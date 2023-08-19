Formartine late show encourages Aidan Combe ahead of Buckie clash

Aidan Combe hopes Formartine United’s desire can help them get the better of Breedon Highland League leaders Buckie Thistle.

The sides meet at North Lodge Park today with the Jags boasting a 100% record and United having won three out of four.

Formartine’s latest success was on Wednesday night against Inverurie Locos (2-1), when they netted a 90th minute winner.

Combe, 25, was impressed with the character they showed and said: “Losing a penalty towards the end against Inverurie most sides might have settled for a point.

“But we’re not like that and thankfully we went on to win.

“Other guys have said it already this season that you don’t win or lose anything at this stage.

“But it can make a big difference to the confidence if you win games like this.

“I feel we can be in the mix and I think the second half of last season showed that.

“We’re strong all over the pitch and the manager has built a really good squad so we’ll keep pushing and trying to put points on the board.”

Meanwhile, Buckie’s Josh Peters is happy to try to thrive in the role of super-sub for the time being.

The striker has come off the bench to net three goals in the Jags’ last two wins against Forres Mechanics and Fraserburgh.

A hamstring niggle means Peters, 26, isn’t in a position to start.

He added: “I’d like to be starting but I know I’m not at the fitness level the other boys tare at just now.

“So there’s no point in putting me in from the start and the boys have done brilliantly recently.

“If I’m able to make an impact off the bench I’m happy with that but hopefully I’ll soon be in a position to play more.”