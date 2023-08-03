New recruit Aaron Nicolson hails professional Nairn County set-up

Summer signing Aaron Nicolson feels Nairn County is the best place to prove himself in senior football.

The Scotland Schoolboy international striker joined the Wee County following his release by Inverness Caley Thistle.

Nicolson still has aspirations to return to a higher level, but wants to make his mark at Station Park.

The 18-year-old said: “You know you have to work hard to get a deal in full-time football, but last season our under-18s finished second in the league.

“I had a taste of the first-team making three appearances and then I played for Scotland Schoolboys so I thought I’d had a good season.

“When I was told I was being released by Caley Thistle I was disappointed but you’ve got to dust yourself off and look at what’s next.

“The main reason I chose Nairn is because how professional the set-up is.

“I’d like to try to go back up the levels so to try to help with that I’m trying to train in as close to a professional environment as I can.

“In the Highland League you only train twice a week but it’s intense, the standard of coaching is very good and I think it’s the best club for me in terms of trying to move back up the divisions in the future.”

International pride

Earlier this year Nicolson represented Scotland Schoolboys in the Centenary Shield and it’s an experience he looks back on with pride, particularly captaining the side against England.

He added: “Being told I was in the squad, I was delighted.

“We had a three-day training camp and it a really good level and was really enjoyable.

“It was brilliant to be there and then to be in the starting team was even better.

“They came up to me before the game and said I was going to be captain and there was such a rush of emotions.”

Nicolson made his competitive debut for Nairn in last weekend’s Breedon Highland League opener against Brora Rangers.

Although the Wee County lost 1-0, he believes they can take confidence from the encounter ahead of facing Banks o’ Dee at Spain Park this weekend.

He said: “I was buzzing when we got told the team to start. You want to play as much as you can so I was delighted to start that game.

“As a team I felt we did well and were unlucky not to get something out of the game.

“But as a team we’ve got a lot of confidence going forward after competing with one of the top teams in the division.”