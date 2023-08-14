Young Ross County goalkeeper Logan Ross returns on loan to Brora Rangers

Ross County goalkeeper Logan Ross has returned for a second loan spell at Brora Rangers.

Ross made the switch to Dudgeon Park midway through last term, having impressed during an 18-month stint on loan at Highland League rivals Lossiemouth.

The 19-year-old’s performances for both clubs led to him being picked in the Press and Journal’s Highland League team of the season.

Goalkeeper Logan Ross has joined Highland League side Brora Rangers on loan. Everyone at Ross County would like to wish Logan all the very best of luck on his loan move. — Ross County FC (@RossCounty) August 14, 2023

Ross, who had been third choice at Dingwall behind Ross Laidlaw and Ross Munro, will now return to the Cattachs.

He could feature on Wednesday, when Brora host Strathspey Thistle on league duty.