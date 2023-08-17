Stuart Anderson hails character as Formartine defeat Inverurie with late penalty

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Stuart Anderson hails character as Formartine defeat Inverurie with late penalty

The Pitmedden side triumphed 2-1 at Harlaw Park with Johnny Crawford's spot-kick in the dying embers making the difference.

By Callum Law
Matthew McLean, second from left, celebrates with his Formartine United team-mates after scoring against Inverurie Locos. Pictures by Kenny Elrick/DCT Media
Matthew McLean, second from left, celebrates with his Formartine United team-mates after scoring against Inverurie Locos. Pictures by Kenny Elrick/DCT Media

Formartine United manager Stuart Anderson praised their character following their derby victory against Inverurie Locos at Harlaw Park.

The Pitmedden side were in the ascendancy for the bulk of the contest after Matthew McLean’s early opener.

But they couldn’t increase their advantage hitting the woodwork twice and having a penalty saved.

Locos equalised with Calum Dingwall’s penalty 11 minutes from time, but Formartine recovered to win 2-1 courtesy of Johnny Crawford’s 90th minute spot-kick.

United have won three of their four Breedon Highland League fixtures.

Anderson said: “Performance-wise I couldn’t ask for any more from the guys.

“We were unfortunate not to be three or four up at half-time. When you don’t get the goals there’s always the chance of it going level when it’s only 1-0.

“When it did go to 1-1 it could have flattened us because of how we’d played – but it didn’t – it spurred us on.

“We hit the post, we hit the bar, we missed a penalty, we had a few off the line.

“It just felt it like was one of those nights, but credit to the boys for their character.

“They didn’t lose belief even when it went to 1-1, we finished the stronger team and we’re delighted to get the win.”

Fast start

McLean broke the deadlock on six minutes, lashing home from 10 yards after Aidan Combe’s strike from a Daniel Park corner had been blocked.

Shortly after Park was slipped through by Julian Wade but hit the left post.

On 16 minutes Railwaymen goalkeeper Andy Reid sent Paul Campbell tumbling when trying to punch the ball clear.

After referee Owen Lawrence pointed to the spot Reid redeemed himself with an excellent save down to his right to thwart Campbell.

Early in the second period Locos striker Garry Wood had a header tipped over by custodian Ewen Macdonald.

Inverurie goalkeeper Andy Reid saves the penalty from Paul Campbell of Formartine

At the other end Reid saved from Kieran Adams and Aidan Combe’s curling effort from 20 yards crashed off the crossbar.

On 79 minutes Inverurie levelled when Crawford was ruled to have tripped Glen Donald at a corner and Dingwall fired down the middle from the spot.

United prevailed in the 90th minute when Logan Johnstone pulled down Wade inside the area and Crawford found the right corner from 12 yards.

Deep into injury time Locos defender Mark Souter was sent off tripping Wade as he raced through on goal.

Penalties were blow for Low

Inverurie have taken no points from their first three games.

Boss Andy Low said: “Over the piece Formartine were the better side.

“But sometimes you need to ride your luck and I thought we were doing that, we were defending things and putting our bodies in front of things.

“I don’t think the officials have helped us, I don’t see a penalty in the game.

“In my opinion there were no penalties in that game. I didn’t seen anybody appealing for them and I’m disappointed.

“We know that Formartine were the better team, but when you’re working hard to try to get results you need a bit of consistency from the officials and I don’t think we got that.”

More from Highland League

Matthew McLean, second from left, celebrates with his Formartine United team-mates after scoring against Inverurie Locos. Pictures by Kenny Elrick/DCT Media
Highland League round-up: Buckie Thistle make it four from four, as Turriff, Huntly and…
Matthew McLean, second from left, celebrates with his Formartine United team-mates after scoring against Inverurie Locos. Pictures by Kenny Elrick/DCT Media
Late penalty gives Formartine victory against Inverurie
Matthew McLean, second from left, celebrates with his Formartine United team-mates after scoring against Inverurie Locos. Pictures by Kenny Elrick/DCT Media
Rothes show bite to net first league win of season at Nairn County
Matthew McLean, second from left, celebrates with his Formartine United team-mates after scoring against Inverurie Locos. Pictures by Kenny Elrick/DCT Media
Brora Rangers return to winning ways with 3-1 triumph over plucky Strathspey Thistle
Matthew McLean, second from left, celebrates with his Formartine United team-mates after scoring against Inverurie Locos. Pictures by Kenny Elrick/DCT Media
Gary Warren: Caley Thistle good enough to launch promotion push
Matthew McLean, second from left, celebrates with his Formartine United team-mates after scoring against Inverurie Locos. Pictures by Kenny Elrick/DCT Media
Buckie Thistle and Forres Mechanics put perfect Highland League records on the line
Matthew McLean, second from left, celebrates with his Formartine United team-mates after scoring against Inverurie Locos. Pictures by Kenny Elrick/DCT Media
Highland League: Results on Rothes radar after squad strengthening; Clach adjust after loss of…
Matthew McLean, second from left, celebrates with his Formartine United team-mates after scoring against Inverurie Locos. Pictures by Kenny Elrick/DCT Media
Jamie Michie pleased Inverurie Locos have gone back to basics ahead of Formartine United…
Matthew McLean, second from left, celebrates with his Formartine United team-mates after scoring against Inverurie Locos. Pictures by Kenny Elrick/DCT Media
Brechin City's SPFL Trust Trophy bid ended by Hibernian B
Matthew McLean, second from left, celebrates with his Formartine United team-mates after scoring against Inverurie Locos. Pictures by Kenny Elrick/DCT Media
Andy Kirk pleased to enhance Brechin pool ahead of Challenge Cup clash