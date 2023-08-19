Strathspey Thistle taking positives into meeting with Banks o’ Dee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Strathspey Thistle taking positives into meeting with Banks o’ Dee

The Grantown Jags are winless ahead of the Breedon Highland League fixture with the Aberdeen outfit at Seafield Park.

By Callum Law
Strathspey Thistle manager Robert MacCormack is looking forward to facing Banks o' Dee
Strathspey Thistle manager Robert MacCormack is looking forward to facing Banks o' Dee

Strathspey Thistle manager Robert MacCormack is optimistic they can cause Banks o’ Dee problems.

The Grantown Jags have started the campaign with three straight defeats ahead of facing the Aberdeen outfit at Seafield Park today.

But boss MacCormack was encouraged by their display in Wednesday’s 3-1 loss to Brora Rangers.

He said: “It’s our first home game and if we do the good things, and set up well, we will create chances.

“We changed shape against Brora and asked the boys to do something a bit different which I thought they did really well.

“We got back into the game and created a lot of chances. The boys were absolutely gutted which is a good thing because I felt we deserved something out of the game.

“We have taken some heavy defeats over the last season or two, but I think we showed everyone on Wednesday exactly what we can do.

“Banks o’ Dee will cause us problems, but if we perform like we did on Wednesday I think we can get a positive result.”

Alasdair Stark in action for Banks o’ Dee

Dee have taken seven points from nine to start the season and defender Alasdair Stark is hoping they can make it a successful campaign.

The 25-year-old added: “This season I think things have gone up a notch and I feel everything is moving in the right direction.

“Everything at the club is geared towards us doing well. When you sign boys like Jevan Anderson and Chris Antoniazzi, as we did last last season, it’s a bit of a statement.

“They’ve lifted the levels and we’re ambitious to do as well as we can in the league, get a run in the cups if we can and see where it takes us.”

More from Highland League

Strathspey Thistle manager Robert MacCormack is looking forward to facing Banks o' Dee
Formartine late show encourages Aidan Combe ahead of Buckie clash
Strathspey Thistle manager Robert MacCormack is looking forward to facing Banks o' Dee
Brodie Allen aiming for Huntly goal contribution as Black and Golds set for Inverurie…
Strathspey Thistle manager Robert MacCormack is looking forward to facing Banks o' Dee
Lossiemouth secure Elgin's Brodie Mitchell on loan
Strathspey Thistle manager Robert MacCormack is looking forward to facing Banks o' Dee
Watch for free: Highland League Weekly preview ahead of another packed weekend
Strathspey Thistle manager Robert MacCormack is looking forward to facing Banks o' Dee
Wick Academy player-manager Gary Manson on making his 700th appearance
Former Caley defender Peter Corbett and former goalkeeper Billy MacDonald
Caley legends recall 23-goal penalty shoot-out win in Inverness Cup - ahead of trophy's…
Strathspey Thistle manager Robert MacCormack is looking forward to facing Banks o' Dee
Watch for free: Highland League Weekly - John Allan's football journey from Shetland to…
Strathspey Thistle manager Robert MacCormack is looking forward to facing Banks o' Dee
Stuart Anderson hails character as Formartine defeat Inverurie with late penalty
Strathspey Thistle manager Robert MacCormack is looking forward to facing Banks o' Dee
Highland League round-up: Buckie Thistle make it four from four, as Turriff, Huntly and…
Strathspey Thistle manager Robert MacCormack is looking forward to facing Banks o' Dee
Late penalty gives Formartine victory against Inverurie