Sport Football Highland League

Logan Ross says Ross County keeping constant tabs on his progress during Brora Rangers loan spell

Young Staggies goalkeeper Ross has rejoined Brora on loan in a deal which will run until at least January.

By Andy Skinner
Goalkeeper Logan Ross in action for Brora Rangers. Image by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Goalkeeper Logan Ross in action for Brora Rangers. Image by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Logan Ross insists Ross County’s coaching staff are watching closely during his loan spell with Brora Rangers.

Goalkeeper Ross rejoined the Cattachs on a temporary deal during the summer, after impressing at Dudgeon Park last season.

Ross was developed through the Staggies’ academy, and has been full-time at the club since 2020.

During his loan period at Brora, which will be reviewed in January, Ross insists his progress is being closely monitored by Staggies manager Malky Mackay and goalkeeping coach Scott Thomson.

The 19-year-old said: “The manager will always ask us personally how we are getting on. He will read reports that have been sent back from coaches and people around the setup at Brora, so he will always hear what is going on.

“They will always ask us how we think it went, and if there is anything we can work on.

“Even on the training pitch, if there’s anything he thinks we are struggling with he will come in personally and take us aside, tell us what’s what and work well with us.

“It’s massive to be in and around players of such experience, as well as top goalkeepers and a top goalkeeping coach.

“It’s incredible working under Scott Thomson. Training is tough, but it is really beneficial.

Ross County manager Malky Mackay with goalkeeping coach Scott Thomson. Image: Shutterstock.

“It has helped me in so many different ways.

“It’s unbelievable to have that kind of chance to train and be in among it.

“I’m still young and learning every single day.”

Goalkeeper aiming to make most of loan pathway

Ross previously spent 18 months on loan at Lossiemouth, before being transferred to Brora midway through last season.

His performances led to him being named in the Press and Journal’s Highland League team of the season.

Ross was named on the bench during the Staggies’ Viaplay Cup group campaign, at a time when first choice Ross Laidlaw was recovering from a clean-up knee operation.

Logan Ross in action for Brora Rangers. Image: Jasperimage

Following Laidlaw’s return to action, Mackay was keen for Ross to play regular football in the Highland League.

Ross has played every game since returning to Brora, with the teenager eager to make the most of the opportunity.

He added: “Lossiemouth was good, I enjoyed it for the 18 months I was there and I played a good handful of games. Myself and County just believed it was time for a change, and we came back and reconsidered.

“Brora were interested, so I finished the season here last year.

“I felt I did well, so I have now come back here again.

Logan Ross in action for Brora Rangers against Brechin City. Image: Paul Reid.

“It was lingering over a wee while, but when we all got settled back at County they were keen to get me playing games.

“It’s about being consistent in performance, so I can play week-in, week-out.

“It’s good having Mark Nicolson, Millar Gamble, and young players like Ross Hardie and Matthew Strachan who want to get on the ball and play. That helps me as well.”

Cattachs targeting success this term

Brora are aiming to challenge at the league summit this season, with Ally MacDonald’s men one of five teams who are three points adrift of early leaders Buckie Thistle.

Brora Rangers player-manager Ally MacDonald. Image: Paul Reid.

Ross hopes his side can be a competitive force, adding: “We want to challenge – we want to be the top team.

“We want to win the league here, do well in the cups and have good success.

“That just comes with confidence, consistency and a whole lot of things.

“If we can just keep playing our game, keep picking up points and clean sheets, it will work.”

