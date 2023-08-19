Strathspey Thistle taking positives into meeting with Banks o’ Dee

Strathspey Thistle manager Robert MacCormack is optimistic they can cause Banks o’ Dee problems.

The Grantown Jags have started the campaign with three straight defeats ahead of facing the Aberdeen outfit at Seafield Park today.

But boss MacCormack was encouraged by their display in Wednesday’s 3-1 loss to Brora Rangers.

He said: “It’s our first home game and if we do the good things, and set up well, we will create chances.

“We changed shape against Brora and asked the boys to do something a bit different which I thought they did really well.

“We got back into the game and created a lot of chances. The boys were absolutely gutted which is a good thing because I felt we deserved something out of the game.

“We have taken some heavy defeats over the last season or two, but I think we showed everyone on Wednesday exactly what we can do.

“Banks o’ Dee will cause us problems, but if we perform like we did on Wednesday I think we can get a positive result.”

Dee have taken seven points from nine to start the season and defender Alasdair Stark is hoping they can make it a successful campaign.

The 25-year-old added: “This season I think things have gone up a notch and I feel everything is moving in the right direction.

“Everything at the club is geared towards us doing well. When you sign boys like Jevan Anderson and Chris Antoniazzi, as we did last last season, it’s a bit of a statement.

“They’ve lifted the levels and we’re ambitious to do as well as we can in the league, get a run in the cups if we can and see where it takes us.”