it a really good level and was really enjoyable.

“It was brilliant to be there and then to be in the starting team was even better.

“They came up to me before the game and said I was going to be captain and there was such a rush of emotions.”

Nicolson made his competitive debut for Nairn in last weekend’s Breedon Highland League opener against Brora Rangers.

Although the Wee County lost 1-0, he believes they can take confidence from the encounter ahead of facing Banks o’ Dee at Spain Park this weekend.

He said: “I was buzzing when we got told the team to start. You want to play as much as you can so I was delighted to start that game.

“As a team I felt we did well and were unlucky not to get something out of the game.

“But as a team we’ve got a lot of confidence going forward after competing with one of the top teams in the division.”

Watch: Highland League Weekly – Highlights of Brechin City v Formartine United; Turriff United v Inverurie Locos

More from Highland League

Aaron Nicolson is aiming to make strides with Nairn County this season
Graeme Stewart rages at Buckie defending after Challenge Cup loss
Aaron Nicolson is aiming to make strides with Nairn County this season
SPFL Trust Trophy: Aberdeen B to face Peterhead after beating Brora Rangers on penalties
Aaron Nicolson is aiming to make strides with Nairn County this season
Buckie Thistle beaten by Dundee B in the Challenge Cup
Aaron Nicolson is aiming to make strides with Nairn County this season
SPFL Trust Trophy: Formartine United beaten by Hibernian B on penalties
Aaron Nicolson is aiming to make strides with Nairn County this season
Watch for free: Highland League Weekly - Lossiemouth's Frank McGettrick
Aaron Nicolson is aiming to make strides with Nairn County this season
Kieran Adams 'loving every minute' at Formartine United ahead of Challenge Cup test
Aaron Nicolson is aiming to make strides with Nairn County this season
Jordan MacRae aiming for more Brora success after committing future as the Cattachs
Aaron Nicolson is aiming to make strides with Nairn County this season
Ben Barron on target for Elgin City in win against St Johnstone B; Brechin…
Aaron Nicolson is aiming to make strides with Nairn County this season
Euan Spark proud to be Brechin captain and eyes Challenge Cup progress
Aaron Nicolson is aiming to make strides with Nairn County this season
Watch: Highland League Weekly – Highlights of Brechin City v Formartine United; Turriff United…