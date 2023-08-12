Andy Low looks for Inverurie response against Huntly in Highland League Cup

Andy Low is seeking a response to the most disappointing result he has had as Inverurie Locos manager.

Having been hammered 7-0 by Fraserburgh last weekend, the Railwaymen face Huntly at Christie Park today in the preliminary round of the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup.

He said: “In terms of a result as a manager, it was my most disappointing- you feel very low afterwards.

“Inverurie Locos should never be getting beat by that scoreline and I hope we’ll never get beat by that scoreline again.

“I have a lot of faith in the squad, but we need to work harder as a group to make sure our standards don’t drop to those levels again.

“Talk is cheap. We can keep on going on about these things, but we need to deliver a response on the pitch.”

Meanwhile, Inverurie have transfer-listed Garry Wood. The former Ross County, Inverness Caley Thistle, Peterhead, Montrose, Formartine United and Brechin City striker signed for the Garioch outfit last summer.

Huntly boss Allan Hale expects to face a fired-up Locos.

But after a positive start in the Breedon Highland League – taking four points from clashes with Rothes and Brechin – he is hopeful they can set up a first round with Rothes at Mackessack Park later this month.

Hale added: “There will be a determination within the Inverurie squad to get their season off and running.

“They’ve got a quality team and games against them are always very competitive.

“Our players have played with a lot of confidence in the first two games, but every game poses a different challenge.

“Hopefully we can get a similar level of performance and that can hopefully get us a positive result.”