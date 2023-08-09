Deveronvale’s Cameron Angus looks to seize his chance after first Highland League goal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Deveronvale’s Cameron Angus looks to seize his chance after first Highland League goal

The 21-year-old was on target in the Banffers' draw with Wick Academy.

By Callum Law
Cameron Angus celebrates scoring for Deveronvale against Wick Academy
Cameron Angus celebrates scoring for Deveronvale against Wick Academy

Cameron Angus wants to step into Deveronvale’s goalscoring breach after netting his first Breedon Highland League goal.

The striker got off the mark in Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Wick Academy at Harmsworth Park.

Angus has started the first two games this term with Vale’s talisman of recent years, Dane Ballard, missing through injury.

The 21-year-old is keen to make the most of his chance, and said: “It’s a good opportunity for me.

“If I can put the ball in the back of the net hopefully I’ll keep my place in the team.

“The goal against Wick was my first in the Highland League. I should have scored last week against Keith, so I was pleased to get off the mark.

Deveronvale’s Cameron Angus, right, battles with Owen Harrold of Wick

“I’ve had to wait a wee while for it and I was out with my ACL a couple of years ago.

“It’s a big relief to get that first goal and hopefully there’s more to come.

“Dane’s been brilliant to learn from – I’ve seen the experience and knowledge he’s got.

“He’s been really good with the younger lads and trying to coach us through the game and help us improve.”

Deveronvale are unbeaten after the first two games of the campaign, having won 1-0 against Keith before being pegged back from 2-0 in front to draw with Wick.

Up next for the Banffers is Clachnacuddin at Grant Street Park on Saturday.

Angus added: “If you’d said we’d take four points from our first two games, we’d probably have taken it.

“Of course we would have liked six out of six, but four isn’t too bad.”

Watch: Highland League Weekly – Highlights of Wick Academy v Deveronvale; Rothes v Brora Rangers

Conversation