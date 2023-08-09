Deveronvale’s Cameron Angus looks to seize his chance after first Highland League goal

Cameron Angus wants to step into Deveronvale’s goalscoring breach after netting his first Breedon Highland League goal.

The striker got off the mark in Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Wick Academy at Harmsworth Park.

Angus has started the first two games this term with Vale’s talisman of recent years, Dane Ballard, missing through injury.

The 21-year-old is keen to make the most of his chance, and said: “It’s a good opportunity for me.

“If I can put the ball in the back of the net hopefully I’ll keep my place in the team.

“The goal against Wick was my first in the Highland League. I should have scored last week against Keith, so I was pleased to get off the mark.

“I’ve had to wait a wee while for it and I was out with my ACL a couple of years ago.

“It’s a big relief to get that first goal and hopefully there’s more to come.

“Dane’s been brilliant to learn from – I’ve seen the experience and knowledge he’s got.

“He’s been really good with the younger lads and trying to coach us through the game and help us improve.”

Deveronvale are unbeaten after the first two games of the campaign, having won 1-0 against Keith before being pegged back from 2-0 in front to draw with Wick.

Up next for the Banffers is Clachnacuddin at Grant Street Park on Saturday.

Angus added: “If you’d said we’d take four points from our first two games, we’d probably have taken it.

“Of course we would have liked six out of six, but four isn’t too bad.”